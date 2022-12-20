 Skip to content
(National Day Calendar)   "Tra-la-la-la-laaaaa" "OH SHUT THE FARK UP"   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I understand why those peckerwoods hang a rifle over their front door.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 - Liz Phair w/ Material Issue - The Tra La La Song (One Banana, Two Banana)
Youtube dvIVKe5hGzY
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one goes door-to-door caroling in Florida. Thankfully.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
beinganolddaddotcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I spend the day watching Carol Burnett instead?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fa" subby, "fa."
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Now I understand why those peckerwoods hang a rifle over their front door.


Might work better, they do come as group usually.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deucednuisance
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a professional Caroler.  (Gotta put that BA to some use, right?  You hire us, you get *pros*, not just "folks who like to sing".)

I also freelance at churches that need substitute singers that can read and perform at a high level with no rehearsal.

Since Thanksgiving I've booked almost $5000 in fees.

Scoff if you will, but it's a nice side gig.
 
paranand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Obligatory
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LET'S SING PUMPKIN CAROLS!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SMURFS SONG (LaLaLa)
Youtube 4IlOvb2Y0gA
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erma Gerdd: "Fa" subby, "fa."


So? La.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trololo Sing Along!
Youtube 2Z4m4lnjxkY
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we come a-Waffling
Youtube 0xENMDMFjnA
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a tintin thing.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never understood caroling door to door.

Do I need to get dressed in warm stuff and come out while you are singing?
Stand there with the door open letting the heat and the cat out?
Invite a bunch of weirdo strangers in?

I've never had it happen, but I live in fear of it. I would want to be nice about it, but I would HATE it.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Erma Gerdd: "Fa" subby, "fa."

So? La.


Tea?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanlexian: [i.imgur.com image 497x580]


An ape wearing a bib and a witch hat is swinging garbage cans around by their lids (which doesn't work for obvious reasons) while cats cheer him on. What the fark is thst supposed to mean?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: Mugato: Now I understand why those peckerwoods hang a rifle over their front door.

Might work better, they do come as group usually.
[Fark user image 440x410]


Who took that pic is apparently their own worst enemy
 
NINEv2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Who's Carol and where did she go?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
WKUK Dr. Jones Song
Youtube 9lixXprwvKU
 
vsavatar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Who's Carol and where did she go?


Fark user imageView Full Size

This is Carol, and she hasn't been seen much for decades.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I never understood caroling door to door.

Do I need to get dressed in warm stuff and come out while you are singing?
Stand there with the door open letting the heat and the cat out?
Invite a bunch of weirdo strangers in?

I've never had it happen, but I live in fear of it. I would want to be nice about it, but I would HATE it.


My only caroling experience was at an old folks home through church.

One year someone tried it at my University.

I'm not saying it's terrible, but it felt like an Amish trying to convert present day people. It's awkward, and one in 20 people appreciate your wierd, old-ass tradition. And does not make up for being looked at like a lunatic or door-to-door salesman for 2 hours.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Xanlexian: [i.imgur.com image 497x580]

An ape wearing a bib and a witch hat is swinging garbage cans around by their lids (which doesn't work for obvious reasons) while cats cheer him on. What the fark is thst supposed to mean?


Well, y'know... tis the season!
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"It's a Wonderful Life" / "Happy" mash-up
Youtube 3T-_Ao40CQ4
 
Red Barchetta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Madman drummers bummers: Erma Gerdd: "Fa" subby, "fa."

So? La.

Tea?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Coach McGirk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Erma Gerdd: "Fa" subby, "fa."

So? La.


No. Ra.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vsavatar: [YouTube video: Trololo Sing Along!]


Leaving satisfied
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
WHAT DO WE WANT? FIGGY PUDDING!
WHEN DO WE WANT IT? NOW!

WHAT DO WE WANT? FIGGY PUDDING!
WHEN DO WE WANT IT? NOW!

WHAT DO WE WANT? FIGGY PUDDING!
WHEN DO WE WANT IT? NOW!

HELL, NO! WE WON'T GO!
HELL, NO! WE WON'T GO!
HELL, NO! WE WON'T GO!

NO FIGGY! NO PEACE! NO FIGGY! NO PEACE!  NO FIGGY! NO PEACE!  NO FIGGY! NO PEACE!  NO FIGGY! NO PEACE!

/NEWCASTLE! NEWCASTLE!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Grinch (2018) - Can't Escape Christmas Scene (2/10) | Movieclips
Youtube BiPY5_H9EIw
 
meathome
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Deucednuisance: I'm a professional Caroler.  (Gotta put that BA to some use, right?  You hire us, you get *pros*, not just "folks who like to sing".)

I also freelance at churches that need substitute singers that can read and perform at a high level with no rehearsal.

Since Thanksgiving I've booked almost $5000 in fees.

Scoff if you will, but it's a nice side gig.


Points for you!

No BA here, but a few decades of professional study here, and caroling is a great side gig.

One year, I brought a puppet I borrowed from a friend's workshop (they do a lot of work for various kids' shows). That thing was so popular that it became a permanent part of the gig, lol.

/Little Farker has better wardrobe than I do
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whidbey: LET'S SING PUMPKIN CAROLS!


I had some friends go as carolers for Halloween one year.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Red Barchetta: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


A Christmas Story Chinese Restaurant Scene
Youtube xTq20prt0K8
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Otis Redding Fa Fa Fa Fa Fa Sad Song) [Video]
Youtube rkWIAsCeJ1o
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
