 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(CNN)   You might say there's no such thing as COVID. But as for me and grandma, we believe   (cnn.com) divider line
42
    More: Murica, Human respiratory syncytial virus, Nursing home, respiratory syncytial virus, winters of few people, high circulation, blatant disregard, proper hand washing, disease deluge  
•       •       •

1276 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2022 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I wonder, is the song "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer" a veiled approval for drunk driving over the holidays?
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: Sometimes I wonder, is the song "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer" a veiled approval for drunk driving over the holidays?


Oh of course, with Santa being blitzed on the 'nog and all...
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  That was certainly some sort of opinion piece.  What's that germaphobes Fark handle?
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
[Vaccine fatigue is contributing to the exponential uptick in illnesses plaguing our schools and workplaces, towns and cities. We can't seem to be able to do what we're supposed to even though we know better.]

Well, there's our problem.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My local hospital was full 2 days ago. Full. Full as in my wife went the ER in the middle of the night with heart arrhythmias and couldn't get a room for regular admission because there were NO AVAILABLE ROOMS full. Took a whole day to get her a room.

She's home and ok now.
 
wxboy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"She'd been drinking too much bleach.
And we begged her not to go.
But she forgot her Ivermectin..."
 
DittoToo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'll go one better and avoid people all together. Like I told the missus, I'd rather spend the holiday alone than with my side of the family. They've all gone nuts.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Funny this should come up. I attended a small holiday gathering of old friends over the weekend and then got an email from the hostess that one of the attendees tested positive the next day. The person in question was totally asymptomatic.

This is the new normal.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: MillionDollarMo: Sometimes I wonder, is the song "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer" a veiled approval for drunk driving over the holidays?

Oh of course, with Santa being blitzed on the 'nog and all...


I just assumed Grandpa did it and his kids are morons who bought the story.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
All my grandparents are dead.  What do I win?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
+1 Subby
 
jso2897
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Wow. That was certainly some sort of opinion piece.


Yes. An entirely correct one.
Happy holidays!
 
drewogatory
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I am just getting over Covid for the second time. Already had it, 4 shots, fanatical masker who works by myself outside.  Just got my farking taste back a couple months ago after it was gone for 2 years.  Needless to say, I'm salty as fark about it. Actually got sick this time, was asymptomatic the first time.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Covid and flu, and super flu, and RSV are not over yet. Medical debt collection rates should have told you that.

Continue doing what you are doing, I need a second yacht.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Grandpa. It's grandpa, Subby.  So close.
 
ieerto
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Sometimes I wonder, is the song "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer" a veiled approval for drunk driving over the holidays?


Drunk Jaywalking, perhaps. In the song, it's drunk grandma who gets run down by a reckless Santa.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My medical professionals have strongly advised me not to travel to the large family Christmas gathering this year.  Their more worried about me than granny.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ieerto: MillionDollarMo: Sometimes I wonder, is the song "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer" a veiled approval for drunk driving over the holidays?

Drunk Jaywalking, perhaps. In the song, it's drunk grandma who gets run down by a reckless Santa.


Allegedly.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My mom really, really wants to go to Christmas Mass. I offered to drop her off and pick her up when it was over, she was nonplussed.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: My medical professionals have strongly advised me not to travel to the large family Christmas gathering this year.  Their more worried about me than granny.


I like the way you're thinking, I'll tell the fam the doctors said I couldn't go to the reunion this year.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Trocadero: My mom really, really wants to go to Christmas Mass. I offered to drop her off and pick her up when it was over, she was nonplussed.


Tell her to pray extra hard and really revel in the experience, it may be the last sacrament she receives while conscious.
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

drewogatory: I am just getting over Covid for the second time. Already had it, 4 shots, fanatical masker who works by myself outside.  Just got my farking taste back a couple months ago after it was gone for 2 years.  Needless to say, I'm salty as fark about it. Actually got sick this time, was asymptomatic the first time.


I keep hearing stories like this on the internet, and I'm not going to call anyone a liar for suggesting something that's quite possible.
I must say, however, that in real life, I've not seen it.
Absolutely NONE of the people I know - not friends, not fellow club members, not family - NO ONE that I know who has taken the precautions has gotten Covid. Not a single one.
I know a few people who have gotten sick - but they have all skipped the shots. And one of them won't mask, either.
So that's my CSB.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jso2897: drewogatory: I am just getting over Covid for the second time. Already had it, 4 shots, fanatical masker who works by myself outside.  Just got my farking taste back a couple months ago after it was gone for 2 years.  Needless to say, I'm salty as fark about it. Actually got sick this time, was asymptomatic the first time.

I keep hearing stories like this on the internet, and I'm not going to call anyone a liar for suggesting something that's quite possible.
I must say, however, that in real life, I've not seen it.
Absolutely NONE of the people I know - not friends, not fellow club members, not family - NO ONE that I know who has taken the precautions has gotten Covid. Not a single one.
I know a few people who have gotten sick - but they have all skipped the shots. And one of them won't mask, either.
So that's my CSB.


Most people I know who are vaccinated out the wazoo have had it, myself included. The difference between us and the unvaccinated was that nobody got particularly sick. I've had it twice, second time around all I got was a stuffy noggin.
Flipside, also known half a dozen otherwise healthy people who have ended up in hospital with non-covid illnesses this season.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Don't send Grandma to the ICU this Christmas"

HAH jokes on them. Covid already killed my 92 year old grandma!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: bighairyguy: My medical professionals have strongly advised me not to travel to the large family Christmas gathering this year.  Their more worried about me than granny.

I like the way you're thinking, I'll tell the fam the doctors said I couldn't go to the reunion this year.


We wanted to go but we're still recovering from whatever it was we contracted on Thanksgiving visit.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Trocadero: My mom really, really wants to go to Christmas Mass. I offered to drop her off and pick her up when it was over, she was nonplussed.


Christmas Eve 1974. The year Mom absolutely had to go to midnight Mass. We had never gone to midnight Mass before, and she never asked again.

The argument that came from nowhere, stayed around for an hour, and disappeared without a trace.

The other insane Christmas Eve had to do with bitter cold. While my wife's parents (et alia) were above ground, we spent Christmas Eve at the family farm which was/is almost  an hour from here. I can't remember the year, but the kids were still in car seats, and as we strapped them in to their seats, we had their faces covered from the bitter cold wind. -46 wind chill. (I checked once in a weather almanac. It was the record for wind chill for the date.) Fortunately the steam that shot from my ears warmed the car because I really did not want to go.
 
ieerto
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: ieerto: MillionDollarMo: Sometimes I wonder, is the song "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer" a veiled approval for drunk driving over the holidays?

Drunk Jaywalking, perhaps. In the song, it's drunk grandma who gets run down by a reckless Santa.

Allegedly.


Well, there were incriminating Claus marks on her back
 
DittoToo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jso2897: drewogatory: I am just getting over Covid for the second time. Already had it, 4 shots, fanatical masker who works by myself outside.  Just got my farking taste back a couple months ago after it was gone for 2 years.  Needless to say, I'm salty as fark about it. Actually got sick this time, was asymptomatic the first time.

I keep hearing stories like this on the internet, and I'm not going to call anyone a liar for suggesting something that's quite possible.
I must say, however, that in real life, I've not seen it.
Absolutely NONE of the people I know - not friends, not fellow club members, not family - NO ONE that I know who has taken the precautions has gotten Covid. Not a single one.
I know a few people who have gotten sick - but they have all skipped the shots. And one of them won't mask, either.
So that's my CSB.


When I got it, after I was boosted, I didn't know I had it.  I tested myself because I had been in close contact with somebody else who had gotten it and had found out from a routine test. I didn't have any symptoms and wouldn't have done the test if it hadn't been for the close contact.   They were also vaccinated/boosted.

I know a few who have gotten it after they were vaccinated but before their kid could get the vaccination, and before boosters were available.  In two of those cases the parents were divorced. The child got it while staying with the anti-vax parent and the vaccinated parent got it while taking care of the sick child.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'd love to help you, but we've got belligerently selfish morons bragging about how they don't need to wear no mask 'cuz even if they get COVID it ain't gonna kill themselves, so fark all y'all.

It's been nearly three years. The same folks who were idiots three years ago (well, at least the ones who survived) are going to be idiots this year, too.

Don't care. Staying home.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jso2897: drewogatory: I am just getting over Covid for the second time. Already had it, 4 shots, fanatical masker who works by myself outside.  Just got my farking taste back a couple months ago after it was gone for 2 years.  Needless to say, I'm salty as fark about it. Actually got sick this time, was asymptomatic the first time.

I keep hearing stories like this on the internet, and I'm not going to call anyone a liar for suggesting something that's quite possible.
I must say, however, that in real life, I've not seen it.
Absolutely NONE of the people I know - not friends, not fellow club members, not family - NO ONE that I know who has taken the precautions has gotten Covid. Not a single one.
I know a few people who have gotten sick - but they have all skipped the shots. And one of them won't mask, either.
So that's my CSB.


I mean, I know where I got it. I got it from my wife who not only works at a board and care, but had to travel for a death in the family.  She swears her test was negative and she only had a "head cold", but I have my doubts about her "lab" procedures. As soon as I  started getting sick I knew it was Covid again, and this time I got the head cold symptoms, which I didn't have the first time. I only knew I was sick the first time as my work at the time made us test weekly.  I have no other daily human contact but her. Merry Xmas, have some covid!
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ieerto: MillionDollarMo: ieerto: MillionDollarMo: Sometimes I wonder, is the song "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer" a veiled approval for drunk driving over the holidays?

Drunk Jaywalking, perhaps. In the song, it's drunk grandma who gets run down by a reckless Santa.

Allegedly.

Well, there were incriminating Claus marks on her back


Look, Grandma was farking the snow out of Santa the night before and fessed up while her and Grandpa were getting all kringled on Christmas Eve. Grandpa got jealous and ran her down with the skidoo.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: [Vaccine fatigue is contributing to the exponential uptick in illnesses plaguing our schools and workplaces, towns and cities. We can't seem to be able to do what we're supposed to even though we know better.]

Well, there's our problem.


"Vaccine fatigue," my ass. It's YNTBOM Syndrome, and honestly that's been our problem for a long time - the virus just exploited the opportunity our previous pandemic of belligerent ignorance provided.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Prefer "Harley Got Devoured By The Undead" around this time of year.

Harley Got Devoured by the Undead
Youtube pQwqYpRP5j8
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jso2897: drewogatory: I am just getting over Covid for the second time. Already had it, 4 shots, fanatical masker who works by myself outside.  Just got my farking taste back a couple months ago after it was gone for 2 years.  Needless to say, I'm salty as fark about it. Actually got sick this time, was asymptomatic the first time.

I keep hearing stories like this on the internet, and I'm not going to call anyone a liar for suggesting something that's quite possible.
I must say, however, that in real life, I've not seen it.
Absolutely NONE of the people I know - not friends, not fellow club members, not family - NO ONE that I know who has taken the precautions has gotten Covid. Not a single one.
I know a few people who have gotten sick - but they have all skipped the shots. And one of them won't mask, either.
So that's my CSB.


We got it after our household was fully vaxxed and boosted. But three kids in three schools, none of which mandate masks, makes for a pretty easy in for the virus.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Yeah, I'd love to help you, but we've got belligerently selfish morons bragging about how they don't need to wear no mask 'cuz even if they get COVID it ain't gonna kill themselves, so fark all y'all.

It's been nearly three years. The same folks who were idiots three years ago (well, at least the ones who survived) are going to be idiots this year, too.

Don't care. Staying home.


Once again, you're not saving anyone's life but your own. UPS, Doordash, Grubhub, Instacart, and all the places they're picking up your daily needs from are spreading infection.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Wow.  That was certainly some sort of opinion piece.  What's that germaphobes Fark handle?


I have an elderly relative in the ICU right now with preventable respiratory infection.

I hope you die before them. Merry Christmas.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

drewogatory: I am just getting over Covid for the second time. Already had it, 4 shots, fanatical masker who works by myself outside.  Just got my farking taste back a couple months ago after it was gone for 2 years.  Needless to say, I'm salty as fark about it. Actually got sick this time, was asymptomatic the first time.


A nice long movie like Titanic will help you feel better.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Up to date on the COVID-19 schedule.  Got a flu shot.  Woke up this morning feeling like crap and did the at home COVID test which read negative, which is nice.  Flu?  I'll see but I won't be going to see the family until I know for sure.  Not about to spread the "love" to anyone.  The most out doors activity will be checking the mail.  Larder's stocked, liquor supply is adequate.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: FormlessOne: Yeah, I'd love to help you, but we've got belligerently selfish morons bragging about how they don't need to wear no mask 'cuz even if they get COVID it ain't gonna kill themselves, so fark all y'all.

It's been nearly three years. The same folks who were idiots three years ago (well, at least the ones who survived) are going to be idiots this year, too.

Don't care. Staying home.

Once again, you're not saving anyone's life but your own. UPS, Doordash, Grubhub, Instacart, and all the places they're picking up your daily needs from are spreading infection.


If you're vaxxed and masked, studies have shown that it's highly unlikely for you to get infected while shopping. The amount of time spent in proximity to any particular person is negligible, even if they are sick.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: [Vaccine fatigue is contributing to the exponential uptick in illnesses plaguing our schools and workplaces, towns and cities. We can't seem to be able to do what we're supposed to even though we know better.]

Well, there's our problem.


From the article: "...growing tired of hearing about shots..."

What the fark does that even mean? Like...what??? This farking place is dumb as fark.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thealgorerhythm: Jeebus Saves: Wow.  That was certainly some sort of opinion piece.  What's that germaphobes Fark handle?

I have an elderly relative in the ICU right now with preventable respiratory infection.

I hope you die before them. Merry Christmas.


My bet is on your relative dying first.  Because, well, I'm not in the ICU with a respiratory infection that I could have prevented.

I know a good place for the funeral lunch if you need a recommendation.  Happy Hanukah.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.