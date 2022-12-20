 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(AOL)   The US Air Force grounds the entire B-2 Stealth Bomber fleet. Or they will, when they can find them   (aol.com) divider line
50
    More: Scary, B-2 Spirit, entire fleet of B-2 stealth bombers, B-52 Stratofortress, 509th Bomb Wing, emergency landing, Air Force, United States Air Force, Rose Parade  
•       •       •

1431 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2022 at 9:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The standdown is significant in that there are fewer than 20 stealth bombers in the entire fleet

Oh, no. We only have 20 stealth bombers? We're vulnerable! WE'RE VULNERABLE! Save us, Northrop Grumman. SAVE US.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reason the south fails, year after year, to rise again, is the B-2 spraying soy extract over unsuspecting southern football fans, lowering their IQ and their sperm count.  Alex Jones was right about chem trails, but very wrong about when and where.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend the failed bank robber assured me the B-2 was reverse engineered from captured alien spaceships.  "How else could they make an invisible plane?"
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, tell everyone why don't you.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: The reason the south fails, year after year, to rise again, is the B-2 spraying soy extract over unsuspecting southern football fans, lowering their IQ and their sperm count.  Alex Jones was right about chem trails, but very wrong about when and where.


See, now, I know you're trying to be funny, but we have folks like Aaron Rodgers, a high-profile NFL player, actually saying similar shiat, so on the one hand I want to laugh, but on the other hand I'm mourning the death of satire.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, now we only have a bunch of B-52s with Stealth nuclear cruise missiles, Ohio class ballistic missile submarines, and Minuteman ICBMs, whatever will we do?! Better divert funding from Medicaid to get out those B-21s from the Northrop Grumman production line to the sky, quick!
 
Fizpez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article seems to insinuate that in the case of a global event those 20 bombers wouldnt be available... I think its pretty safe to say that IF there was a real need, they'd be fueled up, armed with nukes (some probably are 24/7/365) and told to get airborne... potential accidents be damned
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet the very crashy Boing 787 Max is still in the air...
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Yet the very crashy Boing 787 Max is still in the air...


Or are they?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least one B2 is in this picture.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Yet the very crashy Boing 787 Max is still in the air...


And the 737 Max....

It's almost like civilians don't matter, and we need to keep giving billions to the military....
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fizpez: The article seems to insinuate that in the case of a global event those 20 bombers wouldnt be available... I think its pretty safe to say that IF there was a real need, they'd be fueled up, armed with nukes (some probably are 24/7/365) and told to get airborne... potential accidents be damned


Yarp. If the first casualty of war is truth then it was injured due to the standard peacetime rule book being thrown aside with great force & hitting it as it walked by.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Oh no, now we only have a bunch of B-52s with Stealth nuclear cruise missiles


Sweet, thermonuclear rock lobster

Fark user imageView Full Size

Duh na na
Dun na
Na na na na
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ouch - a shock strut collapsed. Still, you have to laugh at the mental image of a wingtip dragging for literally a mile before it was able to stop...
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were going to build a B-3 but didn't think the name had the right ring to it.
Now they're calling them the B4-4s
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Yet the very crashy Boing 787 Max is still in the air...


Yeah, it's not like they even addressed anything with the plane. Lots of aircraft types that have crash histories continue to fly. But I bet you knew that.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The standdown is significant in that there are fewer than 20 stealth bombers in the entire fleet

Oh, no. We only have 20 stealth bombers? We're vulnerable! WE'RE VULNERABLE! Save us, Northrop Grumman. SAVE US.


That and any time anyone admits to having X of Y absolutely major military asset (something they're known to genuinely have, no vaporware demos/photoshops) the real number is very definitely greater than X unless it's something that's just out of the lab.  No one lists their military catalogue honestly, it's an inherently stupid idea given the premise for having it in the first place
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Yet the very crashy Boing 787 Max is still in the air...


It spent 18 months grounded.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's ridiculous that they use B2's to flyover, one of the reasons they are getting replaced is the flight hours vs maintenance time they take.   To use them to fly over bowl games is just a stupid waste of time and money.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Also all else aside that is a pretty remarkable aircraft.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Another "advanced" combat aircraft that spends most of it's capabilities on hauling a piece of meat around with it and keeping it alive.
I guess the old generals who used to fly fighters back in the day require that.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"The B-2 was scheduled to fly over the 2023 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game but it will be replaced by the B-1 Lancer, the 509th Bomb Wing said in a statement."

That sounds like an upgrade.  A heavy B-1 taking off or climbing with the afterburners on is an experience to see, hear, and feel.
 
Northern
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: It's ridiculous that they use B2's to flyover, one of the reasons they are getting replaced is the flight hours vs maintenance time they take.   To use them to fly over bowl games is just a stupid waste of time and money.


The Blue Angels still fly the F-18 hornet, they could fly F-35 Lightnings which would be cool.  As you mention the more advanced aircraft have absurdly high maintenance costs, it wouldn't be cheap.  In fact one wonders how such a delicate aircraft ever left the initial design phase.  Maybe a kid with a BB gun could shoot one down.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: It's ridiculous that they use B2's to flyover, one of the reasons they are getting replaced is the flight hours vs maintenance time they take.   To use them to fly over bowl games is just a stupid waste of time and money.


Flyovers are a "time on target" exercise. You can fly over a point somewhere out in Area 51 or you can fly over a stadium as the last line of the Star Spangled Banner is sung, so might as well let the taxpayers have a look.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waffledonkey: erewhon the opinionated: Yet the very crashy Boing 787 Max is still in the air...

Or are they?


Some of them. Not as many as before.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jso2897: Another "advanced" combat aircraft that spends most of it's capabilities on hauling a piece of meat around with it and keeping it alive.
I guess the old generals who used to fly fighters back in the day require that.


Generally speaking, a "meat interlock" is a prudent piece of safety equipment in anything that carries world-ending ordnance.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Incog_Neeto: It's ridiculous that they use B2's to flyover, one of the reasons they are getting replaced is the flight hours vs maintenance time they take.   To use them to fly over bowl games is just a stupid waste of time and money.

Flyovers are a "time on target" exercise. You can fly over a point somewhere out in Area 51 or you can fly over a stadium as the last line of the Star Spangled Banner is sung, so might as well let the taxpayers have a look.


That makes way more sense than them just flying them for shiats and giggles. Now I can stop learning things for the rest of the day!
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Ouch - a shock strut collapsed. Still, you have to laugh at the mental image of a wingtip dragging for literally a mile before it was able to stop...


That also got my attention. No doubt the pilot was not laughing. With a one mile drag you can only pray you can keep it on the runway. Also probably noisy, even inside the helmet.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: It's ridiculous that they use B2's to flyover, one of the reasons they are getting replaced is the flight hours vs maintenance time they take.   To use them to fly over bowl games is just a stupid waste of time and money.


Pilots have to get in a minimum number of flight hours each month to remain current, so either they fly in circles for a few hours, or they do a few flyovers for propaganda purposes.  Have to keep the mechanics proficient as well.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ah, just what they want Pootie to think.
 
dryknife
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
B-2 or not B-2: that is the question
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: jso2897: Another "advanced" combat aircraft that spends most of it's capabilities on hauling a piece of meat around with it and keeping it alive.
I guess the old generals who used to fly fighters back in the day require that.

Generally speaking, a "meat interlock" is a prudent piece of safety equipment in anything that carries world-ending ordnance.


Why? Did you ever watch a film called "Dr. Strangelove?"
Meat is the least reliable check or balance on anything there is.
I know flying around is  Spad chasing the Red Baron was romantic and all.
But those days are gone. Time to let them go.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: "The B-2 was scheduled to fly over the 2023 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game but it will be replaced by the B-1 Lancer, the 509th Bomb Wing said in a statement."

That sounds like an upgrade.  A heavy B-1 taking off or climbing with the afterburners on is an experience to see, hear, and feel.


Yeah, that lawn dart has such a wonderful design. Let's take four fighter engines and strap them onto a bomber, but let's mount the engines 18 inches off the ground so they vacuum up every rock, coin, and snip of safety wire in a 50 yard radius and then wonder why only half the fleet is even nominally capable of flying at any given moment.

/and yet, still better than the B-2
//mission capable numbers may have changed in the 20 years since I was a bomber mechanic
///this is why we'll never retire the B-52
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nocrash: Somaticasual: Ouch - a shock strut collapsed. Still, you have to laugh at the mental image of a wingtip dragging for literally a mile before it was able to stop...

That also got my attention. No doubt the pilot was not laughing. With a one mile drag you can only pray you can keep it on the runway. Also probably noisy, even inside the helmet.


Admittedly, I'm picturing some briefs that stopped a bit fuller than they were on approach...
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcos P: DarkSoulNoHope: Oh no, now we only have a bunch of B-52s with Stealth nuclear cruise missiles

Sweet, thermonuclear rock lobster

[Fark user image 425x239]
Duh na na
Dun na
Na na na na


It's weird to think that a band named after an existing bomber is likely to predecease that bomber.
 
TWX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jso2897: LoneVVolf: jso2897: Another "advanced" combat aircraft that spends most of it's capabilities on hauling a piece of meat around with it and keeping it alive.
I guess the old generals who used to fly fighters back in the day require that.

Generally speaking, a "meat interlock" is a prudent piece of safety equipment in anything that carries world-ending ordnance.

Why? Did you ever watch a film called "Dr. Strangelove?"
Meat is the least reliable check or balance on anything there is.
I know flying around is  Spad chasing the Red Baron was romantic and all.
But those days are gone. Time to let them go.


Thinking meat, feeling meat.

/better not be obscure in this crowd
//and I don't mean the short film with the Cash Cab host either
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: To use them to fly over bowl games is just a stupid waste of time and money.


It's great training. Bowl games are difficult, highly defended targets with TFRs and everything.

LoneVVolf: That sounds like an upgrade.


Definitely.
 
Unda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: DarnoKonrad: The reason the south fails, year after year, to rise again, is the B-2 spraying soy extract over unsuspecting southern football fans, lowering their IQ and their sperm count.  Alex Jones was right about chem trails, but very wrong about when and where.

See, now, I know you're trying to be funny, but we have folks like Aaron Rodgers, a high-profile NFL player, actually saying similar shiat, so on the one hand I want to laugh, but on the other hand I'm mourning the death of satire.


Maybe this will finally convince them to wear masks to crowded public events like football games.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: erewhon the opinionated: Yet the very crashy Boing 787 Max is still in the air...

Yeah, it's not like they even addressed anything with the plane. Lots of aircraft types that have crash histories continue to fly. But I bet you knew that.


Almost every light aircraft you have ever flown will end up crashing.  It's a fact. We keep using them  and fixing them until they can't be repaired.any more. There isn't a big field full of discarded intact Piper J-3 Cubs out there somewhere.

Surely by now almost every Piper Tripacer has crashed due to the small wing. My first ride at age 9 was 3 adults and two young boys in the 4 seat plane on a hot day. My uncle later crashed that plane trying to land in light rain at night after a hunting trip. No one seriously injured because there was a Catholic priest on board?
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: At least one B2 is in this picture.

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Must be hiding behind all the ninjas
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: LoneVVolf: "The B-2 was scheduled to fly over the 2023 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game but it will be replaced by the B-1 Lancer, the 509th Bomb Wing said in a statement."

That sounds like an upgrade.  A heavy B-1 taking off or climbing with the afterburners on is an experience to see, hear, and feel.

Yeah, that lawn dart has such a wonderful design. Let's take four fighter engines and strap them onto a bomber, but let's mount the engines 18 inches off the ground so they vacuum up every rock, coin, and snip of safety wire in a 50 yard radius and then wonder why only half the fleet is even nominally capable of flying at any given moment.

/and yet, still better than the B-2
//mission capable numbers may have changed in the 20 years since I was a bomber mechanic
///this is why we'll never retire the B-52


Too bad these are all gone

Convair B-58 Hustler take off - 4 afterburners
Youtube ywU5sXIBYPM
 
cgremlin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Flyovers are a "time on target" exercise. You can fly over a point somewhere out in Area 51 or you can fly over a stadium as the last line of the Star Spangled Banner is sung, so might as well let the taxpayers have a look.


Yup, it's like when the Blue Angels or Thunderbirds do flyovers.  They were on the way to somewhere else anyway, so they take advantage of the opportunity for a ToT drill.  With a few bases in fairly close proximity in Central/South Florida, Disney World is a relatively common target here. But they don't dispatch aircraft just to do flyovers.

I did appreciate the unexpected B-52 flyover I got a few weeks ago.  They have a very distinctive sound, so when I heard it I ran outside, and overhead was a BUFF on final approach to Patrick SFB.  We almost never see them here.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: It's ridiculous that they use B2's to flyover, one of the reasons they are getting replaced is the flight hours vs maintenance time they take.   To use them to fly over bowl games is just a stupid waste of time and money.


Tell that to the recruitment officers who report increased sign-ups after the appearances.  They generally don't do this for PR or good will and old aircraft don't have the same effect.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Invincible: Armchair_Invective: At least one B2 is in this picture.

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

Must be hiding behind all the ninjas


The ninjas are flying them.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: At least one B2 is in this picture.

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Mr. B-2, would you stand up, please?
 
khatores
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: They were going to build a B-3 but didn't think the name had the right ring to it.
Now they're calling them the B4-4s


I pretty distinctly recall rumors of the B-21 back in the 1990s but it was referred to as the B-3. Supposedly development started around 2014 (which is really quick) but I have to wonder if there wasn't a failed attempt in the 90s that was shelved and then reanimated recently.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: That and any time anyone admits to having X of Y absolutely major military asset (something they're known to genuinely have, no vaporware demos/photoshops) the real number is very definitely greater than X


With this, we definitely have 20.

We started with the intent to purchase 132, later reduced to 75. Production ended with 20 and then a prototype unit built for testing was similar enough that we authorized about $500 million to convert it to an operational aircraft, so we had 21.

One crashed in Guam, leaving us with 20.
 
Unda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: That and any time anyone admits to having X of Y absolutely major military asset (something they're known to genuinely have, no vaporware demos/photoshops) the real number is very definitely greater than X

With this, we definitely have 20.

We started with the intent to purchase 132, later reduced to 75. Production ended with 20 and then a prototype unit built for testing was similar enough that we authorized about $500 million to convert it to an operational aircraft, so we had 21.

One crashed in Guam, leaving us with 20.


How do you turn a $500 milllion plane into a $2 billion plane? Build 20 instead of 132, and the fixed design and setup costs jump by a factor of 7 per plane.
 
Theeng
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You mean they're choosing not to fly a plane over crowded areas until they find out what caused an issue with that airframe design?

What an absolutely shocking development.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.