 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Yahoo)   Hookers yet to report a similar upswing but are talking about it - a lot   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Cocaine, Illegal drug trade, Colombia, biggest cocaine boom, Drug addiction, Coca eradication, Drug cartel, endless fields of coca  
•       •       •

482 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2022 at 12:05 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As I've always said, the '80s and '90s are going to repeat themselves until the heat death of the universe because no one wants to relive anything that happened in this century so far.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I farkING LOVE COCAINE GRAPHS

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's the Adderall shortage, stupid.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hookers and Blow Save Christmas
Youtube NGSesNbMp5I
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Had a very good friend of mine mixed up in coke. I always knew when he was on it, because he would never shut the hell up. Talked about everything and anything.

Nice guy but it makes me wonder how much money he was spending for his habit and was always willing to share.

All I knew was that he was living off some trust fund his parents set up for him. He had a small job just to keep him busy building woodworking, easy home repairs, etc.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: Had a very good friend of mine mixed up in coke. I always knew when he was on it, because he would never shut the hell up. Talked about everything and anything.

Nice guy but it makes me wonder how much money he was spending for his habit and was always willing to share.

All I knew was that he was living off some trust fund his parents set up for him. He had a small job just to keep him busy building woodworking, easy home repairs, etc.


Woodworking and cocaine seem like a bad combination
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I farkING LOVE COCAINE GRAPHS

[Fark user image 425x256]


You'd have to be on cocaine to think that graph means anything at all.
 
Summoner101
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No wonder Half Scoop is so active on social media
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.