 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Click Orlando)   "And what happened, then? Well, in Whoville they say - that this couple's arrest record grew three sizes that day"   (clickorlando.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, Orlando, Florida, Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Florida, loss prevention officer, NBC Universal, Alexander Gill, Islands of Adventure, Lynx  
•       •       •

1117 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2022 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Orlando police said a loss prevention officer witnessed Alexander Gill and a woman inside of the Universal Studios store approach an assorted pin display and select a pin set. The officer said Gill walked to another section of the store where he concealed the pin in his back pocket...

The 41 stolen items totaled $774.74 in value, according to the affidavit.

So, a set of pins at Universal Studios costs $775?!  I think that there are multiple thieves in this scenario but, unfortunately, only one of them is facing charges.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Orlando police said a loss prevention officer witnessed Alexander Gill and a woman inside of the Universal Studios store approach an assorted pin display and select a pin set. The officer said Gill walked to another section of the store where he concealed the pin in his back pocket...

The 41 stolen items totaled $774.74 in value, according to the affidavit.

So, a set of pins at Universal Studios costs $775?!  I think that there are multiple thieves in this scenario but, unfortunately, only one of them is facing charges.


The pins were in his back pocket.  The other items stolen were under the Grinch blanket that was covering the legs of  the woman in the wheelchair.

They have charged the man, but not yet charged the woman. I think they will eventually charge her as well, because she doesn't have a leg to stand on.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
d.justpo.stView Full Size
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Orlando police said a loss prevention officer witnessed Alexander Gill and a woman inside of the Universal Studios store approach an assorted pin display and select a pin set. The officer said Gill walked to another section of the store where he concealed the pin in his back pocket...

The 41 stolen items totaled $774.74 in value, according to the affidavit.

So, a set of pins at Universal Studios costs $775?!  I think that there are multiple thieves in this scenario but, unfortunately, only one of them is facing charges.


How is it that you copy pasted from TFA but didn't read TFA?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The officer accompanied Gill and the woman ... to the investigations office, police said. Once in the office, the loss prevention officer said he noticed the woman had two bags of merchandise hidden under the blanket, the affidavit states.

Why would anybody go with a Paul Blart anywhere?
You would think thieves would know that they don't have to do anything a non-cop says.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Over $700 worth of merchandise from the Universal Studios gift shop?

Wow. That's a lot. That's a least two shirts, a pin set, and a mug. (One of the cheaper mugs.)
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
jumac
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Begoggle: The officer accompanied Gill and the woman ... to the investigations office, police said. Once in the office, the loss prevention officer said he noticed the woman had two bags of merchandise hidden under the blanket, the affidavit states.

Why would anybody go with a Paul Blart anywhere?
You would think thieves would know that they don't have to do anything a non-cop says.


quick google search show in FL store employee's can detain a suspected thieve. but only for a reasonable time frame(ie long enough to call the cops and have them show up)
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Old Gill's gonna need a lawyer or it's Christmas-time in the pokey again this year.
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So apparently if they had just stolen $24.75 less stuff, it wouldn't be Grand Theft in Florida.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [d.justpo.st image 500x292]


Steroids!  Amiright?
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lost_in_Korea: So apparently if they had just stolen $24.75 less stuff, it wouldn't be Grand Theft in Florida.


When I was in college I worked at a sporting goods store, and one day a non-pregnant, thin woman came in wearing stretch maternity clothes and proceeded to stuff a couple of workout outfits up under her top, and down her pants and tried to walk out.  Now looking nine months pregnant.  Store security had seen all this and detained her for the cops, and it turns out that the couple of outfits she had taken were really expensive, and it popped her up to felony theft.

If she had stolen cheaper outfits, it would have just been a misdemeanor.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So that's where that blanket went.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.