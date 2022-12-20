 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1989, the United States invaded Panama to deal with a problem created by the United States   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Manuel Noriega, Panama, military dictator Manuel Noriega, President of the United States, U.S. nationals, Noriega's Panamanian Defense Forces, United States, Nicaragua  
•       •       •

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Van Halen - Panama (Official Music Video)
Youtube fuKDBPw8wQA
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And that never happened again.
 
StillInFayettestan [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
1st of three (3) Combat Patches.

///All The Way
//American's Guard of Honor
/You are Legg
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And in doing so, they inspi...

<sees first entry>

Damnit.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A man, a plan, a cat, a ham, a yak, a yam, a hat, a canal ... Panama!
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A man, a plan, a canal, Panama
 
whidbey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I love Reagan invaded these tiny countries that were no threat to anybody.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I remember that night. I was in El Paso and had just finished dinner at a restaurant out by the Airport/Base

All at once planes started taking off. Really cool to watch and hear but not that unusual given the training ranges so at first I didn't think too much about it. However when the planes started forming up and heading south over Juarez Mexico instead of heading north and staying in the US, I knew we were going to war someplace. I woke up to news about Panama the next day.

/csb
 
kmfjd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
it's not imperialism when we do it!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A good example of the the failure of Realpolitik.  Eventually the people you rely on out of convenience will turn on you when it suits their interests.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just another cog in our long history of interfering in Latin American politics.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Putting a canal between us and the Panamaniacs?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
dracos31
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was literally in Basic when this happened. They accelerated our training and movement to our duty station so we could deploy.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was in my second week of Marine Corps boot camp when that went down.  The drill instructors had a great old time telling us that we were going straight from training into combat.  As I recall, the whole thing was over before our first phase of boot camp was complete.
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Secrets Of War, Modern War 05 The Invasion Of Panama
Youtube GqXtXzJaEdg
Gotta feel for both sides on this one. US Troops weren't supposed to warn their own families prior to the invasion (still from video is from the US channel at the times telling people to stay indoors), prior to invasion despite treaty stipulations relations were going downhill fast like Panamanians preparing postionss with .50 cal machine guns pointed at homes.

Video goes to a very pro-U.S. series and even it has difficulty validating what happened, interesting stuff in there regardless.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wxboy: Just another cog in our long history of interfering in Latin American politics.


They shouldn't have mouthed off like that.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whidbey: I love Reagan invaded these tiny countries that were no threat to anybody.


Forgetithesrolling.jpeg?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kmfjd: it's not imperialism when we do it!


That's right.
 
whidbey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Schlubbe: whidbey: I love Reagan invaded these tiny countries that were no threat to anybody.

Forgetithesrolling.jpeg?


Reagan, Bush, same sack of shiat, really.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

StillInFayettestan: 1st of three (3) Combat Patches.


I was in Marines and just finished Army Jungle Warfare Training at Fort Sherman two weeks earlier.

Since we already had malaria shots and knew how to sneak into Colon, guess who got the call?

No patch for us, but had a lot of fun in Operation Just Cause.
 
