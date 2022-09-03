 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(NPR)   Goodnight Moon has been putting kids to bed for 75 years. Although The Wire did it better, of course   (npr.org) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
However, modern times call for modern books, and this one should be the new standard.  Particularly the audiobook version.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It did. It really did.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Christopher Walken reads Goodnight Moon
Youtube FZ1mdBYrFBU
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


My favorite version.  Nothing like reading it in a Vincent Price voice to a two year old.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Goodnight Nobody.

Though I'm more partial to the one that goes "Do you like my hat?"
"No, I do not like that hat"
"Good bye"
"Good bye"
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
M-O-O-N, that spells good night.
 
