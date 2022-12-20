 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Out There Colorado)   Denver windchill temps to hit -51, but don't worry, it will probably be 85 by lunchtime   (outtherecolorado.com) divider line
29
    More: Scary, Wind chill, National Weather Service, cold wind chills, Great Plains, Colorado municipalities, additional updates, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins  
•       •       •

576 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2022 at 10:05 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Currently -52 f with the windchill. FUUUUUUCCCCCKKKKK.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Currently -52 f with the windchill. farkKKKK.

[Fark user image 850x806]


Yeah that's uhhh - holy shiat.  I really got no snark for that - that's farking deathly cold.  Yikes
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's not exactly comfortable where I am either.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Chill out people, you don't actually get that cold.

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/fact-or-fiction-is-wind-chill-real/#:~:text=No.,or%20howling%20at%2040%20mph.
 
Pinner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Colder than a witches tit in a brass bra on the north side of an igloo, I'd say.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Keystone Copout: Chill out people, you don't actually get that cold.

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/fact-or-fiction-is-wind-chill-real/#:~:text=No.,or%20howling%20at%2040%20mph.


Those temps posted above are sans wind-chill. I'd say people are chilling out indeed.

/Thanks AB folks for the 'bomb cyclone'!
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cue the people throwing boiling water outside and the handful of people who fail at doing it safely.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Windchill isn't a temperature Subby. It's an index and applies to exposed skin in the wind. For everything else you'd need to calculate a different correction. It is easily one of the most misused calculations out there.
 
abbarach
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Denver is crazy.  I went through there on a motorcycle this June, during the heat wave.  I pulled off the interstate on the west edge of town to get gas and lunch.  When I pulled into the truck stop, the gas that was left in my tank was boiling...
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ajgeek: It's not exactly comfortable where I am either.
[Fark user image image 425x297]


-27 F here. Cold but not unexpected.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chevello
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Seems I may have made a mistake buying a convertible a couple of weeks ago.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Keystone Copout: Chill out people, you don't actually get that cold.

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/fact-or-fiction-is-wind-chill-real/#:~:text=No.,or%20howling%20at%2040%20mph.


I'm sure this will come as a great comfort to the farkers freezing their nads off.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Currently -52 f with the windchill. farkKKKK.

[Fark user image image 850x806]


I experienced close to that once in the Keweenaw Peninsula of Michigan. Lake Superior froze over that year and once it did the temperature plummeted. I think the worst it got  was -45F wind chill.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ha, I'm not going to bein Denver on Thursday!  I'll be driving to Wyoming to visit family for Christmas, where it'll be MUCH... colder. ;)
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
4 straight days of single digits in the morning and then 60 degrees for New Years Eve.

Cr-a-a-a-a-zzzzzy.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

abbarach: Denver is crazy.  I went through there on a motorcycle this June, during the heat wave.  I pulled off the interstate on the west edge of town to get gas and lunch.  When I pulled into the truck stop, the gas that was left in my tank was boiling...


95°F in a metal container in direct sunlight?

Not good. But, uh, that's just called summer, even in the Rockies. Just 5 degrees short of the average. Usually August, yes, but all this globa wubba we stick our heads in the sand for...meh. new normal. Like the Colorado being empty. Ha. Hahaha ha.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
-23 (C) here now, and yet it's supposed to rain on Saturday.  If the ground is still super cold when the rain hits... better strap some skates onto your car.
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You know it's cold outside when you go outside and it's cold.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My penis just went all the way inside my body from reading that
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But it's a dry heat wet cold so it doesn't feel as hot feels colder.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i'm working with a foreman on a project in upper Alberta this morning... -52C is what it was with the windchill.  "it's a little chilly here this morning" was his comment.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Barbecue Bob: You know it's cold outside when you go outside and it's cold.


you sound like a wizard, do you know how magnets work?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: swaniefrmreddeer: Currently -52 f with the windchill. farkKKKK.

[Fark user image 850x806]

Yeah that's uhhh - holy shiat.  I really got no snark for that - that's farking deathly cold.  Yikes


Yeah that's "You stay out here for more than 10 minutes and you'll be dead" type of cold.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
we were in Denver a few years back for the blizzard that hit over Christmas.   never doing winter again.   i will freely cop to being spoiled on California weather.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rwa2play: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: swaniefrmreddeer: Currently -52 f with the windchill. farkKKKK.

[Fark user image 850x806]

Yeah that's uhhh - holy shiat.  I really got no snark for that - that's farking deathly cold.  Yikes

Yeah that's "You stay out here for more than 10 minutes and you'll be dead" type of cold.


I was out for about 10 min this morning dealing with car issues, in my housecoat, boots and nothing else. Didn't die, but my balls said, "f*ck you" and went to hibernate deep inside my abdomen.
 
abbarach
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AppleOptionEsc: abbarach: Denver is crazy.  I went through there on a motorcycle this June, during the heat wave.  I pulled off the interstate on the west edge of town to get gas and lunch.  When I pulled into the truck stop, the gas that was left in my tank was boiling...

95°F in a metal container in direct sunlight?

Not good. But, uh, that's just called summer, even in the Rockies. Just 5 degrees short of the average. Usually August, yes, but all this globa wubba we stick our heads in the sand for...meh. new normal. Like the Colorado being empty. Ha. Hahaha ha.


More like 95 degrees in direct sunlight (although my bike is white, so that helps some) PLUS all the hot air from the radiator washing back over the tank, plus heat from the engine rising up into the tank.  Engine temps were definitely a little warmer in Denver than they were at lower elevations earlier in the day.

Thankfully after a meal stop we headed up into the mountains and went from 95 degrees to 70 degrees.  Unfortunately we eventually popped out the other side, back into 95 degree heat again...
 
firefly212
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is gonna kill a bunch of people without homes or anywhere warm to go. :(
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.