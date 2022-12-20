 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   It's "hard to say" if the surge of dead bodies overwhelming crematoriums in China is related to COVID, probably because saying so means you'll get sent to the reeducation camps. But things don't look great   (aljazeera.com) divider line
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They started it... fark 'em.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: They started it... fark 'em.


lol.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: They started it... fark 'em.


username booms out
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Keeping in mind they've never had a decent vaccine, a significant part of this might be the cumulative result of lesser infections.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Every problem has a solution.

syfy.comView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That reminds me, I need to get that 4th booster.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Huh. Almost as if some of the stuff Eric Feigl-Ding said just yesterday, and which was soundly castigated on Fark as "panic porn," may actually be true, and that China's doing its level best to suppress that information.

Neat!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Huh. Almost as if some of the stuff Eric Feigl-Ding said just yesterday, and which was soundly castigated on Fark as "panic porn," may actually be true, and that China's doing its level best to suppress that information.

Neat!


Mainpage covid threads are always a shiatshow.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Huh. Almost as if some of the stuff Eric Feigl-Ding said just yesterday, and which was soundly castigated on Fark as "panic porn," may actually be true, and that China's doing its level best to suppress that information.

Neat!


Fark has a well-documented bias against people with a hyphen in their names.

/Not really
//Or maybe, who knows
///The Chinese govt may suck, but that doesn't mean their people deserve to suffer
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The anti-mask plague rat protestors got what they wanted. They said they would rather die than face lockdowns. So...Enjoy!
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This doesn't shock me. They haven't really done a whole lot to effectively fight Covid aside from "everybody stay in your homes for months!"

Almost like totalitarian regimes, who suppress dissent and free thought, are filled with yes-men who have no idea how to operate in a crisis
 
peterquince
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm always shocked, even though I shouldn't be, about how short-sighted people are in their actions. This is a problem that could have been avoided how we approach life on the scale of weeks, years, decades, and centuries, and we've/they've chosen not to do that (them in this particular flair-up, but it's not all that different than it is in this country).

Breaks my heart.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
<screaming out of windows intensifies>
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Surge of dead bodies? They need to lead them off a cliff or something.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I fact checked this on Twitter. Turns out Musk is days away from a cure, which is good because China is on the other side of the flat earth and Covid is only spread by birds that aren't real anyway.
We can all breathe easy.
 
groppet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Are they still not allowing foreign vaccines in to help? How is that working out for them?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
crematoria?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Huge wave in China now... Thinking we have 3 or so weeks before a massive spike in the US.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's hard to say because Al-jazeera is impossible to read on my phone.
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The citizens protested to end the lockdowns.  They got exactly what they wanted, an immediate end to all restrictions.  This is what happens when you give people what they think they want.  This is democracy.  Next time you will listen to Xi Jinping because obviously, Xi knows best.
 
peterquince
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

somedude210: This doesn't shock me. They haven't really done a whole lot to effectively fight Covid aside from "everybody stay in your homes for months!"

Almost like totalitarian regimes, who suppress dissent and free thought, are filled with yes-men who have no idea how to operate in a crisis


It's really not that far off from our gov't giving in to Republican demands to get rid of mask mandates. One more big flair up in Houston, Jacksonville, or Boise, and the difference will be one of size, not type.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Huge wave in China now... Thinking we have 3 or so weeks before a massive spike in the US.


... like a Christmas miracle
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Has anyone watched this movie lately?   In 45 years movie pacing really has gotten faster.   There is a lot of dead space where the camera lingers, and its probably to establish the place and mood, but its amazing that after just two seconds my brain starts to wander.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All I'm saying is don't order the honey garlic pork ribs for a while.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Huh. Almost as if some of the stuff Eric Feigl-Ding said just yesterday, and which was soundly castigated on Fark as "panic porn," may actually be true, and that China's doing its level best to suppress that information.

Neat!


There's room for China's current wave to be horrific AND for a prediction that 10% of the Earth will have COVID all at once because of that wave to be overblown.
 
killershark
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Unsung_Hero: Keeping in mind they've never had a decent vaccine, a significant part of this might be the cumulative result of lesser infections.


They also had severe lockdowns, so they don't have the same level of herd immunity from infections as the doorknob lickers in places like Florida. Probably lower percentage of long Covid cases in China too compared to the U.S. They'll catch up soon.
 
