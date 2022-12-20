 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(UPI)   Best Korea launches pair of ballistic missiles. US retaliates by deploying B-52s to Roam along border hoping to Nip it in the Bud. No word if Korean Love Shack listening posts receive Channel Z, serve Rock Lobster or Quiche Lorraine   (upi.com) divider line
8
    More: Followup, North Korea, South Korea, Kim Jong-il, F-22 stealth fighters, World War II, Korean language, Korean War, Kim Il-sung  
•       •       •

157 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2022 at 8:50 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Turn on your nose guards, turn on your lifeguards, pass the tanning butter
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Tin roof. Rusty.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm safe living in my own private Idaho.  Whoa-oh-oh.  Whoa-oh-oh.  Ah-ah-ah-ah
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
hmmm...
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ prolly not obscure here
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd post something funny here, but I don't know any of their songs that haven't been mentioned already.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's a Big Bird over my house, go away go away!
 
Crazy Talk Al
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, she isn't!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.