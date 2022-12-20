 Skip to content
(KTBS Shreveport)   Must have been crowded with two people and a tornado all in the same closet   (ktbs.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what the old age to open your windows a crack during a tornado has been disproven. They jsut get inside that way.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many tickets did they get?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That's what the old age to open your windows a crack during a tornado has been disproven. They jsut get inside that way.


Tornadoes all tapping on the glass:  "Flowers for Mrs. Mrrphhjadhemrph?  Plumber.  Candygram!"
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't you give that tornado tree fiddy!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm glad they cleared that up. I was thinking it was a weird skylight.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Isn't tornadoes coming of the closet a sign of the end times?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the time I shot an elephant in my pajamas.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 640x394]

I'm glad they cleared that up. I was thinking it was a weird skylight.


I thought that was after the New Year's Eve party that literally blew the roof off.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
R. Kelly: Trapped In The Closet Chapters 1-22 [RE-UPLOAD]
Youtube ND6WvKffdYw
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No, if you put a tornado in a closet, it will tend to greatly expand the closet. Perhaps even into the next county over.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I dunno Subby, all the parents on Fark all rushed in here with the same joke. :P
 
Cheron
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't blame me I kill every butterfly I see. Only way to keep them from flapping their wings and causing storms
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 640x394]

I'm glad they cleared that up. I was thinking it was a weird skylight.


Looks like the average mobile home to me.  Just with more light and fewer roaches.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
oops, wrong door.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apoptotic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x394]

I'm glad they cleared that up. I was thinking it was a weird skylight.


The listing will say 'Very high ceilings, lots of natural light!'
 
Myrmidon2177
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can't even imagine how awful it must be for the guy who lost his wife, 11 yr old son, and home in one horrible instant.  The shock alone must be crushing.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: That's what the old age to open your windows a crack during a tornado has been disproven. They jsut get inside that way.


It was a trailer home; tornado's gonna find it regardless.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Myrmidon2177: I can't even imagine how awful it must be for the guy who lost his wife, 11 yr old son, and home in one horrible instant.  The shock alone must be crushing.


And all the Sheriff can talk about is a 'Job moment' where he lost 'everything that he owned.' Seriously, dude? The bodies of the man's family were found half a freaking mile away. His house being gone isn't what's going to haunt him - thinking about their last moments is.
 
