Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(NYPost)   Huge 6.4-magnitude earthquake recorded off the coast of northern California. Surf may be up   (nypost.com) divider line
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

For a guy known for his kicks, Chuck Norris is a terrible swimmer.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There are three plates that meet there, so quakes are common. A 6.4 is rare though. There have been 30 aftershocks of magnitude 2.5 or higher since the the 6.4.
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Surfaris - Wipe Out
GoodHomer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Huge, subby? No. An M6.4 isn't huge. A quake that's M8.4 is huge and, since the Richter scale is logarithmic not linear, is 100X more powerful than an M6.4.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
wxboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

55k people without electricity disagree with you.

https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/northern-california-earthquake-humboldt-county/index.html
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
dracos31
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Still wasn't as moving as watching Bruce Lee kick him all over the screen.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
wrenchboy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Not sure if he took too many hit to the head but he is a full blown MAGAt. No hope for him.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sounds like Texas getting a cold snap.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hope it didn't wake the monster in Crater Lake
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Anywhere else in the world, there would be a death toll.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

We had far more people than that lose power due to a wind storm in my area a few weeks ago.  It was a minor news item for those not directly affected.  Definitely not huge.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
and you decided to link to the NY Post?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I back in 1992, there were three earthquakes in a 24 hour period in the same area, all of which were larger than this one. If I recall correctly, there was a 7.2 quake followed by a 6.5 and a 6.6. I was living in Arcata, California, at the time. The towns of Petrolia and Ferndale got messed up pretty good. A nearby 6.4 will surely get your attention, but I wouldn't put it in the "massive" category.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

yet it is 100X more than a M4.4?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Daily Mail is the best choice for Northern California news
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BlakCat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
KMUD | Redwood Community Radio | Northwestern California Radio

Local Radio live broadcasting
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How many lawn chairs were tossed around?
 
wxboy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

It's bigger than this one was, and that made national headlines.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Yeah, a 4.4 is nothing. There's a decent chance you wouldn't notice it at all.
 
BlakCat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
https://kymkemp.com/2022/12/20/deja-vu-all-over-again-exactly-a-year-ago-today-north-coast-smacked-by-6-2-earthquake/

Déjà Vu All Over Again! Exactly a Year Ago Today North Coast Smacked by 6.2 Earthquake
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Well, ackshually, it isn't really "HUGE".
Jesus f**k.
Give yourselves a break you f**king nerds.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

It's only temporary, they're waiting for the electrician or someone like him.
 
BlakCat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
https://kymkemp.com/2022/12/20/estimated-6-1-quake-rolls-the-north-coast/

[UPDATE 5:39 a.m.] Estimated 6.4 Quake Rolls the North Coast
 
WayneKerr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

There are a few dairy farms in that area. The best milkshakes one has ever experienced.

/live about 200 miles from there... slept through any light shaking here
 
