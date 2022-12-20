 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(The Politicus)   Second annual end of year wildfire causes evacuations in Boulder   (thepoliticus.com) divider line
    More: News  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't Colorado covered in snow? How does snow burn?
 
ranchguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/video/evacuations-issued-boulder-county-fire-223335126.html


another working link
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: Isn't Colorado covered in snow? How does snow burn?


Not very much, even in the eastern foothills where this fire is burning. Some spots that never get direct sunshine still have a bit, but the dry season basically runs into January.

The winds were pretty intense yesterday, as with the big Marshall fire a year ago. But this was in a sparsely populated area, and there are no signs of the fire just east of the city (though I don't have a very clear view of Sanitas).
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Walker: Isn't Colorado covered in snow? How does snow burn?

Not very much, even in the eastern foothills where this fire is burning. Some spots that never get direct sunshine still have a bit, but the dry season basically runs into January.

The winds were pretty intense yesterday, as with the big Marshall fire a year ago. But this was in a sparsely populated area, and there are no signs of the fire just east of the city (though I don't have a very clear view of Sanitas).


Yup, we've barely had any snow in the city of Denver, nothing on the ground now.  And I can't smell smoke in the city either, so hopefully this isn't going to be too bad...
 
