 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(CNN)   Day 300 of WW3: Russia launches drone attacks, damages civilian targets and power systems. Nikopol was struck by more than 60 Russian shells, hitting infrastructure and cutting off some water supplies. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
43
    More: News, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, World War II, Russian Defense Ministry, Missile defense, Belarus, territory of Belarus  
•       •       •

206 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2022 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh well.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* The Ministry of Defense today has released a report regarding the mostly successful conclusion of Operation Flying Roo, in which experienced agents of the FSB infiltrated the nation of Australia with the aim of collecting wildlife and weapons technology to support the ongoing Special Military Operation in Ukraine. The team suffered significant casualties due to the fauna of the area, but was successful in returning a drop bear, most of a kangaroo, a small lizard  of some kind already responsible for sixteen deaths, and assorted designs and technical specifications which were immediately sent into production. While some may say that the results of mating Australian boomerang technology with rocket artillery were completely predictable, it is still believed that such efforts must be made. The Ministry of Defense is now attempting to find a way to weaponize Vegemite.

* Regardless of some reports or claims, Elon Musk will not be stepping down from Twitter. Look, there's some things too unbelievable for even us to try to pass off.

* Vladimir Putin's trip to Belarus does not signify any new possible expansion of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine and is absolutely not the beginning of a new front. Putin has simply decided to confront his ex-lover in person to clear the air and let both sides know that it's okay to move on. As a sign that their long romance is over, Putin will be returning a cardboard box of Lukashenko's old records and asking for his favorite underwear back.

* This week's episode of the groundbreaking science fiction series Tsar Trek, titled 'What Are Little Girls Made Of?' features the Tsar Ship Suvrovov docking at the remote island EXO-III in search of a missing doctor and asks profound philosophical questions such as 'What does it mean to be human?' 'What is the cost of love?' and 'How did the producers of this program get a sex scene involving Chekov and fourteen drunk sorority girls past the censors, especially after last week's debacle?' It is hoped that future episodes may answer these and other questions.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slow day today. Winter officially begins tonorrow, & I'd expect frozen ground & some movement shortly thereafter.

Stay safe, Ukraine! Beat back the Russians & Slava Ukraini!
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for December 10 to December 16 and the welfare check ins. Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wrong, it was muppet that I ... uh ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats a cool 100,000 people that won't be going back home because some coont in a bunker decided he wanted his name to be shiat on more than it used to be.

fark russia is a weird place.

I give it 0 out of 10 stars, would never visit, probably even after it collapses and becomes a western country.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Thats a cool 100,000 people that won't be going back home because some coont in a bunker decided he wanted his name to be shiat on more than it used to be.

fark russia is a weird place.

I give it 0 out of 10 stars, would never visit, probably even after it collapses and becomes a western country.


My parents went to St Petersburg about a decade ago and said it was nice but very phony.

I'd like to go to Kamchatka to see the volcanoes and other neat geological features. I'm in no rush, though.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Maker_of_Roads: Thats a cool 100,000 people that won't be going back home because some coont in a bunker decided he wanted his name to be shiat on more than it used to be.

fark russia is a weird place.

I give it 0 out of 10 stars, would never visit, probably even after it collapses and becomes a western country.

My parents went to St Petersburg about a decade ago and said it was nice but very phony.

I'd like to go to Kamchatka to see the volcanoes and other neat geological features. I'm in no rush, though.


If you go and get pressed into service, you can just frag your commanders.
 
SeraphicSorcerer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Thats a cool 100,000 people that won't be going back home because some coont in a bunker decided he wanted his name to be shiat on more than it used to be.

fark russia is a weird place.

I give it 0 out of 10 stars, would never visit, probably even after it collapses and becomes a western country.


I would probably visit, after it becomes westernized, but that feels like a million years from now, I still feel like it's going to fracture into at least 3 nation states after this war. I swear they need to rise up against putler sooner.

https://www.minusrus.com/en

^ That's just not sustainable.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Partisan groups in Mariupol have reportedly set alight a Russian base.
- WarMonitor🇺🇦 (@WarMonitor3) December 20, 2022
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: Tr0mBoNe: Maker_of_Roads: Thats a cool 100,000 people that won't be going back home because some coont in a bunker decided he wanted his name to be shiat on more than it used to be.

fark russia is a weird place.

I give it 0 out of 10 stars, would never visit, probably even after it collapses and becomes a western country.

My parents went to St Petersburg about a decade ago and said it was nice but very phony.

I'd like to go to Kamchatka to see the volcanoes and other neat geological features. I'm in no rush, though.

If you go and get pressed into service, you can just frag your commanders.


So fast you'd think I was a Vietnam conscript in Niedermeyer's platoon.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: KangTheMad: Tr0mBoNe: Maker_of_Roads: Thats a cool 100,000 people that won't be going back home because some coont in a bunker decided he wanted his name to be shiat on more than it used to be.

fark russia is a weird place.

I give it 0 out of 10 stars, would never visit, probably even after it collapses and becomes a western country.

My parents went to St Petersburg about a decade ago and said it was nice but very phony.

I'd like to go to Kamchatka to see the volcanoes and other neat geological features. I'm in no rush, though.

If you go and get pressed into service, you can just frag your commanders.

So fast you'd think I was a Vietnam conscript in Niedermeyer's platoon.


Niedermeyer was right.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Ukrainian military personnel defending Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, during an unannounced visit on Dec. 20.

Photos: Ukraine's Office of the President via Telegram pic.twitter.com/djesH7jxYL
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 20, 2022
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict Darth Putin's post today:
"Day 300 of a 3-day operation.
Some things can't be rushed, they must be savored.
I remain a master strategist."

Glory to Ukraine.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A powerful explosion at a gas pipeline in Chuvashiya, Russia. pic.twitter.com/agZDANLBy9
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 20, 2022
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: I predict Darth Putin's post today:
"Day 300 of a 3-day operation.
Some things can't be rushed, they must be savored.
I remain a master strategist."

Glory to Ukraine.


Like a fine wine, a special military operation only gets better with age
 
mederu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ukraine targeted the Main Supply line from Crimea | Ruzzians in shock
Youtube ziljuaRDHEY

Yesterday's daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
19 Dec: BIG MOVE. Ukrainians CUT OFF A RUSSIAN GROUP in Volodymyrivka | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube GqaCw_AYvzQ

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine

/Artur wasn't Ukraine related
 
loki021376
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Me watching the numbers zero in on me for the deadpool. Not to be confused with the coffee pool which has also had corpses in it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Graphic warning - direct hit boom and shows injured after the boom
Artillery air reconnaissance of the 128th battalion of the 112th brigade of the TrO of Kyiv inflicted fire damage on enemy air reconnaissance positions in the Kharkiv-Svatove direction pic.twitter.com/RP69AvryEO
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) December 20, 2022
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Reposting this from yesterday's thread because I added it reasonably late. Some reading to get your day off to a good start courtesy of War Translated, 5,000+ words from an LPR separatist on how incompetent the Russian army is and how they're completely farked.  Murz expects a repeat of Kharkiv the next time Ukraine launches an offensive.  Some highlights:
- Much publicized defensive lines that will be breached in minutes, the "Faberge Line"
- Terrible command and leadership
- Artillery running out of shells
- Tanks burning out their main guns because they're being used as replacement artillery due to the artillery shell shortage
- Tanks being sent to the front without ERA (even the cardboard dummies)
- Untrained infantry pushed into attacks on numerous villages and getting slaughtered, "mini-Verduns," so the higher ups can claim they're winning by saying look at all the places we've caputred
- Issues with basic communications
- Don't know how to use drones to strike the enemy effectively
- Not learning from and adopting Ukraine's successful tactics

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
#Ukrainian Railways together with #UNICEF launched the St. Nicholas Train.

Over the next 5 days, it will deliver gifts to children in the frontline regions.

📰5 Kanal pic.twitter.com/EiZtC3BGTO
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 20, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sure a lot of dead for a three day war where the invaded will treat the invading force like liberators eh?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meeting of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the military in Bakhmut pic.twitter.com/zqfJKxb7le
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) December 20, 2022
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


I am constantly amazed and impressed by this man.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Zelensky went to visit the soldiers in Bakhmut:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
📸An unexpected find.

While digging trenches in Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian border guards found relics from the Roman era.

These will now be preserved and examined. pic.twitter.com/veaCHtniKY
- KyivPost (@KyivPost) December 20, 2022
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I had plans of memeing the hell out of day 300 but....just not feeling it.

\ Clever memes
\\ Fark
\\\ Mailing it in on Sunday Monday Tuesday
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Graphic warning - direct hit boom and shows injured after the boom
Artillery air reconnaissance of the 128th battalion of the 112th brigade of the TrO of Kyiv inflicted fire damage on enemy air reconnaissance positions in the Kharkiv-Svatove direction pic.twitter.com/RP69AvryEO
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) December 20, 2022


That's an interesting new drone bomb design from the Ukrainians. I like it.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


OK done for now - back later :)
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tracianne: A powerful explosion at a gas pipeline in Chuvashiya, Russia. pic.twitter.com/agZDANLBy9
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 20, 2022


Yokels are yokels no matter where on Earth they are, "Y'all, c'mon! Let's go down and see the gas pipeline explosion. It got blowed up real good!"
 
Emmexx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tracianne:

Meeting of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the military in Bakhmut pic.twitter.com/zqfJKxb7le
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) December 20, 2022
[pbs.twimg.com image 360x240]
[pbs.twimg.com image 360x240]
[pbs.twimg.com image 360x240]
[pbs.twimg.com image 360x240]

I am constantly amazed and impressed by this man.


Absolutely.  A lot to be impressed by.  That has got to be a helluva moral boost to the troops, too.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fasahd : you need to put your address in your Amazon wishlist.  There's a way to do it so people can have stuff sent to you, but can't see the address themselves

Tracianne might know how, as hers was set up to do it
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tracianne: 📸An unexpected find.

While digging trenches in Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian border guards found relics from the Roman era.

These will now be preserved and examined. pic.twitter.com/veaCHtniKY
- KyivPost (@KyivPost) December 20, 2022
[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]
[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]


Looks like the bottom of an amphora.  Existing in one form or another since Neolithic times, they were ubiquitous cargo containers of the Greco-Roman period, carrying just about anything in liquid or paste form including wine, vinegar, sauces, perfumes and myrrh.

Perhaps the orcs can study this advanced technology, and learn a thing or two about logistics.
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tracianne: 📸An unexpected find.

While digging trenches in Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian border guards found relics from the Roman era.

These will now be preserved and examined. pic.twitter.com/veaCHtniKY
- KyivPost (@KyivPost) December 20, 2022
[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]
[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]


Meanwhile archaeologists are pissed the troops aren't digging perfectly square holes.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

loki021376: Me watching the numbers zero in on me for the deadpool. Not to be confused with the coffee pool which has also had corpses in it.
[Fark user image 300x225]


Yep, you may indeed get it. You need 482 per day.

Also, it IS interesting how close it looks like it will be to the mean average.
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In "Russian aviation is doing FINE after sanctions" news:

Mi-8 taking supplies to a remote area runs into parked equipment, falls into the swamp rolls over, and catches fire destroying it https://aviation-safety.net/wikibase/302809

And an elderly AN-12 cargo aircraft out of Irkutsk has an engine burst into flames in flight, with the flames not getting fully put out till after it makes its emergency landing. https://aviation-safety.net/wikibase/302786
 
Oneiros
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dinodork: Tracianne: Graphic warning - direct hit boom and shows injured after the boom
Artillery air reconnaissance of the 128th battalion of the 112th brigade of the TrO of Kyiv inflicted fire damage on enemy air reconnaissance positions in the Kharkiv-Svatove direction pic.twitter.com/RP69AvryEO
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) December 20, 2022

That's an interesting new drone bomb design from the Ukrainians. I like it.


The way it comes in from the side makes me wonder if this is one of those 'loitering munitions' like the switchblade, with another drone doing the surveillance to find the targets
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Dinodork: Tracianne: Graphic warning - direct hit boom and shows injured after the boom
Artillery air reconnaissance of the 128th battalion of the 112th brigade of the TrO of Kyiv inflicted fire damage on enemy air reconnaissance positions in the Kharkiv-Svatove direction pic.twitter.com/RP69AvryEO
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) December 20, 2022

That's an interesting new drone bomb design from the Ukrainians. I like it.

The way it comes in from the side makes me wonder if this is one of those 'loitering munitions' like the switchblade, with another drone doing the surveillance to find the targets


Usually the Switchblade 300 has a smaller boom and they release the video from the munition at the same time.

I'm wondering if this might be Phoenix Ghost in use.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I had plans of memeing the hell out of day 300 but....just not feeling it.

\ Clever memes
\\ Fark
\\\ Mailing it in on Sunday Monday Tuesday


Damnit.   Give me a minute to crank out the laptop and see if photoshop still runs on it.

/damned adobe
//have to keep old machines around to run inDesign
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Fasahd : you need to put your address in your Amazon wishlist.  There's a way to do it so people can have stuff sent to you, but can't see the address themselves

Tracianne might know how, as hers was set up to do it


Click the three little dots next to more in upper right and choose manage list.  You can add your address there.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I had plans of memeing the hell out of day 300 but....just not feeling it.

\ Clever memes
\\ Fark
\\\ Mailing it in on Sunday Monday Tuesday


I did a few just now with the Midjourney AI Art bot from a "This is Sparta!" pic I found via google:

cdn.discordapp.comView Full Size


cdn.discordapp.comView Full Size


cdn.discordapp.comView Full Size



//I also do requests.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And now, this cat that was rescued in Ukraine while delivering body armor and other supplies to the front lines::

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.