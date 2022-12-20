 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(The Drive)   Want to nuke your frightening enemies, but too afraid of the consequences? Just have your desperate, disposable lackey do it for you   (thedrive.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2022 at 8:30 AM



Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you never thought generalized fear and an unspoken threat were huge parts of domestic violence, well Lukashenko (and his continuing lack of participation)  is your example.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sam might lend a hand
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do it you chuckle fark, we've been looking for an excuse to wipe Russia and their cronies off the board
Weaver95
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Russians seem to keep forgetting that US and NATO have eyes on everything they're doing.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, in English does Belarus translate to Russia's biatch?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Running our of Iranian Drones already? Damn supply chain!
 
pheelix
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Must be planning on it being a one way ride.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: So, in English does Belarus translate to Russia's biatch?


I think so. Let's break it down:

Belarus is 3 syllables. Clearly, the third one is 'rus' which is a reference to Russia. The first two, 'bela' probably mean "biatch of" in some Eastern European dialect. Therefore, Belarus means "biatch of Rus(sia)."

/not really
//but it seems like it the way Lukashenko acts
///three for the USSR romanticists
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Russia is not giving nukes to Belarus, because then we'd give nukes to Ukraine.

This is yet another "But Vladdy will nuke!!!!1! We have to let him rape Ukraine!!! Also, I am observant!"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Judging by the rest of the war, I have to conclude that "special" warheads is just the nice way of saying developmentally disabled.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sensitive yet dangerous: MillionDollarMo: So, in English does Belarus translate to Russia's biatch?

I think so. Let's break it down:

Belarus is 3 syllables. Clearly, the third one is 'rus' which is a reference to Russia. The first two, 'bela' probably mean "biatch of" in some Eastern European dialect. Therefore, Belarus means "biatch of Rus(sia)."

/not really
//but it seems like it the way Lukashenko acts
///three for the USSR romanticists


Yes, my thoughts exactly.
Perchance someone could create a YouTube video explaining this for the viewers at home.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thing is....no one would EVER believe that Belarus had acted on its own initiative. That's not even going into the non-participation that Belarus has been doing.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Judging by the rest of the war, I have to conclude that "special" warheads is just the nice way of saying developmentally disabled.


If Vlad wants to really be a dick, he could start dumping chemical or biological weapons on Ukraine....I'm not sure what NATO would do in that case. Probably something violent. The Ukrainians certainly would at any rate.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Putin wants to annex Ukraine so nuking the territory seems counterproductive.

It's far more likely that Russia will use chemical weapons. Using Belarus to hit Kyiv with sarin gas and provoke widespread panic seems like something Putin would do.

It's also a lot trickier situation. A nuclear attack would demand a NATO response with worldwide backing but chemical attacks? As shown in Syria, no one really cares.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Putin wants to annex Ukraine so nuking the territory seems counterproductive.

It's far more likely that Russia will use chemical weapons. Using Belarus to hit Kyiv with sarin gas and provoke widespread panic seems like something Putin would do.

It's also a lot trickier situation. A nuclear attack would demand a NATO response with worldwide backing but chemical attacks? As shown in Syria, no one really cares.


No, a chemical weapons attack on Ukraine would be a disaster for Russia. NATO would have to respond....I'm just not sure to what degree.
And people would DEFINITELY care. Ukraine would get even more public support from the international community in that scenario.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Weaver95: The Russians seem to keep forgetting that US and NATO have eyes on everything they're doing.


While this is true, If Belarus drops the bombs instead of Russia will the US/NATO get involved?
We need our Fark Thermonuclear War Experts to chime in.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Putin wants to annex Ukraine so nuking the territory seems counterproductive.

It's far more likely that Russia will use chemical weapons. Using Belarus to hit Kyiv with sarin gas and provoke widespread panic seems like something Putin would do.

It's also a lot trickier situation. A nuclear attack would demand a NATO response with worldwide backing but chemical attacks? As shown in Syria, no one really cares.


Ah, but Ukraine = wypipo.  That's different!

/it's why they have a lot of the support they do - if they'd been somewhere off in Africa?  Whatevs
//it's the international diplomacy version of missing attractive white girl
///none of that means we shouldn't help them or any of that appeasement bullshiat - but pretending it's not a large factor is pretty disingenuous
////there are absolutely plenty of people that wouldn't have really given a shiat if it was somewhere with more melanin
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Weaver95: big pig peaches: Judging by the rest of the war, I have to conclude that "special" warheads is just the nice way of saying developmentally disabled.

If Vlad wants to really be a dick, he could start dumping chemical or biological weapons on Ukraine....I'm not sure what NATO would do in that case. Probably something violent. The Ukrainians certainly would at any rate.


If they are launched from Belorussia, we should see it become eastern Poland.
 
firefly212
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Putin wants to annex Ukraine so nuking the territory seems counterproductive.

It's far more likely that Russia will use chemical weapons. Using Belarus to hit Kyiv with sarin gas and provoke widespread panic seems like something Putin would do.

It's also a lot trickier situation. A nuclear attack would demand a NATO response with worldwide backing but chemical attacks? As shown in Syria, no one really cares.


Russia already uses chemical weapons in Ukraine, routinely using phosphorus bombs. The problem with Russia going all in early on war crimes, torture, and terrorism is now they've got nowhere to go but nuclear threats because they've already done everything else and it hasn't worked.
 
firefly212
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Putin wants to annex Ukraine so nuking the territory seems counterproductive.

It's far more likely that Russia will use chemical weapons. Using Belarus to hit Kyiv with sarin gas and provoke widespread panic seems like something Putin would do.

It's also a lot trickier situation. A nuclear attack would demand a NATO response with worldwide backing but chemical attacks? As shown in Syria, no one really cares.

No, a chemical weapons attack on Ukraine would be a disaster for Russia. NATO would have to respond....I'm just not sure to what degree.
And people would DEFINITELY care. Ukraine would get even more public support from the international community in that scenario.


it's already happened though. there's plenty of videos of Russians using phosphorus bombs in Ukraine.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: Weaver95: The Russians seem to keep forgetting that US and NATO have eyes on everything they're doing.

While this is true, If Belarus drops the bombs instead of Russia will the US/NATO get involved?
We need our Fark Thermonuclear War Experts to chime in.


If Belarus, environmental activists, or even the old ladies bridge club down the avenue set off a nuke, the US would take samples of the fallout and/or ground zero ashes.  They would run them through the usual scanning methods (mass spec, gas chromatograph, crystal scintillators, and the like), find the radioactive fingerprints of orc nukes, and promptly proceed to blast the basement out of orc aircraft and ships in port and underway.

There are LOTS of reactions NATO can do short of nuclear war, and Putler is scared of all of them.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just have Poland start a popular opinion campaign in Belarus to join Poland as a territory. Show Putin what REAL NATO expansion would look like vs just new members choosing to join.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

firefly212: it's already happened though. there's plenty of videos of Russians using phosphorus bombs in Ukraine.


Are you being deliberately obtuse or do you honestly not understand the difference between WP ammo and blasting an entire city with nerve gas and anthrax missiles?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why do Russian aircraft look like they were built by a blacksmith?
 
Theeng
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
OOGA BOOGA OOGA BOOGA BE AFRAID OF US!

/no
 
Lexx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Weaver95: firefly212: it's already happened though. there's plenty of videos of Russians using phosphorus bombs in Ukraine.

Are you being deliberately obtuse or do you honestly not understand the difference between WP ammo and blasting an entire city with nerve gas and anthrax missiles?


There are war crimes and there are war crimes.  NATO would be forced to act if anything nuclear happens simply because NATO countries will inevitably be hit by fallout.  Not so with white phosphorus.

Nuclear isn't a moral line in the sand it's a practical one.
 
twocent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's why China keeps Best Korea.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

twocent: That's why China keeps Best Korea.


I think the reason China props up the Norks is if North Korea collapses, China is going to have Millions of refugees swarming across their border. It's cheaper and cleaner to support lil kim and let him keep the rabble in line.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Putin wants to annex Ukraine so nuking the territory seems counterproductive.

It's far more likely that Russia will use chemical weapons. Using Belarus to hit Kyiv with sarin gas and provoke widespread panic seems like something Putin would do.

It's also a lot trickier situation. A nuclear attack would demand a NATO response with worldwide backing but chemical attacks? As shown in Syria, no one really cares.


Maybe, maybe not. The magic 8-ball of conflict is (shakes)... uncertain. Use of chemical weapons on a nation state bordering other European countries - who share closer demographic similarities & cultural ties to the Ukranian people - might bring significantly stronger demands for action by their respective populations.

Hypothetical scenario: Russia or one of their proxy groups uses unconventional weapons on a target in & on Ukraine. This is a clear escalation of force which will nevertheless be denied by Russia & Belarus both at home and on the international stage. Arguably every logistics & munitions depot or convoy en route from Russia or Belarus has the potential to be carrying such weapons (TBH they always could be).

What appetite do the NATO nations bordering Ukraine - Slovakia, Hungary & Poland - have to unilaterally target such convoys or depots with artillery, missile or air strikes? Some or none? If some they can argue that they are simply meeting the escalation in turn and removing the threat to all European peoples. If none (or if there appears to have none) it's likely only a matter of time before support for stronger action grows amongst the European populace.

Depending on your sense of humour, chemical weapons are no joke. *

* Caveat:you might, of course, find them farking hilarious

Then Russia plays the "Bad NATO, bad!" propoganda card for its own people at home. NATO says "Nope, all countries can act in justifiable self defence & by the way do remember an attack on one NATO signatory is an attack on all. What's your next move, Vlad?"

... and so it goes.


\I'm just shooting the shiat as always
\\I'm as in the dark as the rest of most of us.
\\\oblig
 
