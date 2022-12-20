 Skip to content
(Some Snowman)   With the winter solstice coming up, here are some winter gardening tips for your Tuesday FARK Gardening Thread   (shelterlogic.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
First rule of winter solstice is be naked
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you have a deer problem, save your pee in a jar and sprinkle it around the edges of the garden.

Or you can just take a leak out there.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
my viburnum is ACTUALLY FLOWERING.  it looks a bit feeble cos of the snow, but if I can be bothered to put some shoes on I'll take a photo in a bit.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My cat ip, dead in my place for a while, is sprouting new plants in my pot again.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This thread is already kinky as hell.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Frost seeding wildflowers now.
Yes, the birds get some.
Trick is to put it under the snow
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's below freezing in Atlanta so I had to bring in my aloe plants. While doing so, I repotted it with some worm castings from my worm factory. I want to see some massive growth.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm going to grow icicles.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Summer solstice here.
 
EL EM
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The tradition of brining the rosemary inside for its eventual death is well underway.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Left the cauliflower out in the frost and ruined now. Lesson learnt.
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A while back, I was asking if people would be interested in a garden climatology report and some folks seemed interested.  I've been working on it a bit this week since I don't want to edit a journal article.  Here is the current iteration.  My goal is to put wanted weather-garden info in one place, but keep in mind the base data is a model/reanalysis.  Let me know what you think, if you want to see other things, etc.  I have access to a whole host of parameters and if you have a favorite index that can be calculated from temperature or humidity, I can figure out how to add it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Left the cauliflower out in the frost and ruined now. Lesson learnt.


I have a weather app specifically for frost warnings. It helps.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

arkansized: If you have a deer problem, save your pee in a jar and sprinkle it around the edges of the garden.

Or you can just take a leak out there.


Doesn't work.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EL EM: The tradition of brining the rosemary inside for its eventual death is well underway.


We bring in the rosemary every year. The plants make it until late April and then die. It's a horrible tradition we can't resist.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Smoking GNU: Summer solstice here.


It must feel strange being upside down all the time.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 minute ago  

August11: EL EM: The tradition of brining the rosemary inside for its eventual death is well underway.

We bring in the rosemary every year. The plants make it until late April and then die. It's a horrible tradition we can't resist.


Why bring it inside? That shiat lives through northern european winters outside.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Marcos P: arkansized: If you have a deer problem, save your pee in a jar and sprinkle it around the edges of the garden.

Or you can just take a leak out there.

Doesn't work.


Yes it does.
I take leaks outdoors all the time and it works fine.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My favorite Winter gardening tip:   Houseplants
 
