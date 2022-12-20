 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Guardian)   Chuck Bucks   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Money, bank notes, Banknotes of the pound sterling, Bank of England, front of the bank notes, Banknote, Security features  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clown Pounds.

/Don't google that with safe search off
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Clown Pounds.

/Don't google that with safe search off


User name checks out.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The headline made me think 2-Buck Chuck finally raised their prices.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't know how bill acceptors work in England or other regions. American bills are slow to change because we have a lot of bill acceptors that need to remain compatible or updated, and most of them are primitive devices that you can't update to something new.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

McGrits: The headline made me think 2-Buck Chuck finally raised their prices.


It's been "three buck" for a few years now
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I bet he gets a special stash just for playing Monopoly.
 
Pert
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I absolutely love the idea of calling them Chuck bucks.

When the monarchy changes again, I hereby declare that we Brits will spending Willy wonga.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Whitebacks.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I don't know how bill acceptors work in England or other regions. American bills are slow to change because we have a lot of bill acceptors that need to remain compatible or updated, and most of them are primitive devices that you can't update to something new.


TIL strippers have firmware
 
mistahtom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This thread has potential.
 
batlock666
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Trash cash.
 
batlock666
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tampon coupon.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Posh Dosh
 
