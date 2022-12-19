 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(MSN)   Mysterious darting lights in Wisconsin, swooping like owls over farmland. ALIEN INVASION IMMINENT   (msn.com) divider line
13
    More: Weird, Sky, Lighting, Tabloid, Night sky, The Sun, Broadsheet, Wisconsin, Simon Heffer  
•       •       •

314 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2022 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One can hope.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hail Fredonia!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're supposed to head toward the searchlight machine, and tie one on at the nightclub that rented it.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, I'm convinced.  Those are totally aliens, that's the only possible explanation.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Footage obtained by the Daily Mail

Well, I now doubt the existence of Fredonia.

Now, if it was Robonia, a land I didn't make up, I would believe it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about giant spiders?

MST3k says: Packers win the Super Bowl!
Youtube 0iqLhdInGrk
 
Huntceet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to see some BAL's.
 
EddieMoscone
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thank God. Finally, someone who knows what the fark is going on.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size


nypost.comView Full Size


nypost.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Huntceet: I'd like to see some BAL's.


ladygeekgirl.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's a streetlight.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Footage obtained by the Daily Mail

Well, I now doubt the existence of Fredonia.

Now, if it was Robonia, a land I didn't make up, I would believe it.


Fredonia national anthem

Hail hail Freedonia
Youtube x4OJGdtRx10
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Huntceet: I'd like to see some BAL's.

[ladygeekgirl.files.wordpress.com image 850x477]


He was easily one of the most interesting of the g'ould, but they kinda went off the rails with all of his clones.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.