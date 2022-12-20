 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Guardian)   Story - a private dinner with Murdoch got cancelled due to the Clarkson thing. Buried lede - but for the Clarkson thing, the chair of the "Independent" Press Standards Organisation would have had a private dinner with Murdoch   (theguardian.com) divider line
studebaker hoch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Winter rules.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This doesn't matter to anyone but me. I used to think, "As much as Clarkson is an asshole, at least he punched Piers Morgan." That bit of goodwill is burned. Couldn't give a damn about the royals. It's his enduring friendship with the Murdoch family.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Somewhere, right now, James May has a mug of tea and a smug grin, and in that precise order.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Rupert Murdoch is one of the most vile and evil people alive.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why are you surprised, subby?  Every pet gets fed by the master.  The head of a watchdog organization is still beholden to the ones that organized it.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I do wish Clarkson's daughter had been more forceful, and told him to go fark himself.
 
