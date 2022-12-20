 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   It will be a very happy holiday reunion for Zeppelin and his mom after the missing dog is found 1,600 miles from home. Welcome to the It's Almost Christmas edition of Woofday Wetnose Wednesday and please thank those who led Zeppelin safely home   (ktla.com) divider line
84
    More: Woofday, Sacramento, California, Sandra O'Neil, Zeppelin, Woman, West Sacramento woman, California, WEST SACRAMENTO, O'Neil  
•       •       •

335 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 21 Dec 2022 at 9:00 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



84 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So... what, you got a problem with Zepp?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
1600 miles? Wow, that really is over the hills and far away.
 
Cheron
‘’ 22 hours ago  
It's Tuesday
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 22 hours ago  
It's Tuesday but what the hell
Led Zeppelin - Black Dog (Live at Madison Square Garden 1973) (Official Video)
Youtube 6tlSx0jkuLM
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Led Zeppelin is reuniting?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Story would be more cool if the dog was black.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Please may we have two Wednesdays this week?

/not subby
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Ironically this story will actually go over quite well.
 
ItWas2Minutes5MinutesAgo
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Did I black out and lose a day? Its freaking Tuesday guy.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 22 hours ago  
What "Led" to this?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Cheron: It's Tuesday


Scared the crap out of me.  For a minute, I thought I'd missed a big meeting.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Cheron: It's Tuesday


Tell me about it! Had me in a panic for a split second that I'd slept through all of Tuesday
 
SoCalChris
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Cheron: It's Tuesday


But I'll always take a happy doggo story.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 22 hours ago  
He's a Zeppelin, he probably just flew.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Cheron: It's Tuesday


I know. Fixed it so the thread goes live on Wednesday as the system threw away my changes the first time around.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Zeppelin is going to get a whole lotta love after coming back from the land of the ice and the snow.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I'm glad Zep is home, but number 1, Sandra, is you never let your dog run loose. "He always comes home on his own or I go pick him up". Dogs and cats do not think like we do.....something catches their interest and they are gone. Crossing streets and roads with traffic, possible encounters with aggressive dogs or people.  And the next thing you know they show up in Iceland.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Dyson and his little friend.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Hi everyone --

I don't normally hang out in the Woofday thread, but I wanted to let Caturdayers (and any Woofdayers who are aware) know that lemurtx asked that I relay the most current (as of this morning) situation.

They are in the hospital right now, several hours from home, but hospice is coming in to hopefully arrange it so they can be at home. That is where she wants to be -- home, and with her loved ones.

It's heartbreaking and I am just without words.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Mudd's woman: Hi everyone --

I don't normally hang out in the Woofday thread, but I wanted to let Caturdayers (and any Woofdayers who are aware) know that lemurtx asked that I relay the most current (as of this morning) situation.

They are in the hospital right now, several hours from home, but hospice is coming in to hopefully arrange it so they can be at home. That is where she wants to be -- home, and with her loved ones.

It's heartbreaking and I am just without words.


((((((HUGS))))))

Thank you for letting us know
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]


Dyson and his little friend.


♥♥
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Mudd's woman: Hi everyone --

I don't normally hang out in the Woofday thread, but I wanted to let Caturdayers (and any Woofdayers who are aware) know that lemurtx asked that I relay the most current (as of this morning) situation.

They are in the hospital right now, several hours from home, but hospice is coming in to hopefully arrange it so they can be at home. That is where she wants to be -- home, and with her loved ones.

It's heartbreaking and I am just without words.

((((((HUGS))))))

Thank you for letting us know


My heart aches for them.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Mudd's woman: Bathia_Mapes: Mudd's woman: Hi everyone --

I don't normally hang out in the Woofday thread, but I wanted to let Caturdayers (and any Woofdayers who are aware) know that lemurtx asked that I relay the most current (as of this morning) situation.

They are in the hospital right now, several hours from home, but hospice is coming in to hopefully arrange it so they can be at home. That is where she wants to be -- home, and with her loved ones.

It's heartbreaking and I am just without words.

((((((HUGS))))))

Thank you for letting us know

My heart aches for them.


Hospice is a wonderful during a horrible time.  It isn't just for the person who is ill, it is for the family too.   Sending purrs and woofs and hugs their way
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
well, crud, one of the sweet little old ladies (she is 80 years old and very with it) in the neighborhood came down with the symptoms of the flu (really bad) so her DIL took her to a walk-in clinic.  Not the flu.  Covid.  No, I am not around her but I am her friend.  Scary no matter who.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: well, crud, one of the sweet little old ladies (she is 80 years old and very with it) in the neighborhood came down with the symptoms of the flu (really bad) so her DIL took her to a walk-in clinic.  Not the flu.  Covid.  No, I am not around her but I am her friend.  Scary no matter who.


:(
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
The Desi update - Some skinny old man (who got his stitches out yesterday) is feeling much better.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/he hasn't gotten up on top of the bathroom cabinet in months!
//Vet says he's doing just fine
//as best as can be expected right now
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: Mudd's woman: Bathia_Mapes: Mudd's woman: Hi everyone --

I don't normally hang out in the Woofday thread, but I wanted to let Caturdayers (and any Woofdayers who are aware) know that lemurtx asked that I relay the most current (as of this morning) situation.

They are in the hospital right now, several hours from home, but hospice is coming in to hopefully arrange it so they can be at home. That is where she wants to be -- home, and with her loved ones.

It's heartbreaking and I am just without words.

((((((HUGS))))))

Thank you for letting us know

My heart aches for them.

Hospice is a wonderful during a horrible time.  It isn't just for the person who is ill, it is for the family too.   Sending purrs and woofs and hugs their way


They don't think she will make the trip home, so they are moving her to a hospice location in the hospital. I can't fight back the tears.
I know everyone is wishing them comfort and solace, and I passed that along.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Sorry for including the news here -- but lemurtx wanted people to know.
And I have let her how many people in this community care so much for her and are praying for their comfort.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Snuffybud: The Desi update - Some skinny old man (who got his stitches out yesterday) is feeling much better.
[Fark user image 800x450]

[Fark user image 800x450]

[Fark user image 800x450]

/he hasn't gotten up on top of the bathroom cabinet in months!
//Vet says he's doing just fine
//as best as can be expected right now


♥♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Mudd's woman: CrankyAndi: Mudd's woman: Bathia_Mapes: Mudd's woman: Hi everyone --

I don't normally hang out in the Woofday thread, but I wanted to let Caturdayers (and any Woofdayers who are aware) know that lemurtx asked that I relay the most current (as of this morning) situation.

They are in the hospital right now, several hours from home, but hospice is coming in to hopefully arrange it so they can be at home. That is where she wants to be -- home, and with her loved ones.

It's heartbreaking and I am just without words.

((((((HUGS))))))

Thank you for letting us know

My heart aches for them.

Hospice is a wonderful during a horrible time.  It isn't just for the person who is ill, it is for the family too.   Sending purrs and woofs and hugs their way

They don't think she will make the trip home, so they are moving her to a hospice location in the hospital. I can't fight back the tears.
I know everyone is wishing them comfort and solace, and I passed that along.


Thank you. I do wish she had been able to go home, though.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Snuffybud: The Desi update - Some skinny old man (who got his stitches out yesterday) is feeling much better.
[Fark user image 800x450]

[Fark user image 800x450]

[Fark user image 800x450]

/he hasn't gotten up on top of the bathroom cabinet in months!
//Vet says he's doing just fine
//as best as can be expected right now


Bonus Desi news.  The Oncologist's office just called.  We have an appointment for 4 weeks from today (1/17) in Syracuse.  That's the soonest they could get us in, and sooner than the Buffalo Oncologist could.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x918]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Shadow at his graduation
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
The sweet older lady in my neighborhood who has Covid is fully vaccinated.  She said she should be over it by Friday, if not, then emergency room.

Rain starts soon...this weather is ushering in a cold Christmas here.   So far morning temp on Christmas is back to 28 degrees.   Remember, I am in a suburb of Tampa.  We tend to not get cold stuff much.

And I now know why I wake up too early.  Forry is cold so he is sleeping close to me.  Usually up against me legs. This morning, in between my legs.  and the weather system is messing with my sinuses which are draining which means my throat is sore

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Mudd's woman: CrankyAndi: Mudd's woman: Bathia_Mapes: Mudd's woman: Hi everyone --

I don't normally hang out in the Woofday thread, but I wanted to let Caturdayers (and any Woofdayers who are aware) know that lemurtx asked that I relay the most current (as of this morning) situation.

They are in the hospital right now, several hours from home, but hospice is coming in to hopefully arrange it so they can be at home. That is where she wants to be -- home, and with her loved ones.

It's heartbreaking and I am just without words.

((((((HUGS))))))

Thank you for letting us know

My heart aches for them.

Hospice is a wonderful during a horrible time.  It isn't just for the person who is ill, it is for the family too.   Sending purrs and woofs and hugs their way

They don't think she will make the trip home, so they are moving her to a hospice location in the hospital. I can't fight back the tears.
I know everyone is wishing them comfort and solace, and I passed that along.

Thank you. I do wish she had been able to go home, though.


me too.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x918]

[Fark user image 850x637]
Shadow at his graduation


DIL posted Miss Lady Lulu's graduation pic in December, 2020

scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So sorry about lemurtx.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Snuffybud: Snuffybud: The Desi update - Some skinny old man (who got his stitches out yesterday) is feeling much better.
[Fark user image 800x450]

[Fark user image 800x450]

[Fark user image 800x450]

/he hasn't gotten up on top of the bathroom cabinet in months!
//Vet says he's doing just fine
//as best as can be expected right now

Bonus Desi news.  The Oncologist's office just called.  We have an appointment for 4 weeks from today (1/17) in Syracuse.  That's the soonest they could get us in, and sooner than the Buffalo Oncologist could.


Double bonus Desi news - the Oncologists just called back and there is an opening for Desi this Thursday!  I do know why Desi keeps getting bumped up, my heart goes out to the people who now don't need that appointment.
 
Displayed 50 of 84 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.