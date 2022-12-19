 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Mercury News)   PG&E wants CUSTOMERS to pay for the fires caused by PG&Es crappy equipment   (mercurynews.com) divider line
22
    More: Plug, Inflation, PG&E customers, Public utilities commission, Higher monthly bills, PG&E, Fiddler Records, utility's request, The Higher  
•       •       •

500 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2022 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
How PG&E not owned and run by the state of California as a nonprofit state agency after multiple convictions for negligence and incompetence along with bankruptcies is unknown.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

eurotrader: How PG&E not owned and run by the state of California as a nonprofit state agency after multiple convictions for negligence and incompetence along with bankruptcies is unknown.


Sure, but why aren't all power/utility companies government run? It's not like I can choose a different power company if PSE keeps screwing up, or have another company run water or sewer lines to my house.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bootleg: eurotrader: How PG&E not owned and run by the state of California as a nonprofit state agency after multiple convictions for negligence and incompetence along with bankruptcies is unknown.

Sure, but why aren't all power/utility companies government run? It's not like I can choose a different power company if PSE keeps screwing up, or have another company run water or sewer lines to my house.


Biggest reason at this point is citizens united. Utilities should be state or municipal run now.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Why not? We paid for the damages from the San Bruno explosion. In fact, if I remember correctly, they raised gas rates to cover the costs of a shareholder lawsuit, so the investors actually made a profit from that farkup.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to adopt the Texas Model, I see.
 
The Envoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Privatise the profits and socialise the risk. It's the free market way.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my shocked face. The customer always pays.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemme help subby out... PG&E wants its customers to pay for EVERYTHING
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would be a billion, trillion times more shocked if it were the other way.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe Elon Musk can buy PG&E with all that sweet Twitter advertising revenue 🤣
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

eurotrader: How PG&E not owned and run by the state of California as a nonprofit state agency after multiple convictions for negligence and incompetence along with bankruptcies is unknown.


We gave private utilities de facto monopoly power with the expectation they wouldn't screw us over. Time to socialize them.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bootleg: eurotrader: How PG&E not owned and run by the state of California as a nonprofit state agency after multiple convictions for negligence and incompetence along with bankruptcies is unknown.

Sure, but why aren't all power/utility companies government run? It's not like I can choose a different power company if PSE keeps screwing up, or have another company run water or sewer lines to my house.


Georgia has market competition in natural gas prices. Which is stupid, all the gas lines are still owned and maintained by the legacy gas companies. The debacle over natural gas price marketing, at least in part, prevented us from having electricity "competition" like Texas.

So, yay?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Biggest reason at this point is citizens united. Utilities should be state or municipal run now.


Municipal utilities are fairly common in parts of the South. Tennessee and Alabama, especially. Chattanooga's Electric Power Board made a name for itself by going into the broadband internet business. 

Which led AT&T, Comcast, etc., to lobby the  state legislature to prohibit them from expanding service outside their electricity service area.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: Lemme help subby out... PG&E wants its customers to pay for EVERYTHING


Where do you think the money would otherwise come from?
 
Wesdog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If people didn't demand lower utility bills and didn't scream to the heavens and every politician when costs rose then maybe they could have invested in the equipment and manpower to make sure that fires like that DON'T HAPPEN.

This is America in a nutshell. Complain when you have to pay for the consequences of something bad happening because you wouldn't pay to prevent it from happening in the first place.

/Get farked
//each and every one of em
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: i.r.id10t: Lemme help subby out... PG&E wants its customers to pay for EVERYTHING

Where do you think the money would otherwise come from?


The shareholders that profited handsomely during decades of infrastructure neglect and treating the company like a piggy bank should be on the hook for much of the costs of bringing the entire system up to spec.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How could anyone reasonably expect anything different? This is how the adversarial system works. You lose. You pay. If you are shocked and appalled, you could stop using electricity. Haha. Nobody is going to do that. That would be principled behavior.

The payments for all of the lawyers and crying and moaning are going to come from revenues, which come from ratepayers. This is what the future looks like, peeps. This is the workout, and it is the way to keep the lights on.

If you took the penalties from dividends or profits, then PG and E could not upgrade infrastructure, invest in renewables, or clean up the nuclear plants. Even their loans are going to be pricier now.

It is too late now, but maybe what should have happened is some kind of arbitration, coupled with new regulation, better deals for low income consumers, and some strong-arming from environmental groups to get commitments for more renewables. It would have been a political hot potato, but California Dems could have done it and made everyone better off. That at least would have accomplished something. Everyone could have gotten something for their money.

But no. They have hung back and let the bad ol' utility take the gut punch. Choose sides and let the loser pay the penalty. Hooray! But the loser is everyone who uses electricity! It is another missed opportunity for environmental groups to step in and show some leadership in forming policy.  PGE will have no spare change  for environmental projects now. They are going to have to get that from rate payers eventually too. So the gut punch is not just to the utility, but to the number one means of environmental policy implementation in California. There is an unintended consequence the Sierra Club can chew on for the next two decades or so.

Congratulations California, ya been Fukushima-ed. Beating up on utilities is a whole lot of fun, but it is about the most expensive entertainment there is. I have seen it happen. Lived it.

If you thought a rich utility was a pain, wait until you see what a poor one acts like.

/ Or. You know, and I am not being facetious, the California growth engine will just shrug it off and keep on rolling.
// Something like this can destroy a weak economy, but... what is an extra 30 bucks on your electric bill for the next 30 years when you have all that sunshine?

/// either way, it is a missed opportunity for better policy.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wesdog: If people didn't demand lower utility bills and didn't scream to the heavens and every politician when costs rose then maybe they could have invested in the equipment and manpower to make sure that fires like that DON'T HAPPEN.

This is America in a nutshell. Complain when you have to pay for the consequences of something bad happening because you wouldn't pay to prevent it from happening in the first place.

/Get farked
//each and every one of em


You're totally right! Obviously the fault of people wanting affordable power is the issue here and not PG&E cutting corners to make shareholders more money.

That makes sense... if you're an idiot.
 
The Envoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wesdog: If people didn't demand lower utility bills and didn't scream to the heavens and every politician when costs rose then maybe they could have invested in the equipment and manpower to make sure that fires like that DON'T HAPPEN.

This is America in a nutshell. Complain when you have to pay for the consequences of something bad happening because you wouldn't pay to prevent it from happening in the first place.

/Get farked
//each and every one of em


Are you really a dog? Because that would explain the stupidity on display.

Just in case anyone was wondering, PG&E's gross profits as of September 30 2022 were almost $17 billion.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jakedata: [Fark user image 201x251]


Came here to post this exact picture.  Well done!!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At some point you have to have someone pay for the frailties of a system, and under capitalism as practiced it will be the users. Even if you had free fusion power, you'd have to hack the forest problem.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.