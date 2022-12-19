 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Yahoo)   Crazy stalker following Grimes turned out to just want to know how to pronounce X Æ A-Xii   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
30
    More: Unlikely, Security, Security guard, Pasadena, California, The Washington Post, Automobile, Elon Musk's son, Twitter, English-language films  
•       •       •

511 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2022 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
lol

thatstheticket.gif
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
> Musk claimed the man in the car had blocked and jumped onto the hood of a car carrying his son, X Æ A-Xii.
> ...
>The video does not show the events prior to the confrontation.


Wait a sec.

I thought Teslas had some sort of always-on round-the-car camera thingy that recorded wherever one went.

Are we to believe that Musk wouldn't want his family driving a Tesla for some reason?

I must somehow be reading events incorrectly.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

snowblur: > Musk claimed the man in the car had blocked and jumped onto the hood of a car carrying his son, X Æ A-Xii.
> ...
>The video does not show the events prior to the confrontation.


Wait a sec.

I thought Teslas had some sort of always-on round-the-car camera thingy that recorded wherever one went.

Are we to believe that Musk wouldn't want his family driving a Tesla for some reason?

I must somehow be reading events incorrectly.


FTFA: "the incident occurred at a gas station in South Pasadena on Tuesday evening"

Maybe it's one of those Teslas that take gas?
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bootleg: snowblur: > Musk claimed the man in the car had blocked and jumped onto the hood of a car carrying his son, X Æ A-Xii.
> ...
>The video does not show the events prior to the confrontation.

Wait a sec.
I thought Teslas had some sort of always-on round-the-car camera thingy that recorded wherever one went.
Are we to believe that Musk wouldn't want his family driving a Tesla for some reason?
I must somehow be reading events incorrectly.

FTFA: "the incident occurred at a gas station in South Pasadena on Tuesday evening"

Maybe it's one of those Teslas that take gas?



The mystery deepens!

Why-ever would the Musk family Tesla need gas?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Elon is the stalker. Dammit, no spoilers.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Are we shocked?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Daddy left home when I was three,
And he didn't leave much to Grimes and me,
But an electric car that would hardly even run,
Now I don't care that he ruined twitter,
but the thing that really made me bitter,
Was he went and named me X Æ A-Xii
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA : The man who allegedly confronted a car carrying Elon Musk's son was an Uber Eats driver who believed he was connected to the billionaire's ex-girlfriend, Grimes, according to The Washington Post,

Who?
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Clearly a paranoid schizophrenic with a twisted perception of reality.  And that Collado guy might have some issues, too.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

rnatalie: Daddy left home when I was three,
And he didn't leave much to Grimes and me,
But an electric car that would hardly even run,
Now I don't care that he ruined twitter,
but the thing that really made me bitter,
Was he went and named me X Æ A-Xii


Who was the Farker who used to do this? Max-something?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pronounced Throatwarbler Mangrove.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So once again Musk makes something that happened to his wife into something that happened to him.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
23 hours and 26 miles later...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have epilepsy and while I can't ever know, I suspect X Æ A-Xii is the sound I make on the way to the ground.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooooo Elmo went and pissed off the entire journalist community still on Twitter by banning anyone reporting on the story based off a lie.

BRILLIANT!
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh...
I thought "lil X" was some rapper
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowblur: > Musk claimed the man in the car had blocked and jumped onto the hood of a car carrying his son, X Æ A-Xii.
> ...
>The video does not show the events prior to the confrontation.

Wait a sec.

I thought Teslas had some sort of always-on round-the-car camera thingy that recorded wherever one went.

Are we to believe that Musk wouldn't want his family driving a Tesla for some reason?


If police bodycam video has taught us anything, it is that footage which doesn't support the narrative they are trying to push doesn't get released.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowblur: Bootleg: snowblur: > Musk claimed the man in the car had blocked and jumped onto the hood of a car carrying his son, X Æ A-Xii.
> ...
>The video does not show the events prior to the confrontation.

Wait a sec.
I thought Teslas had some sort of always-on round-the-car camera thingy that recorded wherever one went.
Are we to believe that Musk wouldn't want his family driving a Tesla for some reason?
I must somehow be reading events incorrectly.

FTFA: "the incident occurred at a gas station in South Pasadena on Tuesday evening"

Maybe it's one of those Teslas that take gas?


The mystery deepens!

Why-ever would the Musk family Tesla need gas?


The gas stations also sell energy drinks and smokes as well as roller grill hot dogs
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: Daddy left home when I was three,
And he didn't leave much to Grimes and me,
But an electric car that would hardly even run,
Now I don't care that he ruined twitter,
but the thing that really made me bitter,
Was he went and named me X Æ A-Xii


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best part of that name is that those idiots legit think they're the smartest people on the planet
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: FTFA : The man who allegedly confronted a car carrying Elon Musk's son was an Uber Eats driver who believed he was connected to the billionaire's ex-girlfriend, Grimes, according to The Washington Post,

Who?


It's a newspaper
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bootleg: snowblur: > Musk claimed the man in the car had blocked and jumped onto the hood of a car carrying his son, X Æ A-Xii.
> ...
>The video does not show the events prior to the confrontation.


Wait a sec.

I thought Teslas had some sort of always-on round-the-car camera thingy that recorded wherever one went.

Are we to believe that Musk wouldn't want his family driving a Tesla for some reason?

I must somehow be reading events incorrectly.

FTFA: "the incident occurred at a gas station in South Pasadena on Tuesday evening"

Maybe it's one of those Teslas that take gas?


Our local Sheetz has electricity pumps.
 
Fereals
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is all just to farking stupid.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Sooooo Elmo went and pissed off the entire journalist community still on Twitter by banning anyone reporting on the story based off a lie.

BRILLIANT!


I imagine Elmo's reply thusly:

images.mubicdn.netView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Grimes had a couple great songs, one really good album. 
That's more than most people can ask.  
She was always the goofy trust fund kid, but now she's the
"I can do whatever I want fark you" alimony person. 
Unlimited funds aren't always great for creativity.  
However, Musko seems to be bleeding cash
like those tomato trucks spewing tomato juice along 99 through the central valley.

So maybe she's gt some good stuff coming.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Narcissism and paranoia are a great combination of qualities in a person.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Musk has brain damage from multiple Covid infections, behaves as if he's being treated with Dexamethasone.  Definitely something to consider as he very publicly descends into insanity.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA : The man who allegedly confronted a car carrying Elon Musk's son was an Uber Eats driver who believed he was connected to the billionaire's ex-girlfriend, Grimes, according to The Washington Post,

Who?


Brandon Collado. Drives for Uber Eats. He appears to have some mental issues.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.