 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(MassLive)   Seal appears with Cranberries on Cape Cod. Kind of an odd replacement for Dolores O'Riordan, but I'm willing to have a listen   (masslive.com) divider line
9
    More: Amusing, Cranberry, Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Falmouth Police Department, police department, NOAA Fisheries New England, Barnstable County, Massachusetts, Falmouth, Massachusetts  
•       •       •

202 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2022 at 11:46 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kiss From a Zombie?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Kiss From a Zombie?


You have some Crazy Ridiculous Thoughts.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is the time of year for it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ah, phoque.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What about Croft?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If he's on the Seal Team, he'll write a book about it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That cranberry bog has the

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yet they're still Six Pence None the Richer
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.