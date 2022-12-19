 Skip to content
(KMPH San Joaquin Valley) Hero How many firefighters, and a ladder truck, does it take to change a lightbulb?   (kmph.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All of them
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.  one to change the lightbulb and the other to fark the cop's wife.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Christians does it take to change a lightbulb? None. They just sit in the dark forever, waiting for Jesus to return and change it.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Separation of church and state my ass. Churches raise money from parishioners and can afford to get a man lift or bucket truck to do this. The FD will say it was an opportunity for "training to keep fresh on the ladder truck" or some other line of BS when called out on this.
If you feel I'm being cyclical - call 911 to have FD drop by to hang your lights for you and see if I donate to your GoFundMe for bail due when you get arrested for misuse of the emergency phone system.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this time they installed LEDs.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: Separation of church and state my ass. Churches raise money from parishioners and can afford to get a man lift or bucket truck to do this. The FD will say it was an opportunity for "training to keep fresh on the ladder truck" or some other line of BS when called out on this.
If you feel I'm being cyclical - call 911 to have FD drop by to hang your lights for you and see if I donate to your GoFundMe for bail due when you get arrested for misuse of the emergency phone system.


What if they set the church tower on fire? Would that make it enough of a training opportunity for you?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A real god would have kept the light bulbs lit.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know.  It takes a half dozen of 'em to go grocery shopping every other day, so....
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many guitarists does it take to change a light bulb? 5, one to do it and 4 to stand around saying "I could do that."

How many lead singers does it take to change a light bulb? One, they just hold it there and the world revolves around them.

How many drummers does it take to change a light bulb? WELLFIRSTYOUGOTTAMAKESUREYOUHAVETHERIGHTBULBTHENYOUGOTTAPUTTHELADDERINEXACTLYTHERIGHTPLACEIMEANEXACTLYTHENYOUCLIMBUPTHELADDERBUTBECAREFULYOUDONTWANNAFALLANDTHEN...

How mamy bass players does it take to change a light bulb? One.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa guys, this isn't how you are supposed to wage the War on Christmas.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jairzinho: I hope this time they installed LEDs.


Hah, funny side story. This month is the 10-year anniversary of the longest running "fark you" I've done to my dad. Back in 2012 I bought one of the L-Prize bulbs for $30 from a big box hardware store and my dad totally made fun of me telling me I was a "sucker" for paying $30 for a bulb that wouldn't last as long as they claimed.

So, there is a lamp in their house that is on 24/7. Without telling him, I put the bulb in that lamp and it's been on for 10 years straight with no noticeable decrease in light output.

Fark user imageView Full Size


He still doesn't know it's there. At this rate, the bulb will outlive him.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There would be a lot of pissed off citizens if the local whore house burnt down during that stunt.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Jairzinho: I hope this time they installed LEDs.

Hah, funny side story. This month is the 10-year anniversary of the longest running "fark you" I've done to my dad. Back in 2012 I bought one of the L-Prize bulbs for $30 from a big box hardware store and my dad totally made fun of me telling me I was a "sucker" for paying $30 for a bulb that wouldn't last as long as they claimed.

So, there is a lamp in their house that is on 24/7. Without telling him, I put the bulb in that lamp and it's been on for 10 years straight with no noticeable decrease in light output.

[Fark user image image 843x1500]

He still doesn't know it's there. At this rate, the bulb will outlive him.


Ok but you gotta tell him at some point, otherwise where's the fun?
 
cefm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Are they doing it shirtless for the calendar?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
17395739378390174939728292646472947989727/882828838485
 
Goimir
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mukster: Separation of church and state my ass. Churches raise money from parishioners and can afford to get a man lift or bucket truck to do this. The FD will say it was an opportunity for "training to keep fresh on the ladder truck" or some other line of BS when called out on this.
If you feel I'm being cyclical - call 911 to have FD drop by to hang your lights for you and see if I donate to your GoFundMe for bail due when you get arrested for misuse of the emergency phone system.


For me to do that service call in Pittsburgh would be like $200 to $250.  Neighborhood churches usually want to cut a check on the spot and I'll round down on the hours.

Megachurches never have the ability to pay upon completion and when called on it 30 days out they'll ask if we'd like to make a donation in the amount of the bill.
 
Mukster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Mukster: Separation of church and state my ass. Churches raise money from parishioners and can afford to get a man lift or bucket truck to do this. The FD will say it was an opportunity for "training to keep fresh on the ladder truck" or some other line of BS when called out on this.
If you feel I'm being cyclical - call 911 to have FD drop by to hang your lights for you and see if I donate to your GoFundMe for bail due when you get arrested for misuse of the emergency phone system.

What if they set the church tower on fire? Would that make it enough of a training opportunity for you?


Only if it were a lightning strike attributed to "act of God", which would be deliciously hilarious.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: How many guitarists does it take to change a light bulb? 5, one to do it and 4 to stand around saying "I could do that."

How many lead singers does it take to change a light bulb? One, they just hold it there and the world revolves around them.

How many drummers does it take to change a light bulb? WELLFIRSTYOUGOTTAMAKESUREYOUHAVETHERIGHTBULBTHENYOUGOTTAPUTTHELADDERINEXACTLYTHERIGHTPLACEIMEANEXACTLYTHENYOUCLIMBUPTHELADDERBUTBECAREFULYOUDONTWANNAFALLANDTHEN...

How mamy bass players does it take to change a light bulb? One.


Funny stuff..
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Jairzinho: I hope this time they installed LEDs.

Hah, funny side story. This month is the 10-year anniversary of the longest running "fark you" I've done to my dad. Back in 2012 I bought one of the L-Prize bulbs for $30 from a big box hardware store and my dad totally made fun of me telling me I was a "sucker" for paying $30 for a bulb that wouldn't last as long as they claimed.

So, there is a lamp in their house that is on 24/7. Without telling him, I put the bulb in that lamp and it's been on for 10 years straight with no noticeable decrease in light output.

[Fark user image image 843x1500]

He still doesn't know it's there. At this rate, the bulb will outlive him.


What if he secretly changes it every once in a while?
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Whoa guys, this isn't how you are supposed to wage the War on Christmas.


I'm with you 100% on that. and to the many snarkers who think they are farkers on this thread I gotta say:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So much for the power of petitionary prayer
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mukster: Separation of church and state my ass. Churches raise money from parishioners and can afford to get a man lift or bucket truck to do this. The FD will say it was an opportunity for "training to keep fresh on the ladder truck" or some other line of BS when called out on this.
If you feel I'm being cyclical - call 911 to have FD drop by to hang your lights for you and see if I donate to your GoFundMe for bail due when you get arrested for misuse of the emergency phone system.


Some people were dropped as an infant. Based on your "call 911" example it is clear that your were slammed into the ground. Repeatedly.

Also, you really need to brush up on what exactly separation of church and State means, because it is obvious you do not know jack schitt.
 
