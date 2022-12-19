 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

Toronto shooter was not happy with his H-O-eh, several board members were his victims
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As I understand it, Mr. Villi believes that the electrical room which sits beneath his unit is improperly constructed, resulting in the emission of electromagnetic waves which have caused him significant pain and suffering over the years. Mr. Villi believes that the board members of the Corporation have actively engaged in efforts to intentionally harm him, likely at the behest of the powerful developer who built the condominium. Mr. Villi believes that all the individuals involved have not only conspired to harm him but have also conspired to ensure that the truth of the matter never surfaces.

from his lawsuit against the condo board.

https://www.canlii.org/en/on/onsc/doc/2022/2022onsc4561/2022onsc4561.html?resultIndex=1

there appear to be some mental health issues.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
/Chuck understands
//F*ck Chuck
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Foiled again.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We've all had problems with a ho, eh?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We let a guy out who beheaded someone on a Greyhound bus because he was off his meds.  I expect the same for this guy.  I'm OK with being sympathetic to the plight of the mentally ill, but not past the point where we allow them to be a risk to public safety.

This guy ought to never be unsupervised in public ever again at a bare minimum.  And that's AFTER his release from a secure mental facility if and when doctors are willing to sign off on it.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Well, good news. He's dead.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I learned of a new term for this crazy thinking. Gang Stalking and it's been tied to murdering people and people generally crazy as shiat.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Oh, well, I could have RTFA, but I didn't.  I'm not sure it's GOOD news, but it's a relief.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
[6]         Lastly, the claim seeks damages of $250,000 from each defendant for "abusively abusing" their power and "deliberately causing harm, stress physically, mentally, financially, confusion inability to rest and sleep for over 5 years, torment, torture that cannot be explain [sic] in words."

That sounds normal.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

It's ok. Nobody reads the article.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ok, I'm sure we all got a few beers, I gots a new tank on the Coleman, if someone has some back bacon we can cook it up and talk aboot it... or we could just get drunk and go to Tims
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

He's dead. Problem solved.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wow wait, was he the "WHY IS THE BUILDING CLOSED WE JUST WANNA SHOP" guy?

Outraged 'Protester' defies lockdown during G20 summit in Toronto
Youtube LPFWEBm7Yts
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

xrayspx: Wow wait, was he the "WHY IS THE BUILDING CLOSED WE JUST WANNA SHOP" guy?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/LPFWEBm7Yts]



I have questions about the grey-shirted building humper
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon that country, eh?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Great. It's contagious.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Great, so he'll get off on a technicality.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Plot twist: mental health issues caused by the electromagnetic waves.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I once watched as one methhead introduced a half dozen other methheads to the concept of gang stalking. About four YouTube videos into his presentation they were going apeshiat with their own ideas about it. I was enthralled by the spectacle, high as giraffe balls on heroin. Months later I heard that the guy who made the presentation that night was fired by Publix, where he was a manager, for chasing people out of the store in the belief they were gangstalking him. The last I heard of him he went to prison after leaving a live grenade behind in a motel room.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I mean I agree that the people on the HOA board probably have mental health issues...
 
