(Gothamist)   MTA project that was launched in the 60s, stopped in the 70s, relaunched in the 90s, re-relaunched in 2001 with completion promised for 2011 but delayed over a decade, is finally ready to...hang on, there's been another delay   (gothamist.com) divider line
Bruscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The financial crisis of the 70's would have been an excellent time for the federal government to fund this and other projects like it throughout the nation. People could have used the jobs that funding would have provided.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Still cheaper to build than a high school
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mismanagement and construction delays...

There's a plot twist.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But the full East Side Access service - which will operate up to 24 trains per hour to and from the new station - won't open until at least late January, LIRR and Metro-North president Cathy Rinaldi said.

For something in the works for over fifty years, I don't think I month or two is a big deal.
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
