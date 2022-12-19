 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

Elon Musk considering a Mulligan on his latest poll.
    More: Obvious, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, no. My fainting couch is on the other side of the room. I'll never make it in time!

Maybe if I clutch my pearls a little tighter.....
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm shocked!
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh look, he really is a Republican!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
hey, whatever wastes his money.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ya hear that, Drew? We're the captain now.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fuck off you narcisstic twat
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The only good part of this is the probable acceleration of advertisers and Twitter users leaving the sinking ship. Backing out on his promise to follow the "voice of the people" should be the final straw.

/I hope
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I just assumed that whoever voted for him to leave was automatically kicked off Twitter.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

labman: I just assumed that whoever voted for him to leave was automatically kicked off Twitter.


That'll be phase 2 when he loses the paid vote too
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sitting here eating a wonderful treat: mango chunks. And I'm watching Leslie Knope freak out about the "classic four rod disaster" because Lil Sebastian is missing, immediately after coining the term "poop-nado." (Parks and Recreation Season 3)

I'm not saying I'm above this Twitter drama or even sick of it; I enjoy it. I'm just advocating self-care.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LMAO so he's now gonna institute a poll tax!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm happier for him to stay. Someone else might be competent. This way it's funnier
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Ya hear that, Drew? We're the captain now.


Poll for TotalFarkers only:

Should Drew follow our every whim?

Smart vote = Yes
Funny vote = Yes, after he changes his username to Reek, and then he has to refer to TotalFarkers as "Most Glorious Sir/Madam/Other"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm so, so very sorry Space Karen that Twitter users didn't vote you the prettiest, smartest bestest CEO of all time.
So soory for your lots...
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So much for all the farkers who said he was engaged in three-dimensional chess.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Should gorgor be reinstated?

Smart = Yes
Funny= Yes, but also this poll is funny.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: So much for all the farkers who said he was engaged in three-dimensional chess.


Who said this? Name names so we can dress them down.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Should Drew bring back Foobies/Boobies links?

Smart = Yes.
Funny = Yes so long as there are also Weeners for equal opportunity reasons.
Report Comment = All of the above and null should be made a modmin for his genius!
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is null the greatest, smartest, funniest, and most attractive Farker to ever live?

Smart = Yes!
Funny = Even more yes!
Report Comment/report thread = Yes and I want Drew and the mods to know!
Delete comment/delete thread/ban null = Drew is transferring ownership to null because he is that much of a genius!
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NotCodger: The only good part of this is the probable acceleration of advertisers and Twitter users leaving the sinking ship. Backing out on his promise to follow the "voice of the people" should be the final straw.

/I hope


Yeah, about that.

I'm not sure you're good at seeing just how many straws there are for people who are drinking the Flavor-Aid of charismatic leadership.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TSLA pumped 5% on this stupid news, then dumped 10% from that point because people realize his stupid trucks now. Ended flat.

People are done throwing money at this asshole.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: because people realize his stupid trucks now. Ended flat.



Tricks or Trucks?

nvrmnd. Works either way.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
lol. please continue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At which point do you think that Elon will just torch Twitter's entire server farm? Just get so sick of it all, that he goes in with a WWII flamethrower and just burn the mother down?

Addendum: How badly will he burn himself in the resultant splashes as he imagines that flamethrowers work like video games?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is Elon talking about more policy changes? Isn't that a job for the next CEO?
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: NotCodger: The only good part of this is the probable acceleration of advertisers and Twitter users leaving the sinking ship. Backing out on his promise to follow the "voice of the people" should be the final straw.

/I hope

Yeah, about that.

I'm not sure you're good at seeing just how many straws there are for people who are drinking the Flavor-Aid of charismatic leadership.


I almost never see an ad in my timeline and when I do I block it. There are a lot of people on Twitter doing the same thing. He can't survive with just his weird fan boys.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: At which point do you think that Elon will just torch Twitter's entire server farm? Just get so sick of it all, that he goes in with a WWII flamethrower and just burn the mother down?

Addendum: How badly will he burn himself in the resultant splashes as he imagines that flamethrowers work like video games?


Didn't he have a flamethrower company at some point? Or not-a-flamethrower, I guess.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please continue Mr. "richest asshole ever."
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's soooo in favor of free speech that only those who pay can vote!
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly thought he made the poll just so the public would give him an easy out so his fingerprints won't be on this train wreck when Twitter collapses. Basically farked it up beyond repair then pass the wreckage off to some patsy who will go down with the ship.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the guy who is all for free speech and democracy wants a poll tax?

Sounds about right.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Should gorgor be reinstated?

Smart = Yes
Funny= Yes, but also this poll is funny.


Gorgor for new Twitter CEO!
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Ya hear that, Drew? We're the captain now.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mulligan?
Muskigan?
Muskeegan?
Michigan?

Got nothin'. It's just fun.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: null: Should gorgor be reinstated?

Smart = Yes
Funny= Yes, but also this poll is funny.

Gorgor for new Twitter CEO!


A great fit for $8chan!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I'm happier for him to stay. Someone else might be competent. This way it's funnier


Then he should go and institute Herschel Walker as CEO. That would be amazing.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Ya hear that, Drew? We're the captain now.


Yessss, I have lots of pro-Nazi views that I have been dying to share that those Nazi mods have inexplicably banned.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dallymo: Didn't he have a flamethrower company at some point?


Tesla's ignition system?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard you like talking about free speech on Twitter on Twitter.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: ... perhaps someone should call in for a welfare check for an obviously mentally and emotionally distressed manchild holed up in Twitter HQ


You're gonna have to be A LOT more specific.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image 600x375]


7...9....11.....
 
firefly212
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want him to stay in charge of Twitter anyways. I hate him and his politics and want him to fail spectacularly... him being in charge of Twitter is the fastest way for that to happen.
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: I honestly thought he made the poll just so the public would give him an easy out so his fingerprints won't be on this train wreck when Twitter collapses. Basically farked it up beyond repair then pass the wreckage off to some patsy who will go down with the ship.


Musk is mentally ill and my theory is that - his Mr Hyde persona having trashed the place - his Dr Jekyll persona needed a way to remove himself as CEO and this poll was a neat way to do it.

We shall see which of his personas wins out.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hitler: "Jews are equivalent to rats and need to be exterminated"
Elon Musk: "Interesting. Working on it."
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, shouldn't he ask the people if there should be another round of voting? I think he owns Twitter, so he could use Twitter to make some kind of poll there, asking if he should be another round of voting.
 
