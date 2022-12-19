 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(The Daily Beast)   Ex-Felon turned Bishop who was famously robbed at gunpoint during a televised church service last year, is now a future felon as he's facing federal theft and extortion charges related to cheating parishioners out of their savings   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
22
    More: Followup, Allegation, Lamor Whitehead, Legal terms, New York City, federal charges, middle of a church service, federal authorities, flashy New York bishop  
•       •       •

338 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2022 at 10:04 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cefm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He got into the fraud business and committed fraud. Not a surprise.
 
IDGAF
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Religious leaders milking their flock for money? Say it ain't so...
 
Theeng
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A former felon turned to Jesus to fleece people? Say it ain't so!
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dude should have just taught the "prosperity gospel" and promised prayers for dollars. The suckers who fall for that will gleefully send you their life savings and it is perfectly legal. Well, it might not be perfectly legal but generally prosperity preachers get away with it because they are promising something intangible that a lot of people believe is real.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds about white
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No honor among thieves. How Christian.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In other news, I'm not sure what I've been doing all these years with these efforts toward work and productivity, and anyone interested in how I can help you form a personal connection with Jesus quickly?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Didn't Steve Martin make a movie about that?
 
Theeng
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

El_Dan: In other news, I'm not sure what I've been doing all these years with these efforts toward work and productivity, and anyone interested in how I can help you form a personal connection with Jesus quickly?


Dunno about you, but I thought about it and concluded I don't want to hate myself.  It takes a shiatty and/or just emotionally dead person to fleece people like that.  Take a look at Joel Osteen and tell me that's the smile of a human being.
 
don't understand
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ta-da!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

THE BISHOP!
 
Goimir
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I respect Catholic bishops and mainline protestant bishops.

Holy rollers hand out that title with suspect regularity cheapening the provenance of it.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Sounds about white


um
kozweek.comView Full Size
 
Caelistis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, at least it's not for CSAM or child sex abuse.

Yet.
 
Snort
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Shocker!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Probably closer to the same color as the colloquial messiahs in ancient Palestine. Definitely not the same tax bracket.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Jeebus Saves: Sounds about white

um
[kozweek.com image 850x460]


Are you sure a white republican isn't hiding under there?  This just seems like a false flag to make black religious leaders look like frauds.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Jeebus Saves: Sounds about white

um
[kozweek.com image 850x460]


Holy shiat. Jeebus Saves got a valid snap in. Everyone look how cute he is.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: moothemagiccow: Jeebus Saves: Sounds about white

um
[kozweek.com image 850x460]

Are you sure a white republican isn't hiding under there?  This just seems like a false flag to make black religious leaders look like frauds.


Perhaps we can all unite in unity in acknowledging that there are white and black religious grifters alike.
 
fat boy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bishop Whitehead popped
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I can't believe that this guy wasn't on the up and up. He talked about Jesus and stuff!
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.