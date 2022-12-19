 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Roanoke Lacks Lee Statue   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Cool, HeLa, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Henrietta Lacks, bronze statue, drawing of Lacks, birthplace of Roanoke, Rebecca Skloot, Mrs. Henrietta Lacks  
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Perfect replacement.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they want Lee statues in the South, put up more of Sydney Phillips Lee. And another couple of great Southern officers, David Farragut and George Thomas.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty farking cool.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: Perfect replacement.


Did some petri-dishes of her cell-lines attend the dedication?
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Samuel Phillips Lee. My bad.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: That's pretty farking cool.


Agreed!
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People go missing round those parts all the time anyhow.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's farking awesome to hear, now lets repeat it acriss the south. Lets stop celebrating traitors.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cynicalbastard: If they want Lee statues in the South, put up more of Sydney Phillips Lee. And another couple of great Southern officers, David Farragut and George Thomas.


Don't forget Alexander McRae and Edward Canby.
 
theotherlondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is this person?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theotherlondon: Who is this person?


An infamous Confederate general during the US Civil War and commander of the Confederate army.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theotherlondon: Who is this person?


Find this book
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theotherlondon: Who is this person?


Henrietta Lacks was an African-American mother of five who died of cervical cancer in 1951.   The biopsied cancer cells were unusual in that they survived and multiplied aggressively outside the body.   This proved both instrumental to cancer research and problematic.   Many labs were completely overrun by errants HeLa cells as these were known.

Of course, in the day, Lacks was lucky that Hopkins would treat an indigent black woman at all, but the commercialization of her cells was a pretty major miscarriage of medical ethics.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAHA!

Suck it bigots.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theotherlondon: Who is this person?


Someone infinitely better as a person and has contributed exponentially more to the human experience than the farking traitor seditionist Lee.

Though Lacks died just months later, her cells, later named "HeLa" cells, were discovered to be remarkably "immortal," lasting longer than any other samples scientists had seen, even multiplying every 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins.

Scientists say HeLa cells are estimated to have saved millions of lives through medical advancements, including the polio vaccine, coronavirus vaccines, cancer treatments, AIDS treatments, Parkinson's treatments, and human survival in zero gravity.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theotherlondon: Who is this person?


Google is your friend.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I see it being vandalized in no time, either by big redneck truck with steel bumpers or something else.

Sad but true
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"we found that Johns Hopkins could have - and should have - done more to inform and work with members of Henrietta Lacks' family out of respect for them, their privacy and their personal interests."

Took a long time for JH to stop being a franchise of caucasian power.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
TIL
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


a lee mack statue?

/dnrtfa
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Le Pew still there.

/ I assume all of Virginia smells a bit swampy.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oops, you lost your Lost Cause!
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It'll get vandalized. I hope they take that into consideration.
 
