Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Twitter)   So how's China doing with Covid these days, anyway? Oh...oh, dear. That's not good   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Sick, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aren't they vaccinated yet?
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wtf?  This a new variant?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Aren't they vaccinated yet?


Not really.  And Sinovac was better than nothing but nowhere near as effective as other vaccines.
 
AllyOop [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hope it doesn't spawn a new variant to throw us back to the beginning
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks at the pack of N95 masks I just bought

Hmm didn't think I'd be needing these so soon.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AllyOop: Hope it doesn't spawn a new variant to throw us back to the beginning


From what I've read, that's practically happened already.

I'ma continue staying the fark home.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am eligible for my COVID bivalent booster today as I am now 5 months removed from having contracted COVID.


This means something.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rev.K: I am eligible for my COVID bivalent booster today as I am now 5 months removed from having contracted COVID.


This means something.


I had Covid last month (fully vaxxxed except for the latest booster) and the CDC website said 90 days until getting it.

Did that change?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: I had Covid last month (fully vaxxxed except for the latest booster) and the CDC website said 90 days until getting it.

Did that change?


I was told I had to be 5 months clear of COVID to get my latest booster.

I'm in America's Hat. Maybe we're just slower, eh?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rev.K: markie_farkie: I had Covid last month (fully vaxxxed except for the latest booster) and the CDC website said 90 days until getting it.

Did that change?

I was told I had to be 5 months clear of COVID to get my latest booster.

I'm in America's Hat. Maybe we're just slower, eh?


You're on the metric calendar.

Makes sense now.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those blue surgical masks are effective, don't get me wrong.

But when you jam 20 COVID positive patients into a room built for two, and your medical staff is relying on those blue surgical masks, your medical staff is farked. That's HazMat territory. There ain't gonna be much medical staff going forward.

What a shiat show.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just made an appointment for my second booster shot for tomorrow afternoon. What a mess.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give it a minute. The average person won't give a crap until they start seeing a lack of cheap gadgets on the shelves of their local walmart. Only then will they begin the jimmy rustling process.

/sad but true
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Aren't they vaccinated yet?


China had a vaccine that wasn't very good against the original strain and has become effectively useless against variants.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
have Xi lost the mandate of heaven yet?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy spends three tweets insisting the US needs to invest in aerosol vaccines and fund a Warp Speed 2.0 project to help China, then spends one of his next tweets shiatting on the US for reopening after they started vaccinating their public, unlike China.

Way to sell your position, buddy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is worldometer no good anymore? They have China way down on the new cases list.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
 
zerkalo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
China math
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


That's a shame.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Freedom isn't free, right?
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bobtheme: Wtf?  This a new variant?


No, they dropped all restrictions.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lsherm: aerosol vaccines


I thought we did already...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Elfich
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This may get under control when China starts importing higher quality multi-variant Covid vaccines.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AllyOop: Hope it doesn't spawn a new variant to throw us back to the beginning


I don't think we've ever really left "the beginning"
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Relax, 60% of China's population *is* 10% of the world's.

/ kinda sorta
// not really
/// China's still fooked
 
portnoyd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh man, Feigl-Ding at it again. Doesn't exactly have the best track record in making predictions.

/Fark doomsmiths must be very excited about this
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't care. Staying the fark home.

edmo: Is worldometer no good anymore? They have China way down on the new cases list.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/


That site, like just about every other one, depends on accurate recording and reporting. Lots of folks aren't doing that, and that includes the United States. Their source for China is the dashboard in Hong Kong.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
China

Coronavirus Cases:
380,453

Deaths:
5,237

Recovered:
339,885

A slight anomaly, perhaps?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: I just made an appointment for my second booster shot for tomorrow afternoon. What a mess.


I think I'm...5 shots in now, including the most recent (Bivalent) a couple months ago.  I'm feeling it's about time for another, isn't it?
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yay, another hysterical Eric Feigl-Ding Tweet.  He probably had to replace his keyboard after ejaculating all over his old one when he saw that news.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: aungen: Dammit wrong thread.

Wtf thread wld that belong in?


a Bird Flu one
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
this is a problem with understanding math. a million people sounds like a lot if your population is ~300 million. it is a rounding error when your population is 1.4 billion.
 
kuchikirukia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Every Westerner:  "China's zero-COVID policy was always a complete lie to cover up that every single Chinese caught and died of COVID by February of 2020!"

Also every Westerner:  "China's now suffering what we suffered for the past 3 years?  Well that'll teach them to try to one-up white people!"
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: aungen: Dammit wrong thread.

Wtf thread wld that belong in?


neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Supply Chain II: Electric Boogaloo incoming.
 
ongbok
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For God's sake, send them some horse dewormer
 
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Looks at the pack of N95 masks I just bought

Hmm didn't think I'd be needing these so soon.


I never stopped
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lsherm: That guy spends three tweets insisting the US needs to invest in aerosol vaccines and fund a Warp Speed 2.0 project to help China, then spends one of his next tweets shiatting on the US for reopening after they started vaccinating their public, unlike China.

Way to sell your position, buddy.


This dude is an idiot.  He got moderately Twitter famous by talking about how serious covid is, but he can't handle losing his fame as people stop caring about covid.  So we get stuff like this.  He's been trying to maintain panic for months.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: Is worldometer no good anymore? They have China way down on the new cases list.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/


Soon to change
 
