Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Some Guy)   Let's start the bidding at $100   (wpdh.com) divider line
35
•       •       •

35 Comments     (+0 »)
Snort
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
1 dollar, Bob.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's one ugly af kitchen space.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
the Hudson Valley's most unique home

Am I the only one who cringes when someone uses that phrase?
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There's only room for 18 cars in the garage.  What's the point of bidding?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
$100 each?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Snort: 1 dollar, Bob.


$1.25.

/Do you have change for a $5?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wrong side of the continent for me
 
Nimbull
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I got a shiny wooden nickle I can bid.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: the Hudson Valley's most unique home

Am I the only one who cringes when someone uses that phrase?


It's definitely a red flag for me especially in a marketing context.  It's like they know it's not going to be attractive to a wide demographic, so they're trying to sell to the kitschy crowd.
 
HammerHeadSnark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The house has a saltwater pool on the banks of a river. Really? How'd that happen?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HammerHeadSnark: The house has a saltwater pool on the banks of a river. Really? How'd that happen?


Someone dug a sturdy hole then filled it with saltwater, but that's not important right now.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Snort: 1 dollar, Bob.


$1.01
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
House Cow on the Hudson
 
Societized insanity
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Wrong side of the continent for me


Other side of town for me
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size


$45 Million, and one of the step lights is out in your advertisement. No wonder it didn't sell, that kind of lack of attention to detail is a real deal breaker.

Kinda interested in the house listing below this one with the house in the attic.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MirthlessSmile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
they wrote that it has 6 million windows??? what?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HammerHeadSnark: The house has a saltwater pool on the banks of a river. Really? How'd that happen?


That's what they installed and where they installed it? I don't think I understand your question
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Two bits!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Since its construction, updates to building ordinances have made it impossible to ever build another home this close to the river again, making it a truly one-of-a-kind property."

The flood insurance is equal to the purchase price.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Summoner101: ArcadianRefugee: the Hudson Valley's most unique home

Am I the only one who cringes when someone uses that phrase?

It's definitely a red flag for me especially in a marketing context.  It's like they know it's not going to be attractive to a wide demographic, so they're trying to sell to the kitschy crowd.


If that wasn't a red flag by itself:
"The home is very unique in the fact that it is built directly on the banks of the Hudson River, requiring the help of the Army Corps of Engineers. Since its construction, updates to building ordinances have made it impossible to ever build another home this close to the river again, making it a truly one-of-a-kind property."

If your home requires the help of the Army Corps of Engineers, maybe god didn't intend it to be there.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Summoner101: ArcadianRefugee: the Hudson Valley's most unique home

Am I the only one who cringes when someone uses that phrase?

It's definitely a red flag for me especially in a marketing context.  It's like they know it's not going to be attractive to a wide demographic, so they're trying to sell to the kitschy crowd.


I'd rather unique and a bit ugly than bland and boring. Unique and horrifyingly ugly is a different matter.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'd buy it and let it be a home for 10 homeless families.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HammerHeadSnark: The house has a saltwater pool on the banks of a river. Really? How'd that happen?


It's not sea water.  It's a different way to get chlorine in the pool.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
do you accept NFTs?
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: I'd buy it and let it be a home for 10 homeless families.


Sigh. Instead use it as an asset that generates enough income to support twice the number of homeless people in conditions/locations more appropriate for the homeless.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: the Hudson Valley's most unique home

Am I the only one who cringes when someone uses that phrase?


Would you prefer sehr mucho uniquiest?  Does that make you happy?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The home is very unique in the fact that it is built directly on the banks of the Hudson River, requiring the help of the Army Corps of Engineers. Since its construction, updates to building ordinances have made it impossible to ever build another home this close to the river again, making it a truly one-of-a-kind property.

Parcel 612094. Total tax in 2022: $68,987.42 (County: 6,552.42, Town: 8,238.11, Library: 689, Zone: 324.50, School: 53,189.39)

And that's because it's only valued at the market value of the land, at $1,150,000.

Never mind the fact that the Hudson River is expected to rise as much as 4 feet in the next 60 years, or that Hyde Park may actually lose access to drinking water as a result, the idea of paying $68K in property taxes every year on a house that's only there because of hubris & exemption just seems... unwise.

Good luck selling this albatross.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: There's only room for 18 cars in the garage.  What's the point of bidding?


Honestly, they lost me with the ONE half bathroom:

The 15,000-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and one half bathroom.

Assume each bedroom has a bathroom, that means you have one extra full bathroom (presumably somewhere near the pool) and only one half bathroom for your party guests. That means the person who built this house doesn't know how to party, because for a house that size you need at least FIVE half-bath pissers to keep lines from forming and making the guests angry.

If they can't get that right, what else have they gotten wrong?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

felching pen: "Since its construction, updates to building ordinances have made it impossible to ever build another home this close to the river again, making it a truly one-of-a-kind property."

The flood insurance is equal to the purchase price.


Ha, nobody's offering flood insurance
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Huck And Molly Ziegler: I'd buy it and let it be a home for 10 homeless families.

Sigh. Instead use it as an asset that generates enough income to support twice the number of homeless people in conditions/locations more appropriate for the homeless.


I'm exercising a degree of creative spite. I guess I could squeeze in a few more families. And their pets.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: HammerHeadSnark: The house has a saltwater pool on the banks of a river. Really? How'd that happen?

It's not sea water.  It's a different way to get chlorine in the pool.


Yeah, it supposedly feels better on the skin and doesn't smell as strong as traditional chlorine pools, but it's hell on metal. Oh, it's also like five times as expensive to maintain.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Numberlady2: There's only room for 18 cars in the garage.  What's the point of bidding?

Honestly, they lost me with the ONE half bathroom:

The 15,000-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and one half bathroom.

Assume each bedroom has a bathroom, that means you have one extra full bathroom (presumably somewhere near the pool) and only one half bathroom for your party guests. That means the person who built this house doesn't know how to party, because for a house that size you need at least FIVE half-bath pissers to keep lines from forming and making the guests angry.

If they can't get that right, what else have they gotten wrong?


Maybe that half bath is like a baseball park men's room?  Sure, it's just one room but it can accommodate a crowd.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Summoner101: HammerHeadSnark: The house has a saltwater pool on the banks of a river. Really? How'd that happen?

Someone dug a sturdy hole then filled it with saltwater, but that's not important right now.


Shirley, you can't be serious?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Summoner101: ArcadianRefugee: the Hudson Valley's most unique home

Am I the only one who cringes when someone uses that phrase?

It's definitely a red flag for me especially in a marketing context.  It's like they know it's not going to be attractive to a wide demographic, so they're trying to sell to the kitschy crowd.

If that wasn't a red flag by itself:
"The home is very unique in the fact that it is built directly on the banks of the Hudson River, requiring the help of the Army Corps of Engineers. Since its construction, updates to building ordinances have made it impossible to ever build another home this close to the river again, making it a truly one-of-a-kind property."

If your home requires the help of the Army Corps of Engineers, maybe god didn't intend it to be there.


"Grandfathered in despite building codes" is totally a selling-point. If you're into money-laundering via insurance payouts.
 
