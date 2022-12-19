 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(CTV News)   Much hay was eaten after super secret covert operation results in very mooooving reunion   (montreal.ctvnews.ca) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Cowboy, English-language films, Cattle, American films, Quebec's farmers union, Eating, The Canadian Press, St-Severe  
•       •       •

375 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2022 at 5:25 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hinged
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Thank goodness they prevented udder destruction.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So goes the plot by Devin Nunes to take over Canada.

/ He dairy.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Spy x Herd
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A month?!   They were on the lamb but they ain't no sheep.
 
Bondith
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gary Larson trifecta in play?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Covert operation involving cows you say?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Operation Ivy seen jealous...
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.