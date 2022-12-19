 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(NBC News)   Trump earned a few referrals, never passed sophomore English or US Government   (nbcnews.com) divider line
118
    More: News  
•       •       •

1434 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 Dec 2022 at 2:44 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



118 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lyger
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lock that motherfarker up.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
LOCK HIM UP
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
ANGH.gif should be coming soon.

And then everyone pissed about ANGH.gif being posted.

/gets popcorn
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Let the pants-shiatting rage on Truth Social commence!
 
hokiethug1992
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Butter emails.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Merrick Garland is thinking right now:  "It would be too political if I do anything except sit on my hands."
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The amount of bureaucracy we're going through on this would make Germany pause and say 'that's too much.'
 
red230
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
1: DOJ is run by cops
2: Cops love Trump.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: Let the pants-shiatting rage on Truth Social commence!


He's been doing that all weekend.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is essentially no different than r he Mueller thing. It's up to the justice department to do anything.
 
Biff_Steel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We got him!
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
SLAP THE GODDAMNED HANDCUFFS ON THE ORANGE MOTHERFARKER NOW!

I hope his rage-truthposts cause him a cerebral infarction.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jiggitysmith: The amount of bureaucracy we're going through on this would make Germany pause and say 'that's too much.'


"Aim for the head".
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He may not have passed US Government but he sure pissed on it.

Do the needful.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Obstruction, fraud, conspiracy, insurrection"

These words don't sound so bad. You libs are are really clutching at straws. What's next littering?
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wake me when he's either dead or convicted.  I expect the former to happen first, even if he lives to 120.
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Great! I hope DOJ does something with the referral.
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Merrick Garland is thinking right now:  "It would be too political if I do anything except sit on my hands."


It's too close to an election, or something.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I want to believe! Do it DOJ, Do It!!!!!!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What a historic symbolic gesture!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Let us not forget that the point of these referrals was to send a message, not to give him actual jailtime. We've done everything we can and it's time to move on. Vote in the 2024 election, it's the most important one ever!"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hokiethug1992: Butter emails.


I think the kids today are going with buthis laptop. I know, it doesn't have the same ring to it.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Make him share a cell with Hillary.
The comedy potential is gold.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: Let the pants-shiatting rage on Truth Social commence!


Don't look at the Twitter comments.

Anybody thinking this will change hearts/minds of anyone in the MAGA nation is sorely mistaken.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "Vote in the 2024 election, it's the most important one ever!"


Yeah, I'm a little tired of this one sided relationship.
Farking do something!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Deus Ex Macguffin: Let the pants-shiatting rage on Truth Social commence!

Don't look at the Twitter comments.

Anybody thinking this will change hearts/minds of anyone in the MAGA nation is sorely mistaken.


You can't reason with a cult.
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Merrick Garland is thinking right now:  "It would be too political if I do anything except sit on my hands."


Well, he needs proof that Trump REALLY knew he thought he knew what he was doing, when he was doing it.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If anything could make me believe in Father Christmas...
 
Godscrack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


An unknown Battlestar Galactica villain named Jack Smith is ready to descend on the proceedings.
 
jst3p
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
HUNTER BIDEN'S LAPTOP!!!

(I'm in the glove box).
 
mpirooz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Subtonic: "Obstruction, fraud, conspiracy, insurrection"

These words don't sound so bad. You libs are are really clutching at straws. What's next littering?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elfich
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
To the Pain.

"'To the pains means that the first thing you lose will be your feet below the ankles. Then your hands at the wrists, next your nose... The next thing you lose will be your left eye, followed by your right. [...] Your ears you keep, and I'll tell you why: so that every shriek of every child at seeing your hideousness will be yours to cherish; every babe that weeps at your approach; every woman who cries out, 'Dear God! What is that thing?' will echo in your perfect ears.That is what 'to the pain' means; it means I leave you in anguish, wallowing in freakish misery, forever
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
the Justice Department will be able to form "a far more complete picture" through its own ongoing investigation.

how much more complete can you get than being literally caught with stolen shiat in your house, and going on record publicly bragging about the crimes you committed?
 
toonetwin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

red230: 1: DOJ is run by cops
2: Cops love Trump.


😡😡😡
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
WE'VE GOT HIM THIS TIME!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I kinda wonder how many of the witnesses were such true believers that they thought they were helping Trump when they testified.
 
TK-593
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Biff_Steel: We got him!


Again
 
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: Let the pants-shiatting rage on Truth Social commence!


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Baron Krelve
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, uh, for the morons like myself, what does it mean to "refer" him? Does this have any teeth? Is he actually being charged with a crime? If I rob a bank, does someone refer me me with a crime, or is this completely different?
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
All I want for Christmas is a perp walk.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Joe Biden barely beats Trump in the polling
Joe Biden loses to DeSantis in the polling.
Dems have shown that they will help dangerous people if they believe it gives them a better chance to win.
That is the biggest reason ANGH.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Subtonic: "Obstruction, fraud, conspiracy, insurrection"

These words don't sound so bad. You libs are are really clutching at straws. What's next littering?


Actually, next would be the improper storage and possession of classified materials.
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tnpir
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can't wait for Jim Banks' "rebuttal" which will refer Nancy Pelosi for criminal charges for reasons and such as.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Give trump a subpoena
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 118 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.