(WSPA)   Alcohol was involved in the theft, sobriety was involved with the return and apology   (wspa.com) divider line
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, that's ok...can I buy you a drink?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Gallo said she would not press charges but would take Melvin up on his offer to help around the restaurant."

Indentured servitude is alive and well.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A long time ago while partying at my apartment so dude I didn't know stole a bottle of whiskey and a pistol of mine. He showed up the next morning to apologize and return them. Cocaine is a hell of a drug.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't commit drunken wrongdoing often, but when I do, I avoid returning to the scene of the crime after sobering up.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Dec. 11, a camera inside Bonjour Main caught on camera the moment Melvin stole Santa.
Melvin said the theft came after a night out on the town celebrating a friend's birthday. He said he had been drinking.
"Just wasn't thinking," he said. "I was like, 'That's cool. Wish I had it.'"

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Apology
Youtube 8T0BTsXNgUY



Sometimes making an apology feels worse than the crime.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correlation does not prove causation.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Beheading the Santa thief would have a bad effect on business in the short run.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: "Gallo said she would not press charges but would take Melvin up on his offer to help around the restaurant."

Indentured servitude is alive and well.


You're right. Send him to prison so he can do even MORE backbreaking work for even less payout. You know how to punish a person!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is a good outcome to this story all around. Plenty of people do dumb shiat when they're under the influence. It doesn't necessarily reflect accurately on the sober version of that person.
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And what happened, then? Well, in Greenville they say - that the Grinch's small heart grew three sizes that day!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: . Plenty of people do dumb shiat when they're under the influence. It doesn't necessarily reflect accurately on the sober version of that person.


I can hear her saying the same thing...

mojtv.hrView Full Size
 
