 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(HighSnobiety)   Answer to a question no one asked: Ed Hardy T-shirts from ye olden mid 2000s are back in fashion   (highsnobiety.com) divider line
53
    More: Facepalm, Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, Web accessibility, Accessibility, Graphic tees, Disability, brand's iconic tattoo-inspired prints, handful of pieces, new world of tattoo manics  
•       •       •

780 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 19 Dec 2022 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The term is "hand-me-down"
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of these days, my Spuds MacKenzie t-shirts are going be haute couture again.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I'm ready for global thermo-nuclear war now. Thanks.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Trucker hats too?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My Von Dutch hat has a chubby now
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My opinion of Guy Fieri has mellowed since I discovered he's a huge advocate of local restaurants. However, I still think my favorite description of his aesthetic is, "He's an Ed Hardy shirt some wizard brought to life."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Time to break out the JNCO jeans and frosted tips!
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This Party Took a Turn for the Douche (Official Video) by Garfunkel and Oates
Youtube pHH3brmhPyw


// thought it was a perfect party
// now it's just a lot of Ed Hardy
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sorry, Ed, there's only one overpriced novelty "designer" brand for me!

images.ctfassets.netView Full Size
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jerry Lawler will be thrilled
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Let me know when they bring back the Banana Republic t-shirts.

I'd pay good money for reprints of those.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The planet may be dying but brand loyalty marches on unabated.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The planet may be dying but brand loyalty marches on unabated.


This Extinction Level Event is brought to by: Carl's Jr. F*ck you, I'm eating.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"As Y2K fever continues to grip the industry"

c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's  a bar in my town that still has a "No Ed Hardy" sign. They also have a "No Crooks and Castles" sign, so it's not that they never update their signage. I guess they just wanted to be ahead of the curve for the inevitable nostalgic douche crowd.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Subby here:  This weekend I was at Lenox Mall and I walked past Urban Outfitters which was decked out in Ed Hardy shiat.  This was about the ugliest thing of the 00s.  Who wanted this?  It's not even ironically funny.  It's just bad.
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Time to break out the JNCO jeans and frosted tips!


Back during the early days of the pandemic I scored a sweet pair of JNCOs off of eBay for $15.  They have the Buddha on one of the giant pockets and some sweet stripes down the legs.  They're absolutely ridiculous.  My son asked me if he could borrow them and he was totally serious.  JFC...
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yet I wear my vintage Big Johnson shirts and get dirty looks.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How about an Ed Harris shirt?
cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tattoos came into mainstream fashion about the time of Ed Hardy shirts. Then Ed Hardy shirts went out of fashion. But tattoos didn't go out of fashion. I still think of tattoos as permanent Ed Hardy shirts though.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I see "Ed Hardy" I think THESE PHOTOS ARE MINES.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


.. was he wearing Ed Hardy?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have 21 Big Johnson t shirts that are waiting for their grand re-entry into my rotation
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: I see "Ed Hardy" I think THESE PHOTOS ARE MINES.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x654]

.. was he wearing Ed Hardy?


images.gawker.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I should go through my '90s concert Ts.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'll always be thankful for him giving us one of the best matches in WWE history.

cdn1.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Time to break out the JNCO jeans and frosted tips!


If I still had my liquid sky jeans, they'd be worth a pretty penny.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: One of these days, my Spuds MacKenzie t-shirts are going be haute couture again.


I'm waiting for pogs to come back in style.  I'm gonna make a killing on ebay with my Alf pogs.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: [Fark user image 425x715]


I would wear every one of those.
 
ababyatemydingo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for these to come back in style

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [media3.giphy.com image 480x360]


That show is funny, but gets a little worn after a bit.

Some real genius comedy gems in there though.
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Also speaking of Ed Hardy, when I first moved to LA in 2005 I was working at a bar and a very lovely woman came in wearing the very first Ed Hardy shirt I had ever seen.  I blurted out "oh cool!  I've met Ed, he has no idea who I am, but I used to frequent Tattoo City quite a bit when Jef Whitehead was doing up my shoulder" she couldn't have cared less and had no idea what I was talking about and it wasn't til much later that I learned Ed had sold his name and art to some douche for a whole lot of money and his legacy was forever tainted and tied to Von Dutch and the like.

/Not a very CSB but you get the idea
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Chemlight Battery: [Fark user image 425x715]

I would wear every one of those.


I'd wear any of those before I wore a real Ed Hardy shirt.

/Also, I noticed Craiyon has a "Print on a t-shirt" button now. Just sayin'.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: There's  a bar in my town that still has a "No Ed Hardy" sign. They also have a "No Crooks and Castles" sign, so it's not that they never update their signage. I guess they just wanted to be ahead of the curve for the inevitable nostalgic douche crowd.


C&C used have some nice designs, but somewhere along the way they let their brand become ghetto chic and now I only ever see it on crackheads. I would 100% go to a bar with a no c&c policy. They should also add all MMA brands to the list, Affliction Bros are Horrorshows too.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ha! Reminded me of the Ed Hardy Sangria reviews.  Good times, good times.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: I'm waiting for these to come back in style

[Fark user image 820x478]


Patrick Nagel.  You were supposed to have a Nagel print in a chrome frame hung above your mauve sofa on white carpet.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can the girls wearing "Porn *" shirts be far behind?  Or was that 90's?

/Old
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media.nelly.comView Full Size


Yeah, she should get rid of that t-shirt. It looks bad on her.
 
padraig
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: My opinion of Guy Fieri has mellowed since I discovered he's a huge advocate of local restaurants. However, I still think my favorite description of his aesthetic is, "He's an Ed Hardy shirt some wizard brought to life."


By all accounts, Guy Fieri is a good guy.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Ringshadow: I see "Ed Hardy" I think THESE PHOTOS ARE MINES.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x654]

.. was he wearing Ed Hardy?


Nothing says "baller" like a trip to the ATM and a window AC unit.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pHH3brmhPyw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I'm so glad that they stopped singing everything in unison.  It works so much better when they trade off vocals.

The Genius page cataloging all the references in there probably needs an Amazon server all of its own to handle the file size.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Ringshadow: I see "Ed Hardy" I think THESE PHOTOS ARE MINES.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x654]

.. was he wearing Ed Hardy?

[images.gawker.com image 400x436]


Well I'll be dipped, thanks Rapmaster!

Englebert Slaptyback: Nothing says "baller" like a trip to the ATM and a window AC unit.


I believe the timing was such that he cashed out an economic stimulus.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What about Ed Hardy camping gear?  I've heard that's supposed to be pretty good.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fat chicks in cutoffs wheeze a cloud of Marlboro smoke out of the window of their '99 Neon in approval.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hrm. Never heard of those. So I guess I've heard of those now, since I just read the headline.

*does web search*

Ok now I've confirmed that I've never even seen those.

/good day
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: How about an Ed Harris shirt?
[cdn11.bigcommerce.com image 640x722]


... or Edd China?
img0.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.