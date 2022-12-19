 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(CNBC)   This lovely Malibu Beach residence could be yours for the low price of 2035.71 Kilos of pure Cocaine. Except for you, Lebowski. STAY THE HELL OUT OF MALIBU   (cnbc.com) divider line
19
    More: Spiffy, Imperial units, Real estate, Los Angeles County, California, Area, square feet, Ventura County, California, current asking price, glass entryway  
•       •       •

533 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2022 at 2:20 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jackie Treehorn's house is actually in Beverly Crest - nowhere near Malibu.

And Larry Sellers' house isn't in North Hollywood near the In N' Out Burger.  Boo.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Jackie Treehorn's house is actually in Beverly Crest - nowhere near Malibu.

And Larry Sellers' house isn't in North Hollywood near the In N' Out Burger.  Boo.
[Fark user image 800x500]


Do you see what happens when you find a stranger in the Alps?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gotta luv that California new money architecture (not safe for work language)...

Weeds- The Atrium (The Dumbest Fking Room)
Youtube oMJday2Nwio
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jackie Treehorn treats objects like women, man!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
$60million and you still have neighbors right on top of you. No thanks. If I had 60 million to spend on real estate I would buy $60 million acres worth of land and put a small shack in the center of it.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: $60million and you still have neighbors right on top of you. No thanks. If I had 60 million to spend on real estate I would buy $60 million acres worth of land and put a small shack in the center of it.


$59MM acres of land, and a $1MM mansion in the middle
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The six-bedroom, 10-bath home

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


That's an impressive bed/bath ratio.  I settle for 1:1 usually (and have tolerated 1:3).

Maybe it's a little more important for the use-case(s) for such a place as this. If you're so rich that $59M seems reasonable, then maybe it's not your everyday residence and you simply chose to use it for parties where the higher number of bathrooms is useful.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Gotta luv that California new money architecture (not safe for work language)...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/oMJday2Nwio]


Based on the pictures, they don't even have a BDSM room or glory hole(s).  Hardly worth it.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I bought my sister a Jeffrey Lebowski Ralph's loyalty card and an Autobahn LP for Christmas.  I hope she likes them.
 
xalres
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Here. You need to listen to this if you're going to look at photos of that house.

Lujon
Youtube wC8FNDXgCnA


I don't make the rules. I'm just an enforcer.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Los Angeles Is Burning
Youtube TJfows-iyZE
 
exqqqme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fasces Breaker: [Fark user image 469x387]


KING KONG...AIN'T GOT NUTHIN ON ME!!! AAAAAGH!!!!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: I bought my sister a Jeffrey Lebowski Ralph's loyalty card and an Autobahn LP for Christmas.  I hope she likes them.


Just in case you guys thought I was joking.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's not even in Malibu, it's in Ventura county
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But you have to live wi the Alan.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Jackie Treehorn treats objects like women, man!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: $60million and you still have neighbors right on top of you. No thanks. If I had 60 million to spend on real estate I would buy $60 million acres worth of land and put a small shack in the center of it.


Neptune's Net and it's parking lot is right below the pool, then there's 5 lanes of the coastal hwy between you and the ocean. Yuck.
The front of the house is just a few feet of Ellice street- that's just plain tacky.
The whole place looks like a combo of a hotel lobby and doc's office bldg.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.