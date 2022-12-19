 Skip to content
(NPR) Asylum seekers deported to Rwanda, say they're not from there (and they are right)
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Investigator: "You buried the survivors?!?! Didn't they protest??"
UK: "Sure, they were all yelling about how they're 'alive' and wailing about how they didn't want to be buried, but you know how those immigrants lie."
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Visit Rwanda™
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user image


/obscure?
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can somebody explain this a bit?  It sounds to me like UK contracted with Rwanda, as if they are a 3rd party vendor, to adjudicate all immigration cases regardless of the immigrant's origin?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey, I'm not from Rwanda!
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: Can somebody explain this a bit?  It sounds to me like UK contracted with Rwanda, as if they are a 3rd party vendor, to adjudicate all immigration cases regardless of the immigrant's origin?


No explanation needed.  You hit the nail on the head.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.uk


/ so all the soccer fans know that's where is at
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.com

img.lemde.fr
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Investigator: "You buried the survivors?!?! Didn't they protest??"
UK: "Sure, they were all yelling about how they're 'alive' and wailing about how they didn't want to be buried, but you know how those immigrants lie."


Bring out your immigrant!
Bring out your immigrant!
 
