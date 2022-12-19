 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(NPR)   Utility companies spend millions to plant stories with local news, throw in some light stalking of people they don't like for good measure   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Obvious, Florida, Alabama, Alabama's residents, consulting firm Matrix LLC, The Matrix, Power, Toyota Matrix, Alabama Power executives  
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only surprising thing about this news story is the ethical Republican they found at the beginning.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yellowhammer News and Alabama Political Reporter offer clashing ideologies - one hardline conservative, the other centrist -

Good to see both sides are represented.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only problem I see with the article's title is the conditional phrase "In the Southeast". All so-called public utilities everywhere are natural monopolies: one of the most troublesome of all capitalist entities. It takes a sh*tload of corruption to make people put up with for-profit activity where it absolutely does not belong.

I live in Southern CA, an otherwise reasonably enlightened society. And the biggest goddam villain in this place is the f*cking power company. They pay off all regional officials, buy expensive airtime on local broadcast tv stations, and totally rape their customers with the highest charges in the entire nation - even higher than Hawai'i.
Capitalism - what can't it f*cking ruin?
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddammit, do they have to taint EVERYTHING ???
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: The only problem I see with the article's title is the conditional phrase "In the Southeast".


Yeah, I was expecting it to be about PG&E.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Power Company: "Because fark You, Pay Us."
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dunn, a Republican and Tea Party conservative, plowed ahead.

And that's where I stopped caring, and reading.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dunn, a Republican and Tea Party conservative, plowed ahead. And soon enough, he found himself the target of a political pressure campaign, replete with character assassinations and online smears.

How does it feel to be on the receiving end?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am i like the only person happy with their utility company? Every time i've needed to engage them they have been awesome. Yeah, i wish my bill was lower, but they are making good strides into green energy, reliability, etc.

Earlier this year they came and trimmed back a ton of trees that were problematic in our area. They even approached us, discussed what they wanted to do, listened to our feedback (I don't want to lose power but don't kill my tree or make it look stupid).

Then our enlightened voters approved a measure for the town to plant more trees. Guess who got one in a crappy place on his front lawn RIGHT under the power lines. "Oh, don't worry, it will be like 10 years before its up into the wires".
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: The only problem I see with the article's title is the conditional phrase "In the Southeast". All so-called public utilities everywhere are natural monopolies: one of the most troublesome of all capitalist entities. It takes a sh*tload of corruption to make people put up with for-profit activity where it absolutely does not belong.

I live in Southern CA, an otherwise reasonably enlightened society. And the biggest goddam villain in this place is the f*cking power company. They pay off all regional officials, buy expensive airtime on local broadcast tv stations, and totally rape their customers with the highest charges in the entire nation - even higher than Hawai'i.
Capitalism - what can't it f*cking ruin?


Socal Edison? I was shocked at how much cheaper my LADWP bill was after I moved.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one hand, this should piss people off regarding high prices and crap service. On the other hand, what recourse do customers have with regional monopolies? On the third hand, I've got a third hand! This is great!
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Makes me wonder who's behind the "NO SOLAR FARMS" signs that I see the durrhurrs putting up along my commute route.
 
Maynotlast
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
NPR, you buried the lede!  An ethical Republican!!??
 
PvtStash
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
apparently the reality to notice is.
When some people are too busy making money for themselves, you clearly can't act as if they are your own fellow citizens in it with you, but clearly an adversary of some kind not even trying to have a polite get along future with you.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"I bet this article is about FPL"

Opens article

"Yep"
 
Rucker10
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: The only problem I see with the article's title is the conditional phrase "In the Southeast". All so-called public utilities everywhere are natural monopolies: one of the most troublesome of all capitalist entities. It takes a sh*tload of corruption to make people put up with for-profit activity where it absolutely does not belong.

I live in Southern CA, an otherwise reasonably enlightened society. And the biggest goddam villain in this place is the f*cking power company. They pay off all regional officials, buy expensive airtime on local broadcast tv stations, and totally rape their customers with the highest charges in the entire nation - even higher than Hawai'i.
Capitalism - what can't it f*cking ruin?


Of course it's expensive. How the hell else are they going to pay their fines for all of the fires that they caused?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I tried to help people, and they called me a Democrat."
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"I'm just telling the truth and trying to do what's right for the people."

LOL, go home, liberal hippie, and take your Marxism brothers with you.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Floodlight and NPR have not been able to independently verify whether Alabama Power directed or had prior notice of the sharply critical coverage aimed at Dunn.

Sure didn't stop them from writing an article where they imply just that. Instead, this is just speculation on their part.

But, it brings up a good point: The evisceration of media ownership rules in the Clinton era has just been nothing but a shiatshow. There is no way to fairly compete in a market against an entity like ClearChannel. Wait, they changed their name, that's right. Like it would fool anyone. IHeartRadio is the same farking shiatty company.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I believe the correct term for this is Gaslighting.

Alabama has always had groups like this.
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Everything you see on the local news was paid for.  Local PDs spend a ton to plant stories making people think they're good at catching criminals.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
MAGAHats prefer to spend extra to stiggit to the libs.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: The only surprising thing about this news story is the ethical Republican they found at the beginning.


Strong disagree.  I was also surprised this wasn't a story about Duke Power.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Stephen_Falken:
I live in Southern CA, an otherwise reasonably enlightened society.

how much should your electricity cost?  can you show the generation costs, the transmission costs, and the final delivery costs and how they are out of line with the costs you've detailed?
 
asciibaron
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Majin_Buu: Makes me wonder who's behind the "NO SOLAR FARMS" signs that I see the durrhurrs putting up along my commute route.


if you are concerned about the short and long term cost of electricity, you'd have a sign in your front yard too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
