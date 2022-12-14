 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(El Pais) Proving Gary Larson was right, archaeologists have found evidence that ancient Romans may have pitted weiner dogs against lions in mighty battles
293 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 19 Dec 2022 at 2:50 PM



pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gary Larson is a wonderfully absurd genius.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"We have walked, crawled or crouched through [500 feet] of old sewers," Rinaldi sighs. These efforts brought forth a stream of information.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Or as it would traditionally be known, "Feeding time"...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"We have found the remains of small dogs, with very short extremities. They may have been forced to fight each other or larger predators..."


What we think of as the modern dachshund post-dates Ancient Rome by many hundreds of years.  I've never been able to find much info about what they were descended from before they came into existence ~15th century.  Even then, they were taller hounds than they are now so I'm not sure I'd guess whatever they found are not dachshunds and instead are some other small dog.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't count out a wiener dog. They didn't get their name because they look like a wiener. They go straight for the wiener.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thing is, they say that wiener dogs didnt look like they do today, they had longer legs, it wasnt until the germans bred them to todays look, and it was after roman times
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "We have found the remains of small dogs, with very short extremities. They may have been forced to fight each other or larger predators..."


What we think of as the modern dachshund post-dates Ancient Rome by many hundreds of years.  I've never been able to find much info about what they were descended from before they came into existence ~15th century.  Even then, they were taller hounds than they are now so I'm not sure I'd guess whatever they found are not dachshunds and instead are some other small dog.


As they said
 
drxym
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think you could set100 ravenous dachshunds against a single ravenous lion and still be pretty certain who would win.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Don't count out a wiener dog. They didn't get their name because they look like a wiener. They go straight for the wiener.


they were bred to hunt and flush Badgers out of their burrows.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dachshund
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Like a weiner dog in a colosseum!
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What they battle for today.
 
