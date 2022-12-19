 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Yahoo)   Ex-Mafia boss Cadillac Frank has died in prison at 89. The authorities were unable to fix or repair him daily any longer   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I would have paraphrased the Fiat one
Fix
It
Again
Tony
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So he wasn't Found On Roadside Dead, huh?
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He ain't dead, he's just asleep.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I would have paraphrased the Fiat one
Fix
It
Again
Tony


Cadillac is Ford, so....
Chrysler, the competitor, was GM and had it been a Fifth Avenue, yeah.......

Stray cats Look at that cadillac
Youtube BDuNM2rbYfU


//not a car guy, and it's more detailed, so feel free to fix it again, tony
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
gangsterreport.comView Full Size
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They should bury him one piece at a time.
 
dobro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cretinbob: spongeboob: I would have paraphrased the Fiat one
Fix
It
Again
Tony

Cadillac is Ford, so....
Chrysler, the competitor, was GM and had it been a Fifth Avenue, yeah.......

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/BDuNM2rbYfU]

//not a car guy, and it's more detailed, so feel free to fix it again, tony


Cadillac is Ford??? Since when? Cadillac is GM. Lincoln is Ford.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Cadillac is Ford


Try again.
General Motors.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Aretha Franklin - Freeway Of Love (Official Music Video)
Youtube Ip_pjb5_fgA

/My assumption is Frank was a shade of pink, more so than Aretha
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Of course Cadillac is GM, otherwise the old Pontiac joke doesn't work.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cretinbob: Cadillac is Ford, so....
Chrysler, the competitor, was GM and had it been a Fifth Avenue, yeah.......


Try again
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He went out like Grigs.  Ask Paulie.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cretinbob: spongeboob: I would have paraphrased the Fiat one
Fix
It
Again
Tony

Cadillac is Ford, so....
Chrysler, the competitor, was GM and had it been a Fifth Avenue, yeah.......

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/BDuNM2rbYfU]

//not a car guy, and it's more detailed, so feel free to fix it again, tony



I think Caddy is GM.
 
