Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for December 19 is 'dreidel' as in: "Many appreciate the musical stylings of Snoop Dogg or Ice-T, but some find Dr. Dreidel"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Hebrew alphabet, Dreidel, Hebrew letters, Judaism, 4-sided toy, Phoenician alphabet, cover of this exuberant book hints, game of chance  
•       •       •

offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bravo
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sevivon is the technical term. used for gambling away your Chanukah gelt
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm at a loss here, subby. What sort of tonguetwisting are you doing there? I find myself Gene Masseth-ing the headline and coming up empty. I'd appreciate a groaner at least.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not as easy to make a functional dreidel out of clay as you may have heard that it is.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we weren't supposed to call out farkers in headlines. REPORTED!!!1!!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

aremmes: I'm at a loss here, subby. What sort of tonguetwisting are you doing there? I find myself Gene Masseth-ing the headline and coming up empty. I'd appreciate a groaner at least.


They find Dr. Dre dull.
 
aremmes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: aremmes: I'm at a loss here, subby. What sort of tonguetwisting are you doing there? I find myself Gene Masseth-ing the headline and coming up empty. I'd appreciate a groaner at least.

They find Dr. Dre dull.


Thanks. I can now get on with my day.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That headline isn't kosher, subbs...
 
Slippitus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Looks like someone forgot about dreidel
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nice spin, Subby. Still, I'm afraid it came up Shin.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dereksmalls: Sevivon is the technical term. used for gambling away your Chanukah gelt


"Dreidel" is Yiddish, סביבון ("s'vivon") is Hebrew - they both mean "thing that spins".

// CSB: when my dad was a kid, his mom would make his chocolate milk unmixed and tell him to "verdray his own cup" - a play on cup/kop ("verdreit kop" is Yiddish slang for "mixed up in the head"/"that boy ain't right")
// as an adult, he grabbed a blank coffee mug and wrote "my own verdeyt cup" on it
 
