Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Some Guy)   Your dog wants steak. And Funions. Ooooooh and a whole box of Captain Crunch. And heeeyyyy, want to watch some Rick and Morty?   (whitehorsestar.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Cannabis foods, Dog owners, Eating, Dog, Yukon River, Liz Reichenbach, Cannabis, marijuana brownie  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
imagez.tmz.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She suspects it was a marijuana brownie, judging by the black stuff hanging from her mouth, and by what happened later.

I'd be worried about the chocolate, too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please dispose of your joint roaches properly. A dog will be baked out of its gourd for 2 - 3 days if it eats one, and whatever reason they seem to like eating them.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, no, no.  If it was the marijuana, dog would be dead.  Just ask Becky.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: She suspects it was a marijuana brownie, judging by the black stuff hanging from her mouth, and by what happened later.

I'd be worried about the chocolate, too.


THIS.

This is scaremongering crap. Trust me, if my dog ate a pot brownie, i'm FAR more worried about the bits of chocolate than the weed.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dog wants mushrooms 🍄
 
Mouren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dog owners need to be careful about what their pets pick off the ground and eat

Sky also blue, water also wet. Rest is horeshiat from the Whitehorse.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dog owners need to be careful about what their pets pick off the ground and eat..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dog found a cat turd on our walk yesterday and it got on my hand when I was trying to get her to spit it out it was nasty
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mammals love weed, man
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Iams ur dog.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ths is The End (2013) List of Supplies (Extended Version)
Youtube ruidD9C1xHU
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She suspects it was a marijuana brownie, judging by the black stuff hanging from her mouth

Reichenbach said she does not believe the marijuana was left there intentionally; that it likely fell to the ground accidentally, perhaps while someone was rolling a joint.

Do people smoke brownies?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
picked something off the ground and ate it.
She suspects it was a marijuana brownie

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peanut Butter Crunch, Submitter.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reichenbach

And then, the dog wrestled with her and they fell over the waterfall edge to their deaths.

/obscure?
 
spops
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So it was her own brownie the dog ate, right?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
CSB

Lake Grove, NY circa 1981-1983

My stoner snack was Peanut Butter on Jelly on toasted English Muffins

After HS, would go to my friend's house, steal his dad's stash and then make a whole box of them.

His mom always wondered what happened to all the English Muffins.

No one said a word about the missing pot though.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 600x804]


cab

When I was a teenager we would hang out in the backyard to smoke a joint. Our family dog would follow the joint around the circle and everybody would blow their hit into her face which and in which she would willingly and eagerly participate. Her expression would look like the dog in this photo afterward. Stoner dogs know they're cool.

/csb
 
WTP 2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
was the dog's name BECKY ?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Diogenes: She suspects it was a marijuana brownie, judging by the black stuff hanging from her mouth, and by what happened later.

I'd be worried about the chocolate, too.


My idiot dog once opened the pantry, shook the door until a bar of baking chocolate fell out, and ate the whole thing.

She absolutely should have died, but the only ill effect seems to have been an evening of zoomies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
fuzzyfanaticblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Good luck getting back what ever a dog find on the ground
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.