Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Al Jazeera)   Netherlands set to formally apologize for 250 years of slavery. Remain unrepentant on Dutch Ovens, Rudders   (aljazeera.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, Dutch Empire, Dutch government, Netherlands, Colonialism, former Dutch colonies, Dutch government's whimsical timing, formal apology, Netherlands' role  
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stroopwaffel and apple pannenkoek make everything ok
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There are only two things I can't stand in this world: People who are intolerant of other people's cultures, and the Dutch...oven.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
aljazeera.comView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Blackfaced Zwarte Piet's still a thing though, so they've got that I guess...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Blackfaced Zwarte Piet's still a thing though, so they've got that I guess...


To be fair, Our rednecks still have Trump 2020 signs and quiet KKK memberships...
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Blackfaced Zwarte Piet's still a thing though, so they've got that I guess...


Not saying it's cool, but blackface in other countries doesn't have the same level of terrible historical context as it does in North America.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good.  The Episcopal Church did a few years ago in a grand ceremony (on the eve of Yom Kippur which didn't go unnoticed by those keeping score).
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is a step forward, but when is Holland going to do the same?
 
Hinged
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who apologizes to who... and for what?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Aardvark Inc.: Blackfaced Zwarte Piet's still a thing though, so they've got that I guess...

Not saying it's cool, but blackface in other countries doesn't have the same level of terrible historical context as it does in North America.


atlantablackstar.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Shouldn't apologies be made in a timely manner?  Preferably while the people you wronged are still alive?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Aardvark Inc.: Blackfaced Zwarte Piet's still a thing though, so they've got that I guess...

Not saying it's cool, but blackface in other countries doesn't have the same level of terrible historical context as it does in North America.


The character is Santa's farking slave, bro.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
HAH! ALL THE ANGH WERE WRONG! THIS IS SOMETHING
 
whidbey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now do us.
 
Gramma [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think apologies from people who didn't perpetrate the offense to people who were not the victims of the offense are utterly useless.
No one involved is still alive. The only purpose is virtue signaling.
 
General Tom Foolery
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: stroopwaffel and apple pannenkoek make everything ok


no, Apple uses slaves on China. Stropeaffell is made by unpaid grandmothers.

-Posted from my iPhone 14
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hinged: Who apologizes to who... and for what?


The headline pretty much spells it out and the article has plenty more details.

But I'm pretty sure you just want to ask disingenuous questions because you don't like the idea of ever acknowledging that there were wrongs committed in the past and that their effects are still felt today.

Since we're asking questions; how many times have you made some shiatheaded statement like?:
"Nobody alive today was ever a slave"
"I don't see color"
"You can't just the past by the standards of today"
 
whidbey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gramma: I think apologies from people who didn't perpetrate the offense to people who were not the victims of the offense are utterly useless.
No one involved is still alive. The only purpose is virtue signaling.


I think you sound white and privileged.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Subtonic: NeoCortex42: Aardvark Inc.: Blackfaced Zwarte Piet's still a thing though, so they've got that I guess...

Not saying it's cool, but blackface in other countries doesn't have the same level of terrible historical context as it does in North America.

The character is Santa's farking slave, bro.


It's okay, they would not fly racist flags.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Financial reparations are needed, too.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Crowd Full Of Blackface - Atlanta FX - Earn And Paper Boy In Europe
Youtube 1HCCV1-QRRw
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JessieL: Hinged: Who apologizes to who... and for what?

Since we're asking questions; how many times have you made some shiatheaded statement like?:

"You can't just the past by the standards of today"


When I was f*cked up and talking about me.
 
