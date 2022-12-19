 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Al Jazeera)   Terrorists seize control of counterterrorism center. Sounds like someone's not very good at their job   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    Taliban, Pakistan, Federally Administered Tribal Areas, North-West Frontier Province, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, War in North-West Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Pakistani authorities  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like these terrorists trained by watching old episodes of 24. As I recall, the CTU couldn't make it through your average week without getting taken over or otherwise becoming tactically compromised by bad guys.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
rdnjr1234
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counter-counterterrorists?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rdnjr1234: Counter-counterterrorists?


Now they need to call in the counter-counter-counterterrorists.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't "You had one job" be the more appropriate headline here?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dubya is on the case!
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SWATted?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: Wouldn't "You had one job" be the more appropriate headline here?


In Pakistan?! I'd say it's a safe bet half the people that worked there are in on it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TPP.   That's either Beavis and Butthead or The Office.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't have the office calibrated correctly. Terrorists entering a counter-terrorist building should have canceled or annihilated instantly.

Check your wavelengths, guys.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uproxx.comView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Must have been under-the-counter terrorists.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

rdnjr1234: Counter-counterterrorists?


It's like anti-antifa.

/Hint to people, antifa is short for "anti-fascist", anti-antifa means you're pro-fascist!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: rdnjr1234: Counter-counterterrorists?

Now they need to call in the counter-counter-counterterrorists.


...and then bring in the guerillas.  They'll die off once they freeze in the winter.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: rdnjr1234: Counter-counterterrorists?

It's like anti-antifa.

/Hint to people, antifa is short for "anti-fascist", anti-antifa means you're pro-fascist!


No, that's (antianti) fa.  anti-antifa means you are against people who are against fascists. Not necessarily fascist.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When I'm at the store and I want deli, I go to the deli counter. Unless I'm mis-reading something, isn't the counter for terrorism the ideal place to have terrorists for sale?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: DarkSoulNoHope: rdnjr1234: Counter-counterterrorists?

It's like anti-antifa.

/Hint to people, antifa is short for "anti-fascist", anti-antifa means you're pro-fascist!

No, that's (antianti) fa.  anti-antifa means you are against people who are against fascists. Not necessarily fascist.


Dr. Jens Foell: "As we say in Germany, if there's a Nazi at the table and 10 other people sitting there talking to him, you got a table with 11 Nazis."
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fta :
Pakistan's military has conducted several offensives in the tribal regions since 2009, the time when the area was in full control of armed groups.
The operations forced the groups and their leadership to run into neighbouring Afghanistan where Islamabad says they set up training centres to plan and launch attacks inside Pakistan, a charge Kabul denies.

Sucks now the shoe is on the other foot, eh motherfarkers?

Y'all made this bed, enjoy laying in it.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ha, obviously never been in the military.

It's full of treason weasels.
 
