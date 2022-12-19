 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(WRIC Richmond)   "Assistant dean of Virginia christian college sentenced to 6 years on child pornography charges". But he was only doing that job because he was unable to land his dream gig: Youth Pastor   (wric.com) divider line
30
    More: Sick, Child pornography, Criminal law, Child sexual abuse, Robert Scott Morris, Commercial sexual exploitation of children, files of child, sexual abuse, Sexual abuse  
•       •       •

727 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2022 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "They also claimed that Morris' offenses were comparatively minor in the context of most child pornography offenses. In Robert's case, he has been attributed with 897 images, which is significantly lower than frequently seen in similar cases," they wrote.

Minor offenses?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And although Morris may have only been in possession of 897 images depicting explicit sexual abuse, he also admitted to possessing a hard drive with over 11,000 files of "child erotica."

He's a Christian. And other Christians, once he's out of jail, will leave him alone with their children. Because Christianity, or claim of it, is still seen as character reference.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he wasn't a drag queen
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it bad that I saw "Virginia Christian college", and I had to check the article to figure out which one?
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get why conservatives think everybody that can be a pedophile will be a pedophile, like them.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: At least he wasn't a drag queen


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ReluctantPaladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: FTFA: "They also claimed that Morris' offenses were comparatively minor in the context of most child pornography offenses. In Robert's case, he has been attributed with 897 images, which is significantly lower than frequently seen in similar cases," they wrote.

Minor offenses?


Offenses involving minors duh!

Waiting for the inevitable followup about his drag persona because everyone knows "those people" are the only ones you need to watch./s
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he can bunk with former Speaker Hastert.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: propasaurus: At least he wasn't a drag queen

[pbs.twimg.com image 828x414]


I remember Dan Savage saying if as many children were raped in Denny's as in  churches, everyone would demand Denny's be shutdown.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disgusting.  Who downloads porn anymore?
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need a total and complete shutdown of christians in this country until we can figure out what the hell is going on
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pedophilia is a core Christian value.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: Pedophilia is a core Christian value.


Meanwhile, Christians: "Democrats are peadophiles!"
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: anfrind: Pedophilia is a core Christian value.

Meanwhile, Christians: "Democrats are peadophiles!"


They always accuse their enemies of what they themselves are guilty of.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100% graduation rate for white students?

(From their FAQs)
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And although Morris may have only been in possession of 897 images depicting explicit sexual abuse, he also admitted to possessing a hard drive with over 11,000 files of "child erotica."

He's a Christian. And other Christians, once he's out of jail, will leave him alone with their children. Because Christianity, or claim of it, is still seen as character reference.


I hear he's a great athlete.
 
xalres
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Never run into a more monolithically skeevy profession than youth pastors.

Did you know that in a lot of states clergy is specifically exempted from any "mandated reporter" laws? This kind of abuse, protection, and trafficking is baked in.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: Walker: propasaurus: At least he wasn't a drag queen

[pbs.twimg.com image 828x414]

I remember Dan Savage saying if as many children were raped in Denny's as in  churches, everyone would demand Denny's be shutdown.


Patton Oswalt I Love Everything Always Sunny At Dennys Animation by Raise No Chicken
Youtube k0xHl9gbxbw
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

docsigma: We need a total and complete shutdown of christians in this country until we can figure out what the hell is going on


Nice.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
 Wave Leadership College is a religious institution exempt form state regulation and oversight in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

His degree is from a correspondence school.  Only the fees are real. Right up there in real money.

Assistant Deputy Dean is the office job that handles student's bouts with bureaucracy.  It's not the Dean's job like in Animal House.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: 100% graduation rate for white students?

(From their FAQs)


citation needed
 
northernmanor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When he gets out of jail he'll team up with O.J. to find the real killer, once and for all.
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had a talk with my 12 year old daughter about this story after she stumbled upon it in the news. She's still pretty upset about it; as am I. Stories like this are beginning to shake my faith in the church. But one big advantage we have over you heathens is that there's someone to talk to in the church when life gets difficult.

I'm sending my girl to see the youth pastor tonight for some moral guidance. I'm sure he'll make her feel better. I don't think it will be an imposition. After all, he suggests it pretty much every time we see him.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

johnphantom: anfrind: Pedophilia is a core Christian value.

Meanwhile, Christians: "Democrats are peadophiles!"


Or Demophiles are Pedocrats?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

anfrind: Pedophilia is a core Christian value.


No, it's not.  *Forgiving* pedophilia is a core Christian value.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
well the song does say "thank HEAVEN for little girls"
crossmark, athiestards
 
johnphantom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

foo monkey: anfrind: Pedophilia is a core Christian value.

No, it's not.  *Forgiving* pedophilia is a core Christian value.


Not for the clergy, for the subjects of Christianity.
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

foo monkey: anfrind: Pedophilia is a core Christian value.

No, it's not.  *Forgiving* pedophilia is a core Christian value.


"Forgiveness" is only up to the survivor, not fellow cultists.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'll say it again: Anyone with the title of "Youth Pastor" belongs on a watch list, automatically.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: foo monkey: anfrind: Pedophilia is a core Christian value.

No, it's not.  *Forgiving* pedophilia is a core Christian value.

"Forgiveness" is only up to the survivor, not fellow cultists.


Ah so you see why Jesus was evil? Jesus doesn't get my permission to forgive those I perceive wrong from, I don't accept that. Never mind the whole "Believe I am God and love me and I will reward you with Heaven, or I will throw you in a Lake of Fire for Eternity" is the Devil's promise.

//Jesus was a schizophrenic human, had (he's dead and ain't coming back no matter how much you pray) all the traits of schizophrenia, read the Gospel of Judas
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.