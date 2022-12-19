 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Jeremy Clarkson apologizes for sharing his personal kinks in column
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oblig...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't know why anybody would expect anything different from Clarkson.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did they threaten to cancel "Top Gear 2: We're willing to put up with a little more since Matt LeBlanc sucks"?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Shut up and farm.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hmm, Jeremy Clarkson vs. Meghan Markle. On one hand I liked his show more, on the other I don't think she ever punched any of the servants.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As the norm, he just said what a lot of others are thinking
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Best of Jeremy Clarkson on QI
Youtube fCyXGwoOrfw
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

caffeine_addict: As the norm, he just said what a lot of others are thinking


What, LIke Jeremy Clarkson is an asshole of the 33rd degree.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Um, why does he hate her?  Sounds to me like Harry wanted to get his wife TF out of there, before bad shiat went down like with his mom.  What's so wrong with that?  What's so wrong with her?  I mean, other than being black in England.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And if there's one family on Earth which could do with some fresh DNA in their family stick, it's the English Royals.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JamesSirBensonMum: [YouTube video: Best of Jeremy Clarkson on QI]


Yes. It can be humorous to laugh at this man.

Doesn't mean we should let him write opinion pieces.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Um, why does he hate her?  Sounds to me like Harry wanted to get his wife TF out of there, before bad shiat went down like with his mom.  What's so wrong with that?  What's so wrong with her?  I mean, other than being black in England.


Conservatives hate her because she is someone who is A) black who married B) a royal prince thus Royal While Black.

It's almost required by the Tory party. You have to hate Blacks, Euros and the Poor.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Clarkson being a terrible human is nothing new.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Look-  Top Gear and Grand Tour are basically "The Three Stooges have a car show."
Its funny, we watch to see how much trouble they get themselves in while hoping they don't actually kill themselves.

Clarkson's Farm Is amusing as its "watch the city slicker make a fool of himself trying to farm while learning how wrong he is on things like climate change."

Why anyone would take anything he says seriously is beyond me. Even his best friends call him an ass.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I only have a vague idea of who this is. He seems to think that she is worse than a child murderer. I wish my idea of who this is was even vaguer.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mcavity: Why anyone would take anything he says seriously is beyond me. Even his best friends call him an ass.


This.

allthesametome: I only have a vague idea of who this is. He seems to think that she is worse than a child murderer. I wish my idea of who this is was even vaguer.


She married into the royal family and then she and her hubby left the royal family entirely and came to live in the US. No one should care.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Clarkson in a controversy?
Is it a day ending in Y?
 
Cormee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He's a twat, end of story
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cormee: He's a twat, end of story


Harry and Paul - Jeremy Clarkson 'Vagina'
Youtube DaAem82gxO8
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jeremy Clarkson says he was referencing Game of Thrones 'Walk of Shame' scene

He says that as if it makes it better or something.  "No no, I didn't mean I literally wanted that person beheaded.  I was just referencing the reign of terror as a metaphor. Jeez, you people are so sensitive."
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Jeremy Clarkson says he was referencing Game of Thrones 'Walk of Shame' scene

He says that as if it makes it better or something.  "No no, I didn't mean I literally wanted that person beheaded.  I was just referencing the reign of terror as a metaphor. Jeez, you people are so sensitive."


People took it to be racist, I'm not sure how, but they did. 

Not for nothing, but there are a lot of "royalists" in the UK (and elsewhere) that adore the royals so much that anything that challenges them or that system is abhorrent.
 
uknesvuinng
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

caffeine_addict: As the norm, he just said what a lot of others are thinking


That's a pretty damning indictment of "a lot of others".
 
Flogirl
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He's an old bitter jerk. Go drive your cars, outside of tv, keep your life personal, and do what you do, Jeremy. Retire peacefully.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

caffeine_addict: As the norm, he just said what a lot of others are thinking


Sure about that?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Every time someone steps out of their "place" in the social ladder all the regressive dumbshiat will crawl out of the woodwork to show everyone what a piece of shiat they are.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
At least he's no Joe Rogan.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Um, why does he hate her?  Sounds to me like Harry wanted to get his wife TF out of there, before bad shiat went down like with his mom.  What's so wrong with that?  What's so wrong with her?  I mean, other than being black in England.


The argument, and i sort of get it to a degree, is that she married into the royal family, and then they pulled a "You know, fark this, we are out" after benefitting from all that being a royal got them, and not holding up their end of the deal. Then they continue to ride on the fame and access that stuff got them.

Now that said, she isn't deserving of the hate that they get, and they should have every right to just quietly go to the background if that is what they truly want.

But that also doesn't mean you should expect to be immune from tabloids and what not, seeing as you married into a family that is obsessed with that stuff, especially as someone who already had some level of fame and experience with it, or should be throwing out books and netflix series about how much it sucks that people keep talking about you.

Clarkson's an ass, or at least keeps up a persona of being an ass, because it benefits him.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If he wanted crowds to throw shiat at a naked woman for assessing open, explicit racism as racism, imagine what he said people should do to Prince Andrew. Must have gone nuclear on that admitted pedophile ephebophile. Right?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bloviating British bigot bellows bollocks.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I almost care a negative amount about his. Just enough to post in this thread. I like the car/travel not top gear but top gear show Amazon bought and his wife seems like a hot milf so he's got that going for him on his big farm with piles of money. I don't care enough to investigate what some hot woman who married a rich for existing Brit has done to piss off half of the country. Probably nothing. But I'm sure that everyone involved here is horrible.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just Clarkson being his usual asshole self. That he's risen so far in life is because he's an entertaining asshole, but still an asshole, nonetheless. No big shocker.
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

uknesvuinng: caffeine_addict: As the norm, he just said what a lot of others are thinking

That's a pretty damning indictment of "a lot of others".


Clarkson's right.  If there's one thing I've learned from my short time on this planet, it's that there's no shortage of assholes.
 
