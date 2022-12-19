 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(BBC-US)   Pro tip: If you're breaking into a gun shop, wait until you leave the scene of the crime before ordering takeaway   (bbc.com) divider line
22
    More: Dumbass, Gun, Det Con Scott Davies, Armed Crime Team, possession of a prohibited weapon, Glover Road, wrong hands, Ismail, advantage of an insecure building  
•       •       •

605 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2022 at 12:35 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where will you be when the munchies kick in?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Busted because he didn't have a license to order takeaway food.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Takeaway"?  So this is in the UK?  There are gun shops there?

/ what's al this, then?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are these guys yobs or punters?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
(RTFA)

Huh, so apparently it *is* in the UK.

/ what has 8 arms, is from Sheffield and...
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Police said the owner of the business had since been fined £350 for failing to comply with conditions of registration as a firearms dealer, as he had left the address insecure.

£5000 in locks, window bars, steel doors, and HD cameras or a £350 fine? hmmm
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Criminals who don't wish to become convicted criminals know to leave their cellphones at home when going out criming
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I seriously thought there was no right to bear arms in England. Maybe it is just harder to acquire a firearm there.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It took the fuzz 2 years to call up the burger joint they ordered from and ask for the name on the order? Or to look up who rented the getaway vehicle. finepo~1.bmp
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
People can only streal things that are manufactured.  And things are only manufactured because of demand. Gun owners are the demanding party. So thanks for this crime gun owners.  Woot 2nd amendment.  🤷‍♂
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Police said the owner of the business had since been fined £350 for failing to comply with conditions of registration as a firearms dealer, as he had left the address insecure.

£5000 in locks, window bars, steel doors, and HD cameras or a £350 fine? hmmm


One assumes that not doing anything to improve the security of the shop would be inadvisable because that's how you lose your license to do business. I don't know how it works in the UK, but that is how it can work in the US. Especially if you're a Class III dealer.

/ Class III is anything less than 26 inches, automatic or explosive
 
Thingster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Police said the owner of the business had since been fined £350 for failing to comply with conditions of registration as a firearms dealer, as he had left the address insecure.

£5000 in locks, window bars, steel doors, and HD cameras or a £350 fine? hmmm


Or he had locks and cameras and bars and safes and everything else, and the guys still got in.

"Your shop was insecure"
"I followed all of the guidelines!"
"Well, they got in so it mustnt have been secure enough."
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Jesus farking Christ. These guys made a phone call from the site, they have it on camera, and they had a good picture of the truck.

And it took TWO FARKING YEARS? Holy fark, did they communicate by carrier pigeon or something?
 
General Tom Foolery
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Criminals who don't wish to become convicted criminals know to leave their cellphones at home when going out criming


Fark isn't your personal MOOC
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Are these guys yobs or punters?


They certainly aren't boffins.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: People can only streal things that are manufactured.  And things are only manufactured because of demand. Gun owners are the demanding party. So thanks for this crime gun owners.  Woot 2nd amendment.  🤷‍♂


This was in the UK, idiot. Try reading the first word in the goddamn headline for TFA, it says right there it's in Sheffield. Since this is Britain , they don't have to tell you the country. If they HAD mentioned the country, then you'd know that it WASN'T in Britain.

So no, this has absolutely dick to do with the 2nd Amendment.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Criminals who don't wish to become convicted criminals know to leave their cellphones at home when going out criming


Well what am I supposed to play angry birds on while waiting for my delivery to show up at the scene of the crime?
 
General Tom Foolery
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: waxbeans: People can only streal things that are manufactured.  And things are only manufactured because of demand. Gun owners are the demanding party. So thanks for this crime gun owners.  Woot 2nd amendment.  🤷‍♂

This was in the UK, idiot. Try reading the first word in the goddamn headline for TFA, it says right there it's in Sheffield. Since this is Britain , they don't have to tell you the country. If they HAD mentioned the country, then you'd know that it WASN'T in Britain.

So no, this has absolutely dick to do with the 2nd Amendment.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Not surprisingly
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: People can only streal things that are manufactured.  And things are only manufactured because of demand. Gun owners are the demanding party. So thanks for this crime gun owners.  Woot 2nd amendment.  🤷‍♂


No one demanded moronic statements from you, yet here they are.

Also, UK. No 2nd amendment there.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: "Takeaway"?  So this is in the UK?  There are gun shops there?

/ what's al this, then?


There are, but I don't think they even let you in without a 7 figure bank account.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That guy on the top right? I thought Coldplay was still touring, tough break
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.