Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Some Sensitive Guy)   It's National Emo Day. I guess. I mean, you'd think they'd at least hold it on the 21st with the least light but whatever   (daysoftheyear.com) divider line
23
    More: Sad, Emo, Hardcore punk, Emo music, Rock music, Jimmy Eat World, National Emo Day, Emo fashion, Emo culture  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmm.  And on my birthday.  Seems right.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Everybody to the bridge!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did anyone else read that as Elmo and curse about yet another Musk thread?

/It actually takes a moment to think of Elmo as the little red monster furious about a pet rock now.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Thosw: Everybody to the bridge!


DIE, HERETIC!
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A whole day?  For me?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If winter solstice is the shortest day of the year, does that mean summer solstice is the tallest?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"BRAND NU EMO" TOWA TEI AS METAFIVE WITH MIZUHARA SISTERS
Youtube 5lgUz4t9fJw
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Welcome to the Pit of Penultimate Darkness..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are there any emo bands that refer to themselves as "emo"? Or is that just something everyone else calls them?
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Hmm.  And on my birthday.  Seems right.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Before My Chemical Romance: How Emo Became Emo
Youtube TWG5JLC9kUA
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Quit being such a hemisphere supremist subby, the south gets the most light that day.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Hmm.  And on my birthday.  Seems right.


Do you plan to celebrate by jerking off in public and chasing Plato around with a plucked chicken screaming "Behold, a man!"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I just don't care.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I just don't care.


Well that doesn't check with your username.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At least the goths have a sense of commitment....
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Are there any emo bands that refer to themselves as "emo"? Or is that just something everyone else calls them?


Emo Phillips at least.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Somaticasual: At least the goths have a sense of commitment....


That woud be why it is "Goth IHOP," and not "Emo IHOP."
 
