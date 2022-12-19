 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

'kidults' didn't grow up, they're still toys Я us kids
    Obvious, Mattel, Toy, Adult, toy industry, Isaac Larian, Bratz, Action figure, one-fourth of all toy sales  
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In the last few years, I now own an etchasketch, a Spirograph, an erector set, and a Tyco train set. Why? Because we were poor when I was a kid, and now I'm not. What I didn't think about is now my freaking eyesight sucks up close and I can't really use any of them. But I own them and that's what's important.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I kind of thought that a) the term "Kidults" was limited to this album:
media-amazon.comView Full Size

and b) I was the only person who bought that album.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One thing you should not buy is the Atari Flashback.  Aside from a few Activision games, it's 90% trash.  The only thing you learn is that you were easily amused as a child by the Atari because you had nothing better.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was just at Disney Hollywood Studios. Can confirm.

/got nothing
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Adults are buying toys for themselves

Not my bag.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"kidults"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: One thing you should not buy is the Atari Flashback.  Aside from a few Activision games, it's 90% trash.  The only thing you learn is that you were easily amused as a child by the Atari because you had nothing better.


You can never go back home. I watched some old He-Man episodes and they were commercials for toys!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Adults have been doing jigsaw puzzles since forever. I'm not sure why Lego should be considered any different.
 
debug
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This cohort, which NPD defines as ages 12 and older,


I'm pretty sure 12-17 year olds are still kids and not adults.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well if kids bought the same toys I do they'd be...ohhhhh they're taking about legos.  My bad.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There will always be a range of maturity in humanity, from those that never did, to those that did too quickly...
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is this a sign of

a) Kids not learning about the more appropriate "adult" toys as they became teens(such as cars, guitars, wine, whiskey, etc)

or

b) adults not having enough money for anything besides a a 30 dollar funko pop

or

c) kids realizing that the world is a horrible place filled with nightmares and monsters way too young and being traumatized sufficiently to never leave the warm cocoon of childish behavior?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Saturday morning cartoons worked.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A laudable use for a time machine would be  traveling back to the nineteenth century and convincing Lewis Carroll not to invent the portmanteau word, by any means necessary.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Kids want Robux, adults want to run away from a decaying and useless world.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: In the last few years, I now own an etchasketch, a Spirograph, an erector set, and a Tyco train set. Why? Because we were poor when I was a kid, and now I'm not. What I didn't think about is now my freaking eyesight sucks up close and I can't really use any of them. But I own them and that's what's important.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, the new Speak n Spell is crap. It's a new recorded voice that sounds synthesized. It's supposed to be an onboard chip synthesizing speech from your text. Not some crummy recording. And my dumbass paid $30.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I almost got this. Then I realized there's such a thing as being too much of an aviation nerd.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Kidults, who tend to spend more on toys, have a great fondness for cartoons, superheroes and collectibles that remind them of their childhood.

I'd guess that this is going to be a long-term temporary trend, where people who were kids in the 1980s, and 1990s, and early 2000s make up the population of adults in their 30s and 40s.  Basically people who as kids had a toy-heavy experience, where there was a ton available, there was mass-marketing and things like simultaneous toy and cartoons (e.g. GI Joe, Ninja Turtles, etc), and we hadn't yet gotten to widespread digital devices and later internet-based games.  The trend will balloon as the youngest millenials head into their mid-40s, as the gen-Z crowd I think had a much less 'physical toy' childhood and a much more screen-based one.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Rapmaster2000: One thing you should not buy is the Atari Flashback.  Aside from a few Activision games, it's 90% trash.  The only thing you learn is that you were easily amused as a child by the Atari because you had nothing better.

You can never go back home. I watched some old He-Man episodes and they were commercials for toys!


Seriously though, I used to complain that the Transformers movies are terrible, and they are, but the source material wasn't any better.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have a pretty decent LEGO collection these days.

I honestly don't consider them toys though. At least not in the same way as I did when I was a kid.

They're more models that are fun to assemble and then have on display. Especially all the NASA stuff.

Building the Saturn V and Apollo lander was a lot of fun.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: So, the new Speak n Spell is crap.


Newspeak & Spell is the name of the toy I bought for my Big Brother.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: There will always be a range of maturity in humanity, from those that never did, to those that did too quickly...


That bell curve is skewing hard to the left, if we're being honest.

I know entirely too many people my age who stopped maturing at 16. I look at the U.S. Congress and think it's also true of my parents/grandparents. With those observations, there are many a day I can't help but wonder if they did the right thing.

/Never seriously, mind; we definitely need real adults in the world running things.
//I'm 40, FWIW
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Obey and Consume. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Star Wars Toy Commercial - SNL
Youtube EYyuo7gm-aQ
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
RoboStrux & Zoids still give me a mechaboner.

My daughter is into the anime so I sneak a robostrux onto her bedroom shelf.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: One thing you should not buy is the Atari Flashback.  Aside from a few Activision games, it's 90% trash.  The only thing you learn is that you were easily amused as a child by the Atari because you had nothing better.


There is no more effective lesson about the old adage that you can never relive your youth than playing a vintage Atari game. Sure, it sounds like it's going to be a blast, but it quickly becomes not just horrifyingly boring, but deeply embarrassing as you realize how low your standards were back then. Video game technology, like every other technology, advanced for a good reason. Let the past die. It wasn't as great as you remember it.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: One thing you should not buy is the Atari Flashback.  Aside from a few Activision games, it's 90% trash.  The only thing you learn is that you were easily amused as a child by the Atari because you had nothing better.


Just get the Atari 50 collection.  It's an amazing time capsule and history of the company.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Rapmaster2000: One thing you should not buy is the Atari Flashback.  Aside from a few Activision games, it's 90% trash.  The only thing you learn is that you were easily amused as a child by the Atari because you had nothing better.

You can never go back home. I watched some old He-Man episodes and they were commercials for toys!


I almost universally refuse to watch TV from the 80s and 90s for this reason.  I wasn't really into the 'toy shows', but even sitcoms or whatever.  Either the humor aged horribly, the presentation did (laugh tracks or even live audience laugh breaks, for example), the effects, or all.  Whatever 'it' is, I know that I enjoyed it, I enjoy the memory of it, I enjoy occasionally bonding with someone else discussing our shared experience of it, but after a couple times watching something and thinking "this was pretty meh" I decided I'd rather just leave it at that instead of undercutting the magic, so to speak.

Notable exceptions: Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, Joy of Painting, Seinfeld (often, not universally), Rocko's Modern Life, Adventures of Pete & Pete (possibly other nickelodeon content from 1992 to 1995...haven't checked), and the original Miami Vice (but only the first three seasons and even season 3 is iffy).
 
