Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Slate)   How Colby-Sawyer College, a small private school in New Hampshire, was able to cut its tuition for undergrads by 62 percent. TL;DR: It didn't actually do any such thing, but saying so works well as a marketing ploy   (slate.com) divider line
Snort
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did they just cut out the BS that everyone get a scholarship that makes it realistically affordable?

/DNRTFA
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yes they did. They lowered tuition to $17,500, down from $46,000. It says so right in the article. Now, since you apparently quit school after the 3rd grade, allow me to explain what is so confusing for you.

Most students weren't paying the $46,000 OUT OF THEIR POCKETS. Instead, they got loans and grants. They were paying closer to the new price, but having to get outside money to make it. So the school lowered the tuition to match closer to what people paid for out of pocket.

But the tuition was still $46,000, and it is NOW $17,500. So yes, they lowered their tuition, you illiterate fool.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Snort: Did they just cut out the BS that everyone get a scholarship that makes it realistically affordable?

/DNRTFA


Yes and no. They lowered the tuition to that amount. But they lowered it to be in line with what the students were actually paying after loans and grants.
 
